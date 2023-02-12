Q3 results this week: Adani Enterprises, Nykaa, SAIL and more

Take a look here :

A range of domestic companies, including Adani Enterprises Ltd, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Eicher Motors Ltd, Nestle India Limited, are set to announce their third-quarter earnings this week.

