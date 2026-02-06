Q3 results today: Tata Steel, Kalyan Jewellers, BEML among 200 companies to declare Q3 earnings 2026 today

Q3 results today: Around 200 companies will be releasing their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025, on Friday, February 6, in the fifth week of Q3 earnings for FY26.

Tata Steel, Kalyan Jewellers, MRF, BEML, Sun TV, Bosch, Centum Electronics, CESC, Crompton, Delta Corp, Ethos, GMM Pfaudler, Greaves Cotton, Jubilant Pharmova, Procter & Gamble Health, Pearl Global, Shipping Corp, Shilpa Medicare, Baazar Style Retail, and Whirlpool of India are some of the marquee companies set to declare their Q3 results today.

The ongoing Q3 results season will continue to drive the Indian stock market in the near term, according to market experts.

On Thursday, the Indian stock market suffered heavy losses in intraday trade on Thursday, February 5, as investors booked profits across segments amid weak global cues. The Sensex ended with a loss of 504 points, or 0.60%, at 83313.93, while the Nifty 50 closed at 25,642.80, down 133 points, or 0.52%.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index dropped by 0.43%, while the BSE 250 SmallCap Index declined by 0.81%.

Tata Steel Q3 Preview Tata Steel is expected to report a steady performance in the December quarter, with higher volumes helping cushion the impact of softer steel prices and elevated input costs. Axis Securities projected Tata Steel’s consolidated revenue to rise 14% YoY and 4% QoQ in Q3 FY26, supported by improved shipment volumes across key markets.

EBITDA was estimated to grow 46% YoY, largely due to a favourable base, while it was seen declining 3% QoQ. Axis Securities attributed the sequential drop in EBITDA to lower price realisations and higher coal costs during the quarter. The brokerage noted that while hot rolled coil (HRC) prices remained under pressure, stronger volume growth was expected to partially offset the impact on consolidated revenue.

Kalyan Jewellers Q3 Business Update According to its quarterly business update, Kalyan Jewellers recorded strong growth in its India operations during Q3 FY25. India revenue increased 41% YoY, while same-store sales growth stood at around 24%. The company expanded its footprint by opening 24 new showrooms, taking the total store count to 349.

In Q2 FY25, Kalyan Jewellers reported a net profit of ₹130 crore, down 3.7% YoY, while revenue from operations rose 37.3% YoY to ₹6,065 crore. In comparison, the company had posted revenue of ₹5,223 crore and a net profit of ₹180 crore in Q3 FY24.

Earnings Calendar for February 6 Here is the full earnings calendar for today:

Security Code Company name Result Date 532067 3B BlackBio Dx Ltd 6-Feb-26 532404 Saven Technologies Ltd 6-Feb-26 513513 Aditya Ispat Ltd 6-Feb-26 544200 Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd 6-Feb-26 532351 Aksh Optifibre Ltd 6-Feb-26 531409 Alchemist Corporation Ltd 6-Feb-26 530973 Alfa Ica India Ltd 6-Feb-26 506260 Anuh Pharma Ltd 6-Feb-26 523716 Ashiana Housing Ltd-$ 6-Feb-26 526847 Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd 6-Feb-26 543737 Aveer Foods Ltd 6-Feb-26 504731 Azad India Mobility Ltd 6-Feb-26 512261 Bajaj Global Ltd 6-Feb-26 523319 Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd 6-Feb-26 500041 Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd 6-Feb-26 532645 Beeyu Overseas Ltd 6-Feb-26 500048 BEML Ltd 6-Feb-26 532230 Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd 6-Feb-26 539660 Best Agrolife Ltd 6-Feb-26 509449 Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd 6-Feb-26 540073 BLS International Services Ltd 6-Feb-26 501430 Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd 6-Feb-26 500530 Bosch Ltd 6-Feb-26 533543 Brooks Laboratories Ltd 6-Feb-26 533267 Cantabil Retail India Ltd 6-Feb-26 544614 Capillary Technologies India Ltd 6-Feb-26 530789 Ceejay Finance Ltd 6-Feb-26 500280 Century Enka Ltd 6-Feb-26 500084 CESC Ltd 6-Feb-26 539991 Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd 6-Feb-26 538786 Citizen Infoline Ltd 6-Feb-26 507833 Computer Point Ltd 6-Feb-26 539876 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd 6-Feb-26 526821 Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd-$ 6-Feb-26 542729 DCM Nouvelle Ltd 6-Feb-26 539596 Delta Industrial Resources Ltd 6-Feb-26 540724 Prataap Snacks Ltd 6-Feb-26 544264 Diffusion Engineers Ltd 6-Feb-26 544079 Digidrive Distributors Ltd 6-Feb-26 532839 Dish TV India Ltd 6-Feb-26 526315 Divyashakti Ltd 6-Feb-26 506405 DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd 6-Feb-26 531035 Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd 6-Feb-26 526703 Ecoplast Ltd-$ 6-Feb-26 500128 Electrosteel Castings Ltd 6-Feb-26 543725 Elin Electronics Ltd 6-Feb-26 500136 Ester Industries Ltd 6-Feb-26 543532 Ethos Ltd 6-Feb-26 508906 Everest Industries Ltd 6-Feb-26 544617 Excelsoft Technologies Ltd 6-Feb-26 543252 Fairchem Organics Ltd 6-Feb-26 508954 Finkurve Financial Services Ltd 6-Feb-26 523672 Flex Foods Ltd-$ 6-Feb-26 523696 Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd 6-Feb-26 543652 Fusion Finance Ltd 6-Feb-26 526367 Ganesh Housing Ltd-$ 6-Feb-26 543489 Gateway Distriparks Ltd 6-Feb-26 535431 GCM Securities Ltd 6-Feb-26 539486 Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd 6-Feb-26 505250 G. G. Dandekar Properties Ltd 6-Feb-26 532716 Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd 6-Feb-26 505255 GMM Pfaudler Ltd 6-Feb-26 543490 GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd 6-Feb-26 540124 G N A Axles Ltd 6-Feb-26 532734 Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd 6-Feb-26 532015 Gravity India Ltd-$ 6-Feb-26 501455 Greaves Cotton Ltd 6-Feb-26 506076 Grindwell Norton Ltd-$ 6-Feb-26 543317 G R Infraprojects Ltd 6-Feb-26 530469 GSL Securities Ltd 6-Feb-26 530001 Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd 6-Feb-26 506858 Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd 6-Feb-26 500292 HeidelbergCement India Ltd 6-Feb-26 532774 Inspirisys Solutions Ltd 6-Feb-26 505737 International Combustion India Ltd 6-Feb-26 522245 Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd 6-Feb-26 539119 Jain Marmo Industries Ltd 6-Feb-26 538564 James Warren Tea Ltd 6-Feb-26 524330 Jayant Agro Organics Ltd 6-Feb-26 520066 Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd 6-Feb-26 540311 JITF Infralogistics Ltd 6-Feb-26 530007 JK Tyre & Industries Ltd 6-Feb-26 544118 Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd 6-Feb-26 530019 Jubilant Pharmova Ltd 6-Feb-26 500234 Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd 6-Feb-26 544423 Kalpataru Ltd 6-Feb-26 543278 Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd 6-Feb-26 500236 Kanel Industries Ltd 6-Feb-26 502933 Katare Spinning Mills Ltd 6-Feb-26 539599 Kotia Enterprises Ltd 6-Feb-26 543542 Kesar India Ltd 6-Feb-26 543308 Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd 6-Feb-26 530215 Kings Infra Ventures Ltd 6-Feb-26 523323 Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd 6-Feb-26 544263 KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration Ltd 6-Feb-26 511728 KZ Leasing & Finance Ltd 6-Feb-26 539814 LE Lavoir Ltd 6-Feb-26 541233 Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd 6-Feb-26 523248 Machino Plastics Ltd-$ 6-Feb-26 540650 Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd 6-Feb-26 502157 Mangalam Cement Ltd 6-Feb-26 544008 Max Estates Ltd 6-Feb-26 534338 Max heights Infrastucture Ltd 6-Feb-26 511401 Munoth Communication Ltd 6-Feb-26 544088 Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd 6-Feb-26 511738 Mehta Securities Ltd 6-Feb-26 538942 Mercantile Ventures Ltd 6-Feb-26 538668 Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd 6-Feb-26 517344 Mindteck (India) Ltd 6-Feb-26 522036 Miven Machine Tools Ltd 6-Feb-26 500290 MRF Ltd 6-Feb-26 531821 Munoth Financial Services Ltd 6-Feb-26 500298 Naperol Investments Ltd 6-Feb-26 526616 National Plastic Industries Ltd 6-Feb-26 534615 North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd 6-Feb-26 511632 Olympic Management & Financial Services Ltd 6-Feb-26 532880 Omaxe Ltd 6-Feb-26 531092 OM Infra Ltd 6-Feb-26 531626 Orosil Smiths India Ltd-$ 6-Feb-26 523483 Pacific Industries Ltd 6-Feb-26 517230 PAE Ltd 6-Feb-26 532900 Paisalo Digital Ltd 6-Feb-26 524136 Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd 6-Feb-26 500126 Procter & Gamble Health Ltd 6-Feb-26 532808 Pearl Global Industries Ltd 6-Feb-26 523620 Phaarmasia Ltd 6-Feb-26 531454 Polylink Polymers India Ltd 6-Feb-26 532933 Porwal Auto Components Ltd 6-Feb-26 500540 Premier Ltd 6-Feb-26 524580 Priya Ltd-$ 6-Feb-26 500338 Prism Johnson Ltd 6-Feb-26 512461 Punctual Trading Ltd 6-Feb-26 514316 Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd 6-Feb-26 530699 Raj Rayon Industries Ltd-$ 6-Feb-26 522281 Ram Ratna Wires Ltd-$ 6-Feb-26 520111 Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd-$ 6-Feb-26 533294 Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd 6-Feb-26 542333 RPSG Ventures Ltd 6-Feb-26 539267 Samsrita Labs Ltd 6-Feb-26 544314 Sanathan Textiles Ltd 6-Feb-26 524703 Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd 6-Feb-26 530073 Sanghvi Movers Ltd 6-Feb-26 543397 Sapphire Foods India Ltd 6-Feb-26 532663 Sasken Technologies Ltd 6-Feb-26 533259 Sastasundar Ventures Ltd 6-Feb-26 523598 Shipping Corporation of India Ltd 6-Feb-26 535602 Sharda Motor Industries Ltd 6-Feb-26 530549 Shilpa Medicare Ltd 6-Feb-26 539450 S H Kelkar and Company Ltd 6-Feb-26 503837 Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd-$ 6-Feb-26 502180 Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd-$ 6-Feb-26 500387 Shree Cement Ltd 6-Feb-26 508961 Shricon Industries Ltd 6-Feb-26 539252 Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd 6-Feb-26 530439 Siddha Ventures Ltd 6-Feb-26 539983 Sidh Automobiles Ltd 6-Feb-26 500550 Siemens Ltd 6-Feb-26 507998 Simmonds Marshall Ltd 6-Feb-26 526839 Shelter Infra Projects Ltd-$ 6-Feb-26 539494 Smart Finsec Ltd 6-Feb-26 532419 Smartlink Holdings Ltd 6-Feb-26 538635 Snowman Logistics Ltd 6-Feb-26 541540 Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd 6-Feb-26 532221 Sonata Software Ltd 6-Feb-26 523826 Sovereign Diamonds Ltd 6-Feb-26 541890 Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd 6-Feb-26 542337 Spencers Retail Ltd 6-Feb-26 531359 Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd 6-Feb-26 535601 Sreeleathers Ltd 6-Feb-26 534680 SRG Housing Finance Ltd 6-Feb-26 506105 Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd 6-Feb-26 540575 Star Cement Ltd 6-Feb-26 531509 Step Two Corporation Ltd 6-Feb-26 544243 Baazar Style Retail Ltd 6-Feb-26 544619 Sudeep Pharma Ltd 6-Feb-26 543711 Sula Vineyards Ltd 6-Feb-26 590072 Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd 6-Feb-26 537253 Sunil Healthcare Ltd 6-Feb-26 532733 Sun TV Network Ltd 6-Feb-26 503310 Swan Corp Ltd 6-Feb-26 538987 Talbros Engineering Ltd 6-Feb-26 543399 Tarsons Products Ltd 6-Feb-26 500470 Tata Steel Ltd 6-Feb-26 532262 TCI Industries Ltd 6-Feb-26 505400 Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd 6-Feb-26 523120 Thrive Future Habitats Ltd 6-Feb-26 503663 Tilak Ventures Ltd 6-Feb-26 500421 TPI India Ltd 6-Feb-26 519367 Transglobe Foods Ltd 6-Feb-26 508963 Trustwave Securities Ltd 6-Feb-26 541358 Unifinz Capital India Ltd 6-Feb-26 500429 Uniphos Enterprises Ltd 6-Feb-26 504212 Universal Cables Ltd 6-Feb-26 522091 United Van Der Horst Ltd 6-Feb-26 543514 Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd 6-Feb-26 517015 Vindhya Telelinks Ltd 6-Feb-26 526075 Rekvina Laboratories Ltd 6-Feb-26 500238 Whirlpool of India Ltd 6-Feb-26 509910 Southern Gas Ltd 6-Feb-26