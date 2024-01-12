Q3 results today: JTL Industries share price hits new high after 20% rally in one month
Q3 results today: JTL Industries has reported improved revenue and net profit on a sequential basis
Q3 results today: JTL Industries Ltd declared its Q3 results 2024 during the meeting of its board of directors on Friday. The company has reported improvement in total revenue and profit on a sequential basis. The company's standalone total revenue in the October to December 20232 period has risen from ₹505.13 crore in Q2FY24 to ₹568.33 crore. JTL Industries' total profit also grew from ₹27.91 crore to ₹30.18 crore on a sequential basis. JTL Industries informed Indian stock market's exchanges about the Q3 results in its exchange filing today.
