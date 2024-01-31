Q3 results today: Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, Ambuja Cements, Dabur, Bank of Baroda and more
Q3 results today: Approximately 21 companies will release their Q3 quarter results today on January 31
Q3 results today January 31: Investors would be on edge with some of the major companies releasing their Q3 earnings. A slew of companies, including Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, Ambuja Cements, Dabur, Bank of Baroda, Jindal Power & Steel and more, will be the focus today as they release their Q3 results.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started