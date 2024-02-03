Q3 results today on February 3: Investors would be on edge with some of the major companies releasing their Q3 earnings . A slew of companies, including State Bank of India (SBI) , Grindwell Norton, Central Depository Services (India) and more, will be the focus today as they release their Q3 results.

On February 2 close, the domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex experienced robust buying during intraday trading, concluding the day with substantial gains in the previous session, propelled by the performance of heavyweights in the energy and IT sectors, such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, TCS, Power Grid, and NTPC.

The domestic market witnessed across-the-board buying amid positive global cues while experts observed that the pro-growth Interim Budget 2024 also influenced investors to buy quality stocks after the recent correction.

The Sensex settled at 72,085.63, up 440 points, or 0.61 percent on Friday and is still 1,342 points down from its all-time high of 73,427.59 which it hit on January 16, 2024. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices hit their fresh all-time highs of 39,140.16 and 46,169.7 respectively, during the session.

Nifty 50 jumped two percent during the session to hit its fresh all-time high of 22,126.80, however, the index cooled off and closed with a gain of 156 points, or 0.72 percent, at 21,853.80 on February 2. Nifty 50 ended the month of January little changed, after rising nearly 14 percent in the last two months of 2023.

Approximately 8 companies will release their Q3 quarter results today — February 3

SBI, Grindwell Norton, Central Depository Services (India), Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Archean Chemical Industries, D-Link (India), Mirza International.

As the quarter results season continues, a marquee list of Indian companies will be revealing their financial results in the upcoming week. Industry leaders to versatile giants are some of the big corporates who will be expected to declare their results for the current fiscal year.

