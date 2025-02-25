Q3 results today: SpiceJet, Rain Industries, Enkei Wheels, Vuenow Infratech to report earnings on February 25

Q3 results today: The third quarter earnings season, which kicked off in January 2025, has nearly come to an end. But, four companies, including domestic air carrier SpiceJet, will report their Q3FY25 earnings on February 25.

SpiceJet in the News, Stock Price In January 2025, the re-induction of first grounded 737 MAX aircraft into service lifted investor sentiments and stock prices. SpiceJet in its release on the exchanges said that the aircraft will resume operations on January 29 and will enable flights to high-demand markets such as Jeddah and Riyadh without operational restrictions.

On February 24, the stock opened at ₹46.52 apiece, hit a high of ₹48.80 each and low of ₹46.50 per share. Over the 52-week period the SpiceJet stock has risen as high as ₹79.90 apeice and hit bottom of ₹39.91 each.

Indian Stock Market — Preview, Prediction The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a tepid note on February 25, tracking weakness in global markets.

According to Shrikant Chouhan, Head-Equity Research, Kotak Securities, “while the current market texture is weak, it is also oversold; therefore, a quick pullback rally is a strong possibility.”

“For traders, the level of 74,900 will act as a trend decider. As long as Sensex is trading below the same, weak sentiment is likely to continue. Below which it could slip till 74,000 - 73,800. Conversely, if Sensex rises above 74,900, it could bounce back up to 75,200 - 75.500,” he added.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a muted start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,595.00 level, a discount of nearly 17 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On February 24, the domestic equity market ended sharply lower, with the benchmark Nifty 50 slipping below the 22,600 level. The Sensex crashed 856.65 points, or 1.14 per cent, to close at 74,454.41, while the Nifty 50 settled 242.55 points, or 1.06 per cent, lower at 22,553.35.