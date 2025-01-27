Q3 results today: At least 74 companies including Coal India, Indian Oil, Tata Steel, Bajaj Housing Finance, Canara Bank, ACC, Adani Wilmar, Piramal, Petronet, Adani Total Gas, and Union Bank of India, among others, will report their Q3FY25 earnings on January 27, 2025.

Q3 Results on January 27, 2025 The 74 firms expected to release their Q3FY25 earnings report today, on Monday, January 27, 2025, include: Coal India, Indian Oil Corporation, Tata Steel, Bajaj Housing Finance, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Adani Total Gas, Petronet LNG, Federal Bank, 360 ONE WAM, ACC, Kaynes Technology India, Adani Wilmar, New India Assurance Company, Indraprastha Gas, Sumitomo Chemical India Limited, Emami, Piramal Enterprises, Sundram Fasteners, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, LT Foods, Railtel Corporation of India, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Maharashtra Seamless, Aurionpro Solutions, Epigral, Refex Industries, KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration, Wonderla Holidays, Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services, IRB InvIT, Mahindra Logistics, Prataap Snacks, Welspun Specialty Solutions, Jindal Drilling Industries, Nitin Spinners, and Updater Services.

Companies also include: Navkar Corporation, Apollo Pipes, Astec Lifesciences, Wheels India, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (I), Sanghi Industries, Wealth First Portfolio Managers, Vardhman Holdings, Vascon Engineers, Indo Farm Equipment, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Manba Finance, Premier Polyfilm, Lehar Footwears, Golden Crest Education & Services, Virinchi, Arunjyoti Bio Ventures, Trishakti Industries, Rossell India, GTV Engineering, Ultracab India, DHP India, BCC Fuba India, Asit C Mehta Financial Services, Tokyo Plast International, Premier Energy and Infrastructure, Savani Financial, Laffans Petrochemicals, Astal Laboratories, Sadhna Broadcast Ltd, ST Corporation, Gautam Gems, Oswal Yarns, Chemo-Pharma Laboratories, Devine Impex, Nikki Global Finance, and Ishaan Infrastructures And Shelters.