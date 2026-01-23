Q3 Results Today LIVE: IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, Cipla, Adani Green to MCX - 54 companies to declare Q3 earnings

Q3 Results Today LIVE: More than 50 Indian companies will release their Q3 results today. According to the earnings calendar from NSE and BSE, as many as 54 companies will report their earnings for the third quarter of FY26 today, 23 January 2026.

The major companies that will declare their Q3 results today include Adani Green Energy, Cipla, DCB Bank, IndusInd Bank, Godrej Consumer Products, Granules India, India Cements, JSW Energy, JSW Steel, Karur Vysya Bank, Laurus Labs, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), Shriram Finance, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, and Sterlite Technologies.

Additionally, Nuvama Wealth Management, Urban Company, Veefin Solutions, Welspun Specialty Solutions, Piramal Finance, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Sumeru Industries ,among others will also declare their Q3 results today.

