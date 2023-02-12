Q3 results this week: Adani Enterprises, Nykaa, SAIL and more

Q3 results this week: Adani Enterprises, Nykaa, SAIL and more1 min read . 06:16 PM IST
- Adani Enterprises, Nykaa, SAIL are among a host of companies that will announce earnings the coming week
A range of domestic companies, including Adani Enterprises Ltd, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Eicher Motors Ltd, Nestle India Limited, are set to announce their third-quarter earnings this week.
A range of domestic companies, including Adani Enterprises Ltd, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Eicher Motors Ltd, Nestle India Limited, are set to announce their third-quarter earnings this week.
Take a look here:
Take a look here:
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa)
FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa)
Landmark Cars
Landmark Cars
Godrej Industries
Godrej Industries
Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd
Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd
Power Finance Corporation
Power Finance Corporation
G R Infraprojects Ltd
G R Infraprojects Ltd
Gujarat Gas
Gujarat Gas
Linde India
Linde India
Agri-Tech (India) Ltd
Agri-Tech (India) Ltd
IRB Infrastructure Developers
IRB Infrastructure Developers
Grindwell Norton
Grindwell Norton
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
Hinduja Global Solutions
Hinduja Global Solutions
Hudco
Hudco
Gujarat State Petronet
Gujarat State Petronet
Housing and Urban Development Corporation
Housing and Urban Development Corporation
Heidelbergcement India Ltd
Heidelbergcement India Ltd
Jindal Worldwide
Jindal Worldwide
Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Co Ltd
Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Co Ltd
Jaiprakash Power Ventures
Jaiprakash Power Ventures
ICRA
ICRA
IFCI Limited
IFCI Limited
Heidelberg Cement India
Heidelberg Cement India
PTC India
PTC India
PVP Ventures Limited
PVP Ventures Limited
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
Greenply Industries
Greenply Industries
Bajaj Healthcare
Bajaj Healthcare
Khadim India
Khadim India
Hindware Home Innovation
Hindware Home Innovation
HBL Power Systems Ltd
HBL Power Systems Ltd
Marksans Pharma
Marksans Pharma
National Fertilizers
National Fertilizers
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
Shree Renuka Sugars
Shree Renuka Sugars
SVP Global Textiles Ltd
SVP Global Textiles Ltd
Suprajit Engineering
Suprajit Engineering
Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd
Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd
Shree Renuka Sugars
Shree Renuka Sugars
Singer India
Singer India
Schneider Electric Infrastructure
Schneider Electric Infrastructure
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers
TGB Banquets and Hotels Ltd
TGB Banquets and Hotels Ltd
GMR Power and Urban Infra
GMR Power and Urban Infra
Adani Enterprises Ltd
Adani Enterprises Ltd
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited
Bata India Ltd
Bata India Ltd
Bharat Forge Ltd
Bharat Forge Ltd
Biocon
Biocon
Bosch
Bosch
Eicher Motors Ltd
Eicher Motors Ltd
Eureka Forbes
Eureka Forbes
GE Power India
GE Power India
Grasim Industries Ltd
Grasim Industries Ltd
Indiabulls Housing Finance
Indiabulls Housing Finance
Jaiprakash Associates
Jaiprakash Associates
Jindal Poly Films
Jindal Poly Films
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd
Nilkamal
Nilkamal
NMDC
NMDC
PI Industries
PI Industries
PC Jeweller Ltd
PC Jeweller Ltd
Prestige Estates Projects
Prestige Estates Projects
Radico Khaitan
Radico Khaitan
Reliance Communications Ltd
Reliance Communications Ltd
Shriram Properties Ltd
Shriram Properties Ltd
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd
Siemens
Siemens
SpiceJet Limited
SpiceJet Limited
Torrent Power Ltd
Torrent Power Ltd
Steel Exchange India Ltd
Steel Exchange India Ltd
Crazy Infotech Ltd
Crazy Infotech Ltd
JBF Industries Ltd
JBF Industries Ltd
Velox Industries Ltd
Velox Industries Ltd
Vesuvius India Ltd
Vesuvius India Ltd
Vantage Knowledge Academy
Vantage Knowledge Academy
Nestle India Limited
Nestle India Limited
Schaeffler India Ltd
Schaeffler India Ltd
CRISIL
CRISIL