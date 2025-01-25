Q3 results today: Banking majors ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank to report Q3FY25 earnings on January 25

Mint Market

Q3 results today: Banking majors ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank to report Q3FY25 earnings today, on January 25. A total of 13 companies, including JK Cement are expected to report their Q3 results on Saturday.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated25 Jan 2025, 07:56 AM IST
Q3 results today: At least 13 companies, including banking majors ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank, and cement major JK Cement are expected to report their Q3FY25 earnings today, on January 25.(iStock)

Q3 Results Today — January 25, 2025

Some 13 companies, including the banking majors ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, YES Bank and cement company JK Cement, will announce their Q3 earnings numbers on Saturday, January 25, 2025 (today).

ICICI Bank Q3 Results 2025 Preview

India's second-largest private banker ICICI Bank, will announce its Q3 results today, Saturday, January 25, 2025. The board of directors (BOD) will consider and approve the financial results for the third quarter of FY25, Q3FY25. 

As per estimates, ICICI Bank is expected to report strong net interest income (NII) growth in the fiscal third quarter ended December 2024, with a modest rise in net profit. Further, analysts expect the lender’s business growth to remain healthy, with elevated cost ratios, while margins are expected to moderate mildly.

YES Bank Q3 results preview

The October-December quarter (Q3) earnings of YES Bank may remind investors of its Q2 performance, marked by a strong year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit. However, the bank's earnings may remain on the softer side on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis as there is a possibility that the lender's Q3 net interest margin (NIM) could remain flat.

While experts largely expect the bank to report stable performance for Q3FY25, investors will focus on profitability, asset quality ratios, and the management's comments on the road ahead.

Noting YES Bank's Q3FY25 business updates, experts expect the lender's Q3 earnings to be stable. However, most of them expect pressure on NIM due to a shortfall in priority sector lending (PSL) compliance.

IDFC First Bank Q3 Results Preview

Analysts expect the bank to report a healthy set of numbers but remain cautious about asset quality, anticipating continued stress for mid-sized private banks, including IDFC First Bank, which have significant exposure to unsecured retail and MFI segments.

Motilal Oswal anticipates a 15.7 per cent YoY and 3.6 per cent QoQ rise in NII to 4,958 crore. Operating profit is projected to grow 29.8 per cent YoY and 3.3 per cent QoQ to 2,027 crore. However, net profit is expected to increase 149.3 per cent QoQ while showing a YoY decline of 30.1 per cent to 500 crore.

The brokerage maintains a 'Neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of 64 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:25 Jan 2025, 07:56 AM IST
