Q3 results today: Bharti Airtel, Nykaa, LIC, RVNL among 180 companies to declare Q3 earnings 2026; full list here

Q3 results today: Around 180 companies will be releasing their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025, on Thursday, February 5, in the fourth week of Q3 earnings FY26 season.
Bharti Airtel, Nykaa, RVNL, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hero Motocorp, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Power Finance Corporation, Bharti Hexacom, Rail Vikas Nigam, Suzlon Energy, and Hindustan Copper are some of the marquee companies to declare their Q3 results today.
The ongoing Q3 results season will continue to drive the Indian stock market this week, according to market experts.
On Wednesday, domestic markets ended marginally higher despite heavy losses in IT stocks. The Sensex rose 78.56 points, or 0.09%, to settle at 83,817.69, while the Nifty 50 added 48.45 points, or 0.19%, to close at 25,776.00.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects 3% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) growth in consolidated revenue driven by robust growth in Homes and Africa (favorable FX changes).
Meanwhile, consolidated EBITDA is also anticipated to rise 3% QoQ, aided by a healthy show in Homes and Africa.
“Expect 1.4% QoQ growth in India wireless revenue and EBITDA. Expect wireless ARPU of INR258 (+0.8% QoQ) and 3.5m/6m paying wireless/4G-5G net adds,” the firm said.
The brokerage firm expects new business growth on a YoY basis is projected to be in double digits.
“Strong agency leadership with rising emphasis on banca channel. VNB margins to decline due to loss of input tax credit on policies, while absolute VNB to grow in double digits. Growth outlook and acquisition of a health insurance company key watch areas,” Motilal Oswal said in a note.
Motilal Oswal expects the volume to grow 22% year-on-year (YoY), fueled by the strong festive and marriage season demand. “Led by operating leverage benefits, we expect the India margin to improve 160bp QoQ to 7.3%. After the cyber incident in 2Q, we expect JLR to post a steady recovery in volumes (+18% QoQ). Given this, we expect JLR’s margins to improve to 5.4%, from -1.6% QoQ,” the firm said.
The brokerage firm expects refinery throughput of 18.8mmt or 4% YoY.
“Petchem cracks have remained subdued, which should have a bearing on the company’s petchem division. Expect reported GRM at USD9/bbl, with gross marketing margin at INR5.8/lit,” the firm said.
|No.
|Company Name
|Stock Symbol
|1
|Bharti Airtel
|BHARTIARTL
|2
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|LICI
|3
|Indian Oil Corporation
|IOC
|4
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|TATAMTRDVR
|5
|Power Finance Corporation
|PFC
|6
|Hero Motocorp
|HEROMOTOCO
|7
|Max Healthcare Institute
|MAXHEALTH
|8
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|MAZDOCK
|9
|Hitachi Energy India
|POWERINDIA
|10
|Bharti Hexacom
|BHARTIHEXA
|11
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa)
|NYKAA
|12
|UNO Minda
|UNOMINDA
|13
|Suzlon Energy
|SUZLON
|14
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|RVNL
|15
|Hindustan Copper
|HINDCOPPER
|16
|Berger Paints India
|BERGEPAINT
|17
|Godrej Properties
|GODREJPROP
|18
|Astral Limited
|ASTRAL
|19
|Page Industries
|PAGEIND
|20
|Physicswallah
|PHYSICSWALL
|21
|Anthem Biosciences
|ANTHEMBIO
|22
|Kaynes Technology India
|KAYNES
|23
|Sai Life Sciences
|SAILIFE
|24
|NAVA
|NAVA
|25
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals
|APLLTD
|26
|Poly Medicure
|POLYMED
|27
|Data Patterns (India)
|DATAPATTNS
|28
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|CAPLIPOINT
|29
|Minda Corporation
|MINDACORP
|30
|JM Financial
|JMFINANCIL
|31
|Kirloskar Brothers
|KIRLOSBROS
|32
|Cemindia Projects
|CEMINDIA
|33
|BlackBuck
|BLACKBUCK
|34
|AAVAS Financiers
|AAVAS
|35
|PVR INOX
|PVRINOX
|36
|NCC
|NCC
|37
|Viyash Scientific
|VIYASH
|38
|Varroc Engineering
|VARROC
|39
|SKF India
|SKFINDIA
|40
|Kama Holdings
|KAMAHOLD
|41
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|HCG
|42
|Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
|ABFRL
|43
|Marksans Pharma
|MARKSANS
|44
|Voltamp Transformers
|VOLTAMP
|45
|Va Tech Wabag
|WABAG
|46
|Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
|IMFA
|47
|Ashapura Minechem
|ASHAPURMIN
|48
|FDC
|FDC
|49
|Shreeji Shipping Global
|SHREEJISHIP
|50
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|YATHARTH
|51
|JK Paper
|JKPAPER
|52
|Thomas Cook (India)
|THOMASCOOK
|53
|Kennametal India
|KENNAMET
|54
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|RENUKA
|55
|Dhanuka Agritech
|DHANUKA
|56
|Gokul Agro Resources
|GOKULAGRO
|57
|VRL Logistics
|VRLLOG
|58
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|JKIL
|59
|KNR Constructions
|KNRCON
|60
|Lancer Containers Lines
|LANCER
|61
|Gujarat Themis Biosyn
|GUJTHEMIS
|62
|Harsha Engineers International
|HARSHA
|63
|Blue Pearl Agriventures
|BLUEPEARL
|64
|GNG Electronics
|GNGELEC
|65
|Pitti Engineering
|PITTIENG
|66
|Kolte-Patil Developers
|KOLTEPATIL
|67
|Borosil
|BOROSIL
|68
|Dredging Corporation of India
|DREDGECORP
|69
|Unichem Laboratories
|UNICHEMLAB
|70
|Goodyear India
|GOODYEAR
|71
|Imagicaaworld Entertainment
|IMAGICA
|72
|Shivalik Bimetal Controls
|SHIVALIK
|73
|Deep Industries
|DEEPINDS
|74
|Repco Home Finance
|REPCOHOME
|75
|Standard Engineering Technology
|SETCO
|76
|Eveready Industries India
|EVEREADY
|77
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|VENUSPIPES
|78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries
|DALMIASUG
|79
|Krsnaa Diagnostics
|KRSNAA
|80
|Nilkamal
|NILKAMAL
|81
|HPL Electric & Power
|HPL
|82
|Bajel Projects
|BAJEL
|83
|Disa India
|DISAINDIA
|84
|Windlas Biotech
|WINDLAS
|85
|Rishabh Instruments
|RISHABH
|86
|BLS E-Services
|BLSE
|87
|D-Link India
|DLINKINDIA
|88
|Suraksha Diagnostic
|SURAKSHA
|89
|SBC Exports
|SBC
|90
|Tembo Global Industries
|TEMBO
|91
|Updater Services
|UDS
|92
|Gala Precision Engineering
|GALAPREC
|93
|Creative Newtech
|CREATIVEN
|94
|Allcargo Logistics
|ALLCARGO
|95
|Vidya Wires
|VIDYAWIRE
|96
|The Andhra Sugars
|ANDHRSUGAR
|97
|Sakar Healthcare
|SAKAR
|98
|Wanbury
|WANBURY
|99
|Hexa Tradex
|HEXATRADEX
|100
|Xchanging Solutions
|XCHANGING
|101
|Sandesh
|SANDESH
|102
|Peninsula Land
|PENINLAND
|103
|Kothari Petrochemicals
|KOTHARIPET
|104
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|AVADHSUGAR
|105
|Commercial Syn Bags
|COMSYN
|106
|Anand Rayons
|ANANDRAY
|107
|OnMobile Global
|ONMOBILE
|108
|Veritas
|VERITAS
|109
|Kriti Industries (India)
|KRITI
|110
|CL Educate
|CLEDU
|111
|Tracxn Technologies
|TRACXN
|112
|Prime Fresh
|PRIMEFRESH
|113
|Kriti Nutrients
|KRITINUT
|114
|Aaron Industries
|AARON
|115
|Goodricke Group
|GOODRICKE
|116
|Atal Realtech
|ATALREAL
|117
|Josts Engineers Company
|JOSTS
|118
|IL&FS Engineering & Construction
|ILFSE
|119
|LGB Forge
|LGBFORGE
|120
|Starteck Finance
|STARTECK
|121
|S V Global Mill
|SVGLOBAL
|122
|Megastar Foods
|MEGASTAR
|123
|Sugs Lloyd
|SUGSLLOYD
|124
|Sayaji Pune
|SAYAJIPUNE
|125
|Shiva Texyarn
|SHIVATEX
|126
|National Peroxide
|NATIONALUM
|127
|Vikas Ecotech
|VIKASECO
|128
|Cochin Minerals & Rutile
|CMCR
|129
|Scan Steels
|SCANSTEEL
|130
|Indian Terrain Fashions
|INDTERRAIN
|131
|Incredible Industries
|INCREDIBLE
|132
|ABans Enterprises
|ABANS
|133
|Kritika Wires
|KRITIKA
|134
|Maral Overseas
|MARALOVER
|135
|Fundviser Capital (India)
|FUNDVISER
|136
|Auro Laboratories
|AUROLAB
|137
|Chemcrux Enterprises
|CHEMCRUX
|138
|Tarmat
|TARMAT
|139
|Western India Plywoods
|WIPL
|140
|Rama Vision
|RAMAVISION
|141
|Total Transport Systems
|TOTAL
|142
|Digjam
|DIGJAM
|143
|Fervent Synergies
|FERVENT
|144
|Sonu Infratech
|SONU
|145
|Deep Polymers
|DEEPPOLY
|146
|Deepak Spinners
|DEEPAKSP
|147
|Kati Patang Lifestyle
|KATIPATANG
|148
|Semac Construction
|SEMAC
|149
|NRB Industrial Bearings
|NRBIND
|150
|Galaxy Cloud Kitchens
|GALAXY
|151
|Cambridge Technology Enterprises
|CTE
|152
|Restile Ceramics
|RESTILE
|153
|Celebrity Fashions
|CELEBRITY
|154
|Shiva Mills
|SHIVAMILLS
|155
|NCL Research & Financial Services
|NCLRESE
|156
|MM Rubber Company
|MMRUBBER
|157
|Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co
|HARDCASTLE
|158
|Mega Corporation
|MEGACORP
|159
|21st Century Management
|21STCENMGM
|160
|Growington Ventures India
|GROWINGTON
|161
|Tatia Global Vennture
|TATIA
|162
|Telogica
|TELOGICA
|163
|Alfa ICA (India)
|ALFAICA
|164
|Camex
|CAMEX
|165
|Kretto Syscon
|KRETTO
|166
|Challani Capital
|CHALLANI
|167
|Aditya Spinners
|ADITYASP
|168
|Southern Magnesium & Chemicals
|SMC
|169
|Elnet Technologies
|ELNET
|170
|Cochin Malabar
|COCHINMAL
|171
|Shantai Industries
|SHANTAI
|172
|Rishab Special Yarn
|RISHABHY
|173
|Mehta Integrated Finance
|MEHTA
|174
|SAB Events & Governance Now Media
|SABEVENTS
|175
|ST Corporation
|STCORP
|176
|Ontic Finserve
|ONTIC
|177
|VB Desai Finance
|VBDESAI
|178
|Tiaan Consumer
|TIAAN
|179
|Sea TV Network
|SEATV
|180
|Padmanabh Industries
|PADMANABH
|181
|Kuber Udyog
|KUBERUDYOG
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.