 Q3 results today: PowerGrid, Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products, Cummins India, Ashoka Buildcon and more in focus | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 07 2024 10:02:28
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 146.00 0.90%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 666.65 2.42%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 272.10 -0.82%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 433.00 0.37%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 333.90 -0.12%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Q3 results today: PowerGrid, Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products, Cummins India, Ashoka Buildcon and more in focus
Back Back

Q3 results today: PowerGrid, Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products, Cummins India, Ashoka Buildcon and more in focus

 Livemint , Written By Jocelyn Fernandes

Q3 results today: Approximately 63 companies will release their Q3 quarter results today on February 7

File image of Nestle Maggi Noodle packets on display for sale (Photo: Mint)Premium
File image of Nestle Maggi Noodle packets on display for sale (Photo: Mint)

Q3 results today on February 7: Investors will be on edge with some of the major companies releasing their Q3 earnings. A slew of companies, including PowerGrid, Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products, Cummins India, Ashoka Buildcon and Vadilal, will be the focus today as they release their Q3 results.

Indian benchmarks opened in the green on Wednesday. Sensex was up 317.43 points, or 0.44%, at 72,503.52 and Nifty was up 113.30 points, or 0.52%, at 22,042.70 at market open.

Track | Market LIVE updates here

Asian stocks climbed on bets China will be more forceful to prop up markets and as traders shrugged off a slew of cautious remarks from Federal Reserve officials.

A gauge of Asian equities rose to its highest in more than a month. Shares in Hong Kong opened higher while those in mainland China fluctuated as traders weighed whether a string of market stabilizing efforts by Beijing will bear fruit.

Also Read | Q3 results this week: Airtel, Nestle India, Trent, Zomato, LIC, MRF among others to declare earnings — Full list here

Approximately 63 companies will release their Q3 quarter results today — February 7

Power Grid Corporation of India, Nestle India, Trent, TATA Consumer Products, Lupin, General Insurance Corporation of India, Cummins India, Solar Industries India, AIA Engineering, UNO Minda, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, Apollo Tyres, Fortis Healthcare, Manappuram Finance, HBL Power Systems, Firstsource Solutions, Kalpataru Projects International, Sobha, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fert & Chem., Safari Industries (India), Varroc Engineering, Electronics Mart India, Borosil Renewables Ltd., HMT, Religare Enterprises, PDS, Star Cement, JK Paper, Hemisphere Properties India, FDC, EPL, Ashoka Buildcon, Jamna Auto Industries, Aarti Pharmalabs, India Pesticides, NOCIL, Navneet Education, Sanghvi Movers, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, Shalby, Gujarat Industries Power Co., GMR Power and Urban Infra, Dreamfolks Services, Parag Milk Foods, Mayur Uniquoters, Supriya Lifescience, Subex, Vadilal Industries, S H Kelkar & Company, Expleo Solutions, Centum Electronics, Cantabil Retail India, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients, Veranda Learning Solutions, Vascon Engineers, Peninsula Land, Talbros Automotive Components, Monte Carlo Fashions, Rico Auto, AGS Transact Technologies, Suratwwala Business Group, Kopran and others.

Also Read | Week Ahead: RBI Policy, Q3 Results, macro data, global cues among key market triggers this week

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 07 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App