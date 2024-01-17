Q3 results: Should you buy Federal Bank shares after Q3 earnings? Here’s what brokerages say
Federal posted Q3FY24 NII in line, but a beat on PAT driven by higher trading gains from a stake sale in Fedbank Financial Services. NIM edged down 3 bps QoQ to 3.19%, which is good given tight deposit-taking in the system.
Federal Bank share price declined over 2% on Wednesday dragged by overall weak market sentiment, especially in bank stocks. Federal Bank shares fell as much as 2.60% to ₹145.80 apiece on the BSE.
