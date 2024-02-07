Q3 results today on February 7: Investors will be on edge with some of the major companies releasing their Q3 earnings. A slew of companies , including PowerGrid, Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products, Cummins India, Ashoka Buildcon and Vadilal, will be the focus today as they release their Q3 results.

Indian benchmarks opened in the green on Wednesday. Sensex was up 317.43 points, or 0.44%, at 72,503.52 and Nifty was up 113.30 points, or 0.52%, at 22,042.70 at market open.

Asian stocks climbed on bets China will be more forceful to prop up markets and as traders shrugged off a slew of cautious remarks from Federal Reserve officials.

A gauge of Asian equities rose to its highest in more than a month. Shares in Hong Kong opened higher while those in mainland China fluctuated as traders weighed whether a string of market stabilizing efforts by Beijing will bear fruit.

Approximately 63 companies will release their Q3 quarter results today — February 7

Power Grid Corporation of India, Nestle India, Trent, TATA Consumer Products, Lupin, General Insurance Corporation of India, Cummins India, Solar Industries India, AIA Engineering, UNO Minda, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, Apollo Tyres, Fortis Healthcare, Manappuram Finance, HBL Power Systems, Firstsource Solutions, Kalpataru Projects International, Sobha, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fert & Chem., Safari Industries (India), Varroc Engineering, Electronics Mart India, Borosil Renewables Ltd., HMT, Religare Enterprises, PDS, Star Cement, JK Paper, Hemisphere Properties India, FDC, EPL, Ashoka Buildcon, Jamna Auto Industries, Aarti Pharmalabs, India Pesticides, NOCIL, Navneet Education, Sanghvi Movers, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, Shalby, Gujarat Industries Power Co., GMR Power and Urban Infra, Dreamfolks Services, Parag Milk Foods, Mayur Uniquoters, Supriya Lifescience, Subex, Vadilal Industries, S H Kelkar & Company, Expleo Solutions, Centum Electronics, Cantabil Retail India, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients, Veranda Learning Solutions, Vascon Engineers, Peninsula Land, Talbros Automotive Components, Monte Carlo Fashions, Rico Auto, AGS Transact Technologies, Suratwwala Business Group, Kopran and others.

