 Q3 results today: JTL Industries share price hits new high after 20% rally in one month | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 12 2024 15:25:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.40 0.37%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,613.55 7.93%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 634.90 2.35%
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 3,883.00 3.93%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 816.20 0.04%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Q3 results today: JTL Industries share price hits new high after 20% rally in one month
Back Back

Q3 results today: JTL Industries share price hits new high after 20% rally in one month

 Asit Manohar

Q3 results today: JTL Industries has reported improved revenue and net profit on a sequential basis

JTL Industries share price today touched a new lifetime high ahead of the announcement of Q3 results today. (Photo: Reuters)Premium
JTL Industries share price today touched a new lifetime high ahead of the announcement of Q3 results today. (Photo: Reuters)

Q3 results today: JTL Industries Ltd declared its Q3 results 2024 during the meeting of its board of directors on Friday. The company has reported improvement in total revenue and profit on a sequential basis. The company's standalone total revenue in the October to December 20232 period has risen from 505.13 crore in Q2FY24 to 568.33 crore. JTL Industries' total profit also grew from 27.91 crore to 30.18 crore on a sequential basis. JTL Industries informed Indian stock market's exchanges about the Q3 results in its exchange filing today.

Ahead of Q3 results today, JTL Industries share price opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of 267.40 apiece on NSE, which turned out its new lifetime high. So, JTL Industries shares hit a record high ahead of the Q3 results today. However, the stock witnessed profit booking at higher levels and retraced from its higher levels ahead of the Q3 results announcement.

JTL Industries share price has been in an uptrend for the last one month. In the last one month, this stock has risen from around 206 to around 250 apiece levels (its current price), logging near 20 per cent rise in this time.

Also Read: Multibagger stock touches lifetime high. Rises 700% in five years

JTL Industries Q3 results today

In the October to December 2023 quarter, JTL Industries' standalone total revenue stood at 568.33 crore, which is around 12.50 per cent higher than its standalone total revenue of 505.13 crore during the June to September 2023 quarter. Likewise, the company's standalone net profit in the third quarter of the current fiscal stood at 30.18 crore, which is around 8.15 per cent higher than its Q2FY24 net profit of 27.91 crore.

Also Read: Nifty 50 hits record high. Why is Indian stock market gaining today - explained

JTL Industries Ltd reported a rise in standalone net profit in the first nine months of the current financial year as well. In the April to December 2023 period, the company's standalone net profit is at 83.47 crore, which stood at 53.48 crore in the same period of the previous financial year. This means, that in the first nine months of the current fiscal, the company's bet profit has surged over 56 per cent against the corresponding period. However, the company's standalone net profit in the first nine months of the current fiscal slipped from 1,081.76 crore to 1,079.02 crore.

JTL Industries also reported a rise in its net worth during the October to December 2023 period. the company has reported a net worth of 519.44 crore in Q3FY24, which is around 8.9 per cent higher than its Q2FY24 net worth of 477.13 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 12 Jan 2024, 03:28 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App