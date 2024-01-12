Q3 results today: JTL Industries Ltd declared its Q3 results 2024 during the meeting of its board of directors on Friday. The company has reported improvement in total revenue and profit on a sequential basis. The company's standalone total revenue in the October to December 20232 period has risen from ₹505.13 crore in Q2FY24 to ₹568.33 crore. JTL Industries' total profit also grew from ₹27.91 crore to ₹30.18 crore on a sequential basis. JTL Industries informed Indian stock market's exchanges about the Q3 results in its exchange filing today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahead of Q3 results today, JTL Industries share price opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹267.40 apiece on NSE, which turned out its new lifetime high. So, JTL Industries shares hit a record high ahead of the Q3 results today. However, the stock witnessed profit booking at higher levels and retraced from its higher levels ahead of the Q3 results announcement.

JTL Industries share price has been in an uptrend for the last one month. In the last one month, this stock has risen from around ₹206 to around ₹250 apiece levels (its current price), logging near 20 per cent rise in this time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JTL Industries Q3 results today In the October to December 2023 quarter, JTL Industries' standalone total revenue stood at ₹568.33 crore, which is around 12.50 per cent higher than its standalone total revenue of ₹505.13 crore during the June to September 2023 quarter. Likewise, the company's standalone net profit in the third quarter of the current fiscal stood at ₹30.18 crore, which is around 8.15 per cent higher than its Q2FY24 net profit of ₹27.91 crore.

JTL Industries Ltd reported a rise in standalone net profit in the first nine months of the current financial year as well. In the April to December 2023 period, the company's standalone net profit is at ₹83.47 crore, which stood at ₹53.48 crore in the same period of the previous financial year. This means, that in the first nine months of the current fiscal, the company's bet profit has surged over 56 per cent against the corresponding period. However, the company's standalone net profit in the first nine months of the current fiscal slipped from ₹1,081.76 crore to ₹1,079.02 crore.

JTL Industries also reported a rise in its net worth during the October to December 2023 period. the company has reported a net worth of ₹519.44 crore in Q3FY24, which is around 8.9 per cent higher than its Q2FY24 net worth of ₹477.13 crore.

