The Indian stock market closed flat after investors reacted negatively to the Union Budget 2025 capex numbers, which fell short of market expectations. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.11 per cent lower at 23,482.15 points after the Budget market session, compared to 23,508.40 at the previous market close.

The BSE Sensex closed 0.01 per cent higher at 77,505.96 points, compared to 77,500.57 points at the previous market close. Economists expected the government would announce a higher capex allocation amid the slowing Indian economy. All eyes are on stock market open on Monday, February 3 for any potential reaction after the budget market session.

Here's the list of Q3 results next week Monday, February 3 — Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, Castrol India, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd, Bajaj Steel Industries, Divi's Laboratories Ltd, Dredging Corp of India Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE), KEC International Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd, Power Grid Corp of India Ltd, Premier Energies Ltd, Religare Enterprises Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, and Thomas Cook India Ltd, are among other companies which will release its October to December quarter results on Monday.

Also Read | Upcoming IPO: WeWork India files DRHP with SEBI to raise funds via IPO

Tuesday, February 4 — Asian Paints Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Birla Corp Ltd, Ceigall India Ltd, Essar Shipping Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, JKTyre and Industries Ltd, JSW Holdings Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, One Mobikwik Systems Ltd, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd, PC Jeweller Ltd, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd, Tata Power Co. Ltd, Titan Co. Ltd, and Torrent Power Ltd are among other companies which will release its October to December quarter results on Tuesday.

Wednesday, February 5 — Abbot India Ltd, Avalon Technologies Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, Eveready Industries India Ltd, Info Edge India Ltd (Naukri), Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd, Skipper Ltd, Sula Vineyards Ltd, Swiggy Ltd, and Welspun Corp Ltd are among other companies that will release their October to December quarter results on Wednesday.

Also Read | Will income tax booster by Modi govt shield market from FII selloff?

Thursday, February 6 — Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, BEML Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Bharti Hexacom Ltd, Bikaji Foods International Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hero MotoCrop Ltd, ITC Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, MRF Ltd, Orient Technologies Ltd, PVR Inox Ltd, Ramco Cements Ltd, Sai Life Sciences Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd, and State Bank of India, are among other companies which will release its October to December quarter results on Thursday.

Friday, February 7 — 3M India Ltd, Century Plyboards Ltd, Delhivery Ltd, Dreamfolks Services Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, and Shipping Corp of India Ltd are among other companies which will release its October to December quarter results on Friday.