Q3 Results Today — Friday, February 7 3M India Ltd, Century Plyboards Ltd, Delhivery Ltd, Dreamfolks Services Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, and Shipping Corp of India Ltd are among other companies which will release its October to December quarter results on Friday, February 7.

Stock Market Today The consolidation in the markets continued as the benchmark Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex, at 23,603.35 and 78,058.16, respectively, ended 0.39 per cent and 0.27 per cent lower on Thursday.

“Following the recent dip, market participants now await the outcome of the scheduled MPC meeting for further direction. While the anticipated 25 basis point rate cut appears to be priced in, the committee's stance on growth and inflation will be closely watched. Additionally, corporate earnings and global cues are likely to keep volatility elevated. Given this backdrop, we maintain our focus on stock selection and trade management, with a positive bias,”according to Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

RBI MPC Today The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to announce its sixth and the last bi-monthly monetary policy of FY25 today. The meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by the new RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra was scheduled from February 5 to 7 and the credit policy decision will be announced today. This will be the first RBI policy under the new Governor Sanjay Malhotra and also the first RBI MPC meeting after the Union Budget 2025-2026 was presented on February 1.

The RBI is expected to encounter a trilemma encompassing tighter liquidity conditions, depreciating rupee and heightened geopolitical uncertainty. Economists expect the central bank to begin a shallow rate cut cycle today, and announce its first repo rate cut in five years.

The central bank is widely expected to reduce the benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.25 per cent from 6.5 per cent. This will mark the first reduction in repo rate in nearly five years. The last rate cut was announced in May 2020, when the central bank lowered the repo rate to 4 per cent. Subsequently, the RBI raised interest rates seven times, reaching 6.50 per cent. The rate has remained unchanged since February 2023.