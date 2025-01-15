Q3 results today: From HDFC Life Insurance, L&T Tech, Bank of Maharashtra, Ceat to NELCO, are among at least 20 companies are set to declare their Q3FY25 earnings or Q3 results today on January 15, 2025 (Wednesday).

Amid the markets volatility and the upcoming Union Budget 2025 announcement, the Q3 results 2025 season become important for traders. Particularly when it comes to intraday trading, investors are likely to rely on companies reporting strong Q3 earnings in the financial year FY25. Hence, listed companies that declare third-quarter earnings on today (January 15) would be important for intraday trading.

“Earnings announcements could present stock-specific opportunities. IT, FMCG, and select pharma sectors appear relatively resilient, while broader markets and other sectors will likely remain under pressure,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Thus, to know which stocks will likely have an impact, around 20 listed companies are set to declare their respective Q3 results today. These 20 companies are as below.

Q3 Results Today — January 15 HDFC Life Insurance Company, Oracle Financial Services Software, L&T Technology Services, Bank of Maharashtra, Ceat, Maharashtra Scooters, Transrail Lighting, Oriental Hotels, NELCO, Aeroflex Industries, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Krishana Phoschem, Indiabulls Enterprises, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, DB (International) Stock Brokers, MRP Agro, TCI Industries, Jagsonpal Finance and Leasing, Kamadgiri Fashion, and Viji Finance.

Stock Market Today The markets took a breather on Tuesday after steep fall in earlier session as benchmark Nifty 50 Index ended 0.39 per cent higher at 23,176.05. The S&P BSE index also gained 0.22 per cent to end at 76,499.63. The Bank Nifty rebounded 1.43 per cent while Auto , metals and energy gained upto 4 per cent. IT and FMCG index still was among losers. Broader indices also staged a rebound, with mid and small cap index, each climbing around 2.5 per cent.

“Nifty 50 Index has seen probable change in the short term trend. However, crossing of today’s high of 23,265 would provide confirmation of further rise. Resistances for the Nifty are seen at 23,340 and 23,500. On the downside 23,047 becomes the base for the short term,” said Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical & Derivative Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.