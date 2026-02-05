Mint Market
Q3 results today: Bharti Airtel, Nykaa, LIC, RVNL among 180 companies to declare Q3 earnings 2026; full list here

Q3 results today: Bharti Airtel, Nykaa, RVNL, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hero Motocorp, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Power Finance Corporation are some of the marquee companies to declare their Q3 results today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published5 Feb 2026, 08:41 AM IST
Q3 results 2026: The ongoing Q3 results season will continue to drive the Indian stock market this week, according to market experts.
Q3 results today: Around 180 companies will be releasing their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025, on Thursday, February 5, in the fourth week of Q3 earnings FY26 season.

Bharti Airtel, Nykaa, RVNL, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hero Motocorp, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Power Finance Corporation, Bharti Hexacom, Rail Vikas Nigam, Suzlon Energy, and Hindustan Copper are some of the marquee companies to declare their Q3 results today.

On Wednesday, domestic markets ended marginally higher despite heavy losses in IT stocks. The Sensex rose 78.56 points, or 0.09%, to settle at 83,817.69, while the Nifty 50 added 48.45 points, or 0.19%, to close at 25,776.00.

Bharti Airtel Q3 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects 3% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) growth in consolidated revenue driven by robust growth in Homes and Africa (favorable FX changes).

Meanwhile, consolidated EBITDA is also anticipated to rise 3% QoQ, aided by a healthy show in Homes and Africa.

“Expect 1.4% QoQ growth in India wireless revenue and EBITDA. Expect wireless ARPU of INR258 (+0.8% QoQ) and 3.5m/6m paying wireless/4G-5G net adds,” the firm said.

LIC Q3 results preview

The brokerage firm expects new business growth on a YoY basis is projected to be in double digits.

“Strong agency leadership with rising emphasis on banca channel. VNB margins to decline due to loss of input tax credit on policies, while absolute VNB to grow in double digits. Growth outlook and acquisition of a health insurance company key watch areas,” Motilal Oswal said in a note.

Tata Motors PV Q3 results preview

Motilal Oswal expects the volume to grow 22% year-on-year (YoY), fueled by the strong festive and marriage season demand. “Led by operating leverage benefits, we expect the India margin to improve 160bp QoQ to 7.3%. After the cyber incident in 2Q, we expect JLR to post a steady recovery in volumes (+18% QoQ). Given this, we expect JLR’s margins to improve to 5.4%, from -1.6% QoQ,” the firm said.

Indian Oil Corporation Q3 results preview

The brokerage firm expects refinery throughput of 18.8mmt or 4% YoY.

“Petchem cracks have remained subdued, which should have a bearing on the company’s petchem division. Expect reported GRM at USD9/bbl, with gross marketing margin at INR5.8/lit,” the firm said.

Here's a list of companies that will declare Q3 results 2026 on Thursday, February 5 -

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1Bharti AirtelBHARTIARTL
2Life Insurance Corporation of IndiaLICI
3Indian Oil CorporationIOC
4Tata Motors Passenger VehiclesTATAMTRDVR
5Power Finance CorporationPFC
6Hero MotocorpHEROMOTOCO
7Max Healthcare InstituteMAXHEALTH
8Mazagon Dock ShipbuildersMAZDOCK
9Hitachi Energy IndiaPOWERINDIA
10Bharti HexacomBHARTIHEXA
11FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa)NYKAA
12UNO MindaUNOMINDA
13Suzlon EnergySUZLON
14Rail Vikas NigamRVNL
15Hindustan CopperHINDCOPPER
16Berger Paints IndiaBERGEPAINT
17Godrej PropertiesGODREJPROP
18Astral LimitedASTRAL
19Page IndustriesPAGEIND
20PhysicswallahPHYSICSWALL
21Anthem BiosciencesANTHEMBIO
22Kaynes Technology IndiaKAYNES
23Sai Life SciencesSAILIFE
24NAVANAVA
25Alembic PharmaceuticalsAPLLTD
26Poly MedicurePOLYMED
27Data Patterns (India)DATAPATTNS
28Caplin Point LaboratoriesCAPLIPOINT
29Minda CorporationMINDACORP
30JM FinancialJMFINANCIL
31Kirloskar BrothersKIRLOSBROS
32Cemindia ProjectsCEMINDIA
33BlackBuckBLACKBUCK
34AAVAS FinanciersAAVAS
35PVR INOXPVRINOX
36NCCNCC
37Viyash ScientificVIYASH
38Varroc EngineeringVARROC
39SKF IndiaSKFINDIA
40Kama HoldingsKAMAHOLD
41Healthcare Global EnterprisesHCG
42Aditya Birla Fashion & RetailABFRL
43Marksans PharmaMARKSANS
44Voltamp TransformersVOLTAMP
45Va Tech WabagWABAG
46Indian Metals & Ferro AlloysIMFA
47Ashapura MinechemASHAPURMIN
48FDCFDC
49Shreeji Shipping GlobalSHREEJISHIP
50Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care ServicesYATHARTH
51JK PaperJKPAPER
52Thomas Cook (India)THOMASCOOK
53Kennametal IndiaKENNAMET
54Shree Renuka SugarsRENUKA
55Dhanuka AgritechDHANUKA
56Gokul Agro ResourcesGOKULAGRO
57VRL LogisticsVRLLOG
58J Kumar InfraprojectsJKIL
59KNR ConstructionsKNRCON
60Lancer Containers LinesLANCER
61Gujarat Themis BiosynGUJTHEMIS
62Harsha Engineers InternationalHARSHA
63Blue Pearl AgriventuresBLUEPEARL
64GNG ElectronicsGNGELEC
65Pitti EngineeringPITTIENG
66Kolte-Patil DevelopersKOLTEPATIL
67BorosilBOROSIL
68Dredging Corporation of IndiaDREDGECORP
69Unichem LaboratoriesUNICHEMLAB
70Goodyear IndiaGOODYEAR
71Imagicaaworld EntertainmentIMAGICA
72Shivalik Bimetal ControlsSHIVALIK
73Deep IndustriesDEEPINDS
74Repco Home FinanceREPCOHOME
75Standard Engineering TechnologySETCO
76Eveready Industries IndiaEVEREADY
77Venus Pipes & TubesVENUSPIPES
78Dalmia Bharat Sugar & IndustriesDALMIASUG
79Krsnaa DiagnosticsKRSNAA
80NilkamalNILKAMAL
81HPL Electric & PowerHPL
82Bajel ProjectsBAJEL
83Disa IndiaDISAINDIA
84Windlas BiotechWINDLAS
85Rishabh InstrumentsRISHABH
86BLS E-ServicesBLSE
87D-Link IndiaDLINKINDIA
88Suraksha DiagnosticSURAKSHA
89SBC ExportsSBC
90Tembo Global IndustriesTEMBO
91Updater ServicesUDS
92Gala Precision EngineeringGALAPREC
93Creative NewtechCREATIVEN
94Allcargo LogisticsALLCARGO
95Vidya WiresVIDYAWIRE
96The Andhra SugarsANDHRSUGAR
97Sakar HealthcareSAKAR
98WanburyWANBURY
99Hexa TradexHEXATRADEX
100Xchanging SolutionsXCHANGING
101SandeshSANDESH
102Peninsula LandPENINLAND
103Kothari PetrochemicalsKOTHARIPET
104Avadh Sugar & EnergyAVADHSUGAR
105Commercial Syn BagsCOMSYN
106Anand RayonsANANDRAY
107OnMobile GlobalONMOBILE
108VeritasVERITAS
109Kriti Industries (India)KRITI
110CL EducateCLEDU
111Tracxn TechnologiesTRACXN
112Prime FreshPRIMEFRESH
113Kriti NutrientsKRITINUT
114Aaron IndustriesAARON
115Goodricke GroupGOODRICKE
116Atal RealtechATALREAL
117Josts Engineers CompanyJOSTS
118IL&FS Engineering & ConstructionILFSE
119LGB ForgeLGBFORGE
120Starteck FinanceSTARTECK
121S V Global MillSVGLOBAL
122Megastar FoodsMEGASTAR
123Sugs LloydSUGSLLOYD
124Sayaji PuneSAYAJIPUNE
125Shiva TexyarnSHIVATEX
126National PeroxideNATIONALUM
127Vikas EcotechVIKASECO
128Cochin Minerals & RutileCMCR
129Scan SteelsSCANSTEEL
130Indian Terrain FashionsINDTERRAIN
131Incredible IndustriesINCREDIBLE
132ABans EnterprisesABANS
133Kritika WiresKRITIKA
134Maral OverseasMARALOVER
135Fundviser Capital (India)FUNDVISER
136Auro LaboratoriesAUROLAB
137Chemcrux EnterprisesCHEMCRUX
138TarmatTARMAT
139Western India PlywoodsWIPL
140Rama VisionRAMAVISION
141Total Transport SystemsTOTAL
142DigjamDIGJAM
143Fervent SynergiesFERVENT
144Sonu InfratechSONU
145Deep PolymersDEEPPOLY
146Deepak SpinnersDEEPAKSP
147Kati Patang LifestyleKATIPATANG
148Semac ConstructionSEMAC
149NRB Industrial BearingsNRBIND
150Galaxy Cloud KitchensGALAXY
151Cambridge Technology EnterprisesCTE
152Restile CeramicsRESTILE
153Celebrity FashionsCELEBRITY
154Shiva MillsSHIVAMILLS
155NCL Research & Financial ServicesNCLRESE
156MM Rubber CompanyMMRUBBER
157Hardcastle & Waud Mfg CoHARDCASTLE
158Mega CorporationMEGACORP
15921st Century Management21STCENMGM
160Growington Ventures IndiaGROWINGTON
161Tatia Global VenntureTATIA
162TelogicaTELOGICA
163Alfa ICA (India)ALFAICA
164CamexCAMEX
165Kretto SysconKRETTO
166Challani CapitalCHALLANI
167Aditya SpinnersADITYASP
168Southern Magnesium & ChemicalsSMC
169Elnet TechnologiesELNET
170Cochin MalabarCOCHINMAL
171Shantai IndustriesSHANTAI
172Rishab Special YarnRISHABHY
173Mehta Integrated FinanceMEHTA
174SAB Events & Governance Now MediaSABEVENTS
175ST CorporationSTCORP
176Ontic FinserveONTIC
177VB Desai FinanceVBDESAI
178Tiaan ConsumerTIAAN
179Sea TV NetworkSEATV
180Padmanabh IndustriesPADMANABH
181Kuber UdyogKUBERUDYOG

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

