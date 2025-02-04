Q3 results today: Tata Power, Birla Corp, Bajaj Electricals, Asian Paints, Titan, & JKTyre to release earnings on Feb 4

Q3 results today: At least 17 companies, including Tata Power, Birla Corp, Bajaj Electricals, Asian Paints, JKTyre, JSW Holdings, Godrej Properties, Essar Shipping, One Mobikwik System and Titan Co., among others are expected to post Q3FY25 earning reports today, on February 4.

Q3 Results today on Tuesday, February 4 Asian Paints Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Birla Corp Ltd, Ceigall India Ltd, Essar Shipping Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, JKTyre and Industries Ltd, JSW Holdings Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, One Mobikwik Systems Ltd, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd, PC Jeweller Ltd, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd, Tata Power Co. Ltd, Titan Co. Ltd, and Torrent Power Ltd are among other companies which will release its October to December quarter results on Tuesday, February 4.

Titan Q3 Results 2025 Titan Company Ltd, the Tata Group jewellery and watches maker, will announce its Q3 results today. The board of directors of the company will consider and approve financial results for the third quarter of FY25 today. Titan Company is expected to post a decent set of Q3 earnings led by strong festive demand and wedding season. Titan’s revenue from operations in Q3FY25 is estimated to grow 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while its net profit is expected to remain flat due to the exceptional item. However, adjusted net profit is estimated to rise around 20 per cent YoY.

In its Q3 business update, Titan Company reported a standalone growth of 24 per cent YoY in Q3FY25. Domestic Jewellery sales grew 25 per cent YoY buoyed by strong festive demand. Watches & Wearables business in the domestic market grew 13 per cent YoY, while the EyeCare segment clocked a growth of 17 per cent YoY.

