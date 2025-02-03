Q3 results today: At least 15 companies, including Aditya Birla Capital, Castrol, Divi's Lab, Bajaj Steel, Bombay Dyeing, Religare, and Thomas Cook among others are expected to post Q3FY25 earnings on February 3.

Q3 results on Monday, February 3 Aditya Birla Capital, Castrol India, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd, Bajaj Steel Industries, Divi's Laboratories Ltd, Dredging Corp of India Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE), KEC International Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd, Power Grid Corp of India Ltd (PGCIL), Premier Energies Ltd, Religare Enterprises Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, and Thomas Cook India Ltd, are among companies which will release its October to December quarter results on Monday, February 3.

Stock Market Today The benchmark Nifty-50 index ended the volatile special trading session on the Budget day, Saturday, down 0.11 per cent at 23,482.15. For the week ending 1st February, the Nifty-50 Index was down 1.5 per cent.

Even though the sectoral trend was mixed, the Bank Nifty ended at 49,506.95 with weekly gains of 2.4 per cent. Realty and auto stocks remained key gainers, while IT and telecom stood among the key losers. Broader indices, on the other hand, closed flat.

Market Outlook Looking ahead, the impact of the Union Budget 2025 may continue to influence markets initially, but the focus will soon shift to corporate earnings and the upcoming RBI MPC meeting. Market participants will closely monitor the policy review for any indications of further monetary support following the recent liquidity measures.

Major earnings announcements from Bharti Airtel, ITC, Titan, Hero Motocorp, M&M, Tata Power, Swiggy, Cochin Shipyard, Sula Vineyards, Torrent Power, and Info Edge India (Naukri) among others this week, will also be in focus.