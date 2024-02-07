Q3 results today: PowerGrid, Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products, Cummins India, Ashoka Buildcon and more in focus
Q3 results today: Approximately 63 companies will release their Q3 quarter results today on February 7
Q3 results today on February 7: Investors will be on edge with some of the major companies releasing their Q3 earnings. A slew of companies, including PowerGrid, Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products, Cummins India, Ashoka Buildcon and Vadilal, will be the focus today as they release their Q3 results.