Q3 results today: Bharti Airtel, Nykaa, LIC, RVNL among 180 companies to declare Q3 earnings 2026; full list here

Q3 results today: Around 180 companies will be releasing their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025, on Thursday, February 5, in the fourth week of Q3 earnings FY26 season.

Bharti Airtel, Nykaa, RVNL, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hero Motocorp, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Power Finance Corporation, Bharti Hexacom, Rail Vikas Nigam, Suzlon Energy, and Hindustan Copper are some of the marquee companies to declare their Q3 results today.

The ongoing Q3 results season will continue to drive the Indian stock market this week, according to market experts.

On Wednesday, domestic markets ended marginally higher despite heavy losses in IT stocks. The Sensex rose 78.56 points, or 0.09%, to settle at 83,817.69, while the Nifty 50 added 48.45 points, or 0.19%, to close at 25,776.00.

Bharti Airtel Q3 results preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects 3% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) growth in consolidated revenue driven by robust growth in Homes and Africa (favorable FX changes).

Meanwhile, consolidated EBITDA is also anticipated to rise 3% QoQ, aided by a healthy show in Homes and Africa.

“Expect 1.4% QoQ growth in India wireless revenue and EBITDA. Expect wireless ARPU of INR258 (+0.8% QoQ) and 3.5m/6m paying wireless/4G-5G net adds,” the firm said.

LIC Q3 results preview The brokerage firm expects new business growth on a YoY basis is projected to be in double digits.

“Strong agency leadership with rising emphasis on banca channel. VNB margins to decline due to loss of input tax credit on policies, while absolute VNB to grow in double digits. Growth outlook and acquisition of a health insurance company key watch areas,” Motilal Oswal said in a note.

Tata Motors PV Q3 results preview Motilal Oswal expects the volume to grow 22% year-on-year (YoY), fueled by the strong festive and marriage season demand. “Led by operating leverage benefits, we expect the India margin to improve 160bp QoQ to 7.3%. After the cyber incident in 2Q, we expect JLR to post a steady recovery in volumes (+18% QoQ). Given this, we expect JLR’s margins to improve to 5.4%, from -1.6% QoQ,” the firm said.

Indian Oil Corporation Q3 results preview The brokerage firm expects refinery throughput of 18.8mmt or 4% YoY.

“Petchem cracks have remained subdued, which should have a bearing on the company’s petchem division. Expect reported GRM at USD9/bbl, with gross marketing margin at INR5.8/lit,” the firm said.

Here's a list of companies that will declare Q3 results 2026 on Thursday, February 5 -

No. Company Name Stock Symbol 1 Bharti Airtel BHARTIARTL 2 Life Insurance Corporation of India LICI 3 Indian Oil Corporation IOC 4 Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles TATAMTRDVR 5 Power Finance Corporation PFC 6 Hero Motocorp HEROMOTOCO 7 Max Healthcare Institute MAXHEALTH 8 Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders MAZDOCK 9 Hitachi Energy India POWERINDIA 10 Bharti Hexacom BHARTIHEXA 11 FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) NYKAA 12 UNO Minda UNOMINDA 13 Suzlon Energy SUZLON 14 Rail Vikas Nigam RVNL 15 Hindustan Copper HINDCOPPER 16 Berger Paints India BERGEPAINT 17 Godrej Properties GODREJPROP 18 Astral Limited ASTRAL 19 Page Industries PAGEIND 20 Physicswallah PHYSICSWALL 21 Anthem Biosciences ANTHEMBIO 22 Kaynes Technology India KAYNES 23 Sai Life Sciences SAILIFE 24 NAVA NAVA 25 Alembic Pharmaceuticals APLLTD 26 Poly Medicure POLYMED 27 Data Patterns (India) DATAPATTNS 28 Caplin Point Laboratories CAPLIPOINT 29 Minda Corporation MINDACORP 30 JM Financial JMFINANCIL 31 Kirloskar Brothers KIRLOSBROS 32 Cemindia Projects CEMINDIA 33 BlackBuck BLACKBUCK 34 AAVAS Financiers AAVAS 35 PVR INOX PVRINOX 36 NCC NCC 37 Viyash Scientific VIYASH 38 Varroc Engineering VARROC 39 SKF India SKFINDIA 40 Kama Holdings KAMAHOLD 41 Healthcare Global Enterprises HCG 42 Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail ABFRL 43 Marksans Pharma MARKSANS 44 Voltamp Transformers VOLTAMP 45 Va Tech Wabag WABAG 46 Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys IMFA 47 Ashapura Minechem ASHAPURMIN 48 FDC FDC 49 Shreeji Shipping Global SHREEJISHIP 50 Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services YATHARTH 51 JK Paper JKPAPER 52 Thomas Cook (India) THOMASCOOK 53 Kennametal India KENNAMET 54 Shree Renuka Sugars RENUKA 55 Dhanuka Agritech DHANUKA 56 Gokul Agro Resources GOKULAGRO 57 VRL Logistics VRLLOG 58 J Kumar Infraprojects JKIL 59 KNR Constructions KNRCON 60 Lancer Containers Lines LANCER 61 Gujarat Themis Biosyn GUJTHEMIS 62 Harsha Engineers International HARSHA 63 Blue Pearl Agriventures BLUEPEARL 64 GNG Electronics GNGELEC 65 Pitti Engineering PITTIENG 66 Kolte-Patil Developers KOLTEPATIL 67 Borosil BOROSIL 68 Dredging Corporation of India DREDGECORP 69 Unichem Laboratories UNICHEMLAB 70 Goodyear India GOODYEAR 71 Imagicaaworld Entertainment IMAGICA 72 Shivalik Bimetal Controls SHIVALIK 73 Deep Industries DEEPINDS 74 Repco Home Finance REPCOHOME 75 Standard Engineering Technology SETCO 76 Eveready Industries India EVEREADY 77 Venus Pipes & Tubes VENUSPIPES 78 Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries DALMIASUG 79 Krsnaa Diagnostics KRSNAA 80 Nilkamal NILKAMAL 81 HPL Electric & Power HPL 82 Bajel Projects BAJEL 83 Disa India DISAINDIA 84 Windlas Biotech WINDLAS 85 Rishabh Instruments RISHABH 86 BLS E-Services BLSE 87 D-Link India DLINKINDIA 88 Suraksha Diagnostic SURAKSHA 89 SBC Exports SBC 90 Tembo Global Industries TEMBO 91 Updater Services UDS 92 Gala Precision Engineering GALAPREC 93 Creative Newtech CREATIVEN 94 Allcargo Logistics ALLCARGO 95 Vidya Wires VIDYAWIRE 96 The Andhra Sugars ANDHRSUGAR 97 Sakar Healthcare SAKAR 98 Wanbury WANBURY 99 Hexa Tradex HEXATRADEX 100 Xchanging Solutions XCHANGING 101 Sandesh SANDESH 102 Peninsula Land PENINLAND 103 Kothari Petrochemicals KOTHARIPET 104 Avadh Sugar & Energy AVADHSUGAR 105 Commercial Syn Bags COMSYN 106 Anand Rayons ANANDRAY 107 OnMobile Global ONMOBILE 108 Veritas VERITAS 109 Kriti Industries (India) KRITI 110 CL Educate CLEDU 111 Tracxn Technologies TRACXN 112 Prime Fresh PRIMEFRESH 113 Kriti Nutrients KRITINUT 114 Aaron Industries AARON 115 Goodricke Group GOODRICKE 116 Atal Realtech ATALREAL 117 Josts Engineers Company JOSTS 118 IL&FS Engineering & Construction ILFSE 119 LGB Forge LGBFORGE 120 Starteck Finance STARTECK 121 S V Global Mill SVGLOBAL 122 Megastar Foods MEGASTAR 123 Sugs Lloyd SUGSLLOYD 124 Sayaji Pune SAYAJIPUNE 125 Shiva Texyarn SHIVATEX 126 National Peroxide NATIONALUM 127 Vikas Ecotech VIKASECO 128 Cochin Minerals & Rutile CMCR 129 Scan Steels SCANSTEEL 130 Indian Terrain Fashions INDTERRAIN 131 Incredible Industries INCREDIBLE 132 ABans Enterprises ABANS 133 Kritika Wires KRITIKA 134 Maral Overseas MARALOVER 135 Fundviser Capital (India) FUNDVISER 136 Auro Laboratories AUROLAB 137 Chemcrux Enterprises CHEMCRUX 138 Tarmat TARMAT 139 Western India Plywoods WIPL 140 Rama Vision RAMAVISION 141 Total Transport Systems TOTAL 142 Digjam DIGJAM 143 Fervent Synergies FERVENT 144 Sonu Infratech SONU 145 Deep Polymers DEEPPOLY 146 Deepak Spinners DEEPAKSP 147 Kati Patang Lifestyle KATIPATANG 148 Semac Construction SEMAC 149 NRB Industrial Bearings NRBIND 150 Galaxy Cloud Kitchens GALAXY 151 Cambridge Technology Enterprises CTE 152 Restile Ceramics RESTILE 153 Celebrity Fashions CELEBRITY 154 Shiva Mills SHIVAMILLS 155 NCL Research & Financial Services NCLRESE 156 MM Rubber Company MMRUBBER 157 Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co HARDCASTLE 158 Mega Corporation MEGACORP 159 21st Century Management 21STCENMGM 160 Growington Ventures India GROWINGTON 161 Tatia Global Vennture TATIA 162 Telogica TELOGICA 163 Alfa ICA (India) ALFAICA 164 Camex CAMEX 165 Kretto Syscon KRETTO 166 Challani Capital CHALLANI 167 Aditya Spinners ADITYASP 168 Southern Magnesium & Chemicals SMC 169 Elnet Technologies ELNET 170 Cochin Malabar COCHINMAL 171 Shantai Industries SHANTAI 172 Rishab Special Yarn RISHABHY 173 Mehta Integrated Finance MEHTA 174 SAB Events & Governance Now Media SABEVENTS 175 ST Corporation STCORP 176 Ontic Finserve ONTIC 177 VB Desai Finance VBDESAI 178 Tiaan Consumer TIAAN 179 Sea TV Network SEATV 180 Padmanabh Industries PADMANABH 181 Kuber Udyog KUBERUDYOG