Q3 results today: Tata Steel, Kalyan Jewellers, BEML among 200 companies to declare Q3 earnings 2026 today

Approximately 200 companies, including Tata Steel and Kalyan Jewellers, will report their Q3 results on February 6. The Indian stock market saw significant losses recently, with the Sensex down 504 points. Tata Steel's performance is expected to be stable despite challenges.

Pranati Deva
Updated6 Feb 2026, 09:28 AM IST
Q3 results today: Around 200 companies will be releasing their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025, on Friday, February 6, in the fifth week of Q3 earnings for FY26.

Tata Steel, Kalyan Jewellers, MRF, BEML, Sun TV, Bosch, Centum Electronics, CESC, Crompton, Delta Corp, Ethos, GMM Pfaudler, Greaves Cotton, Jubilant Pharmova, Procter & Gamble Health, Pearl Global, Shipping Corp, Shilpa Medicare, Baazar Style Retail, and Whirlpool of India are some of the marquee companies set to declare their Q3 results today.

The ongoing Q3 results season will continue to drive the Indian stock market in the near term, according to market experts.

On Thursday, the Indian stock market suffered heavy losses in intraday trade on Thursday, February 5, as investors booked profits across segments amid weak global cues. The Sensex ended with a loss of 504 points, or 0.60%, at 83313.93, while the Nifty 50 closed at 25,642.80, down 133 points, or 0.52%.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index dropped by 0.43%, while the BSE 250 SmallCap Index declined by 0.81%.

Tata Steel Q3 Preview

Tata Steel is expected to report a steady performance in the December quarter, with higher volumes helping cushion the impact of softer steel prices and elevated input costs. Axis Securities projected Tata Steel’s consolidated revenue to rise 14% YoY and 4% QoQ in Q3 FY26, supported by improved shipment volumes across key markets.

EBITDA was estimated to grow 46% YoY, largely due to a favourable base, while it was seen declining 3% QoQ. Axis Securities attributed the sequential drop in EBITDA to lower price realisations and higher coal costs during the quarter. The brokerage noted that while hot rolled coil (HRC) prices remained under pressure, stronger volume growth was expected to partially offset the impact on consolidated revenue.

Kalyan Jewellers Q3 Business Update

According to its quarterly business update, Kalyan Jewellers recorded strong growth in its India operations during Q3 FY25. India revenue increased 41% YoY, while same-store sales growth stood at around 24%. The company expanded its footprint by opening 24 new showrooms, taking the total store count to 349.

In Q2 FY25, Kalyan Jewellers reported a net profit of 130 crore, down 3.7% YoY, while revenue from operations rose 37.3% YoY to 6,065 crore. In comparison, the company had posted revenue of 5,223 crore and a net profit of 180 crore in Q3 FY24.

Earnings Calendar for February 6

Here is the full earnings calendar for today:

Security CodeCompany nameResult Date
5320673B BlackBio Dx Ltd6-Feb-26
532404Saven Technologies Ltd6-Feb-26
513513Aditya Ispat Ltd6-Feb-26
544200Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd6-Feb-26
532351Aksh Optifibre Ltd6-Feb-26
531409Alchemist Corporation Ltd6-Feb-26
530973Alfa Ica India Ltd6-Feb-26
506260Anuh Pharma Ltd6-Feb-26
523716Ashiana Housing Ltd-$6-Feb-26
526847Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd6-Feb-26
543737Aveer Foods Ltd6-Feb-26
504731Azad India Mobility Ltd6-Feb-26
512261Bajaj Global Ltd6-Feb-26
523319Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd6-Feb-26
500041Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd6-Feb-26
532645Beeyu Overseas Ltd6-Feb-26
500048BEML Ltd6-Feb-26
532230Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd6-Feb-26
539660Best Agrolife Ltd6-Feb-26
509449Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd6-Feb-26
540073BLS International Services Ltd6-Feb-26
501430Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd6-Feb-26
500530Bosch Ltd6-Feb-26
533543Brooks Laboratories Ltd6-Feb-26
533267Cantabil Retail India Ltd6-Feb-26
544614Capillary Technologies India Ltd6-Feb-26
530789Ceejay Finance Ltd6-Feb-26
500280Century Enka Ltd6-Feb-26
500084CESC Ltd6-Feb-26
539991Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd6-Feb-26
538786Citizen Infoline Ltd6-Feb-26
507833Computer Point Ltd6-Feb-26
539876Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd6-Feb-26
526821Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd-$6-Feb-26
542729DCM Nouvelle Ltd6-Feb-26
539596Delta Industrial Resources Ltd6-Feb-26
540724Prataap Snacks Ltd6-Feb-26
544264Diffusion Engineers Ltd6-Feb-26
544079Digidrive Distributors Ltd6-Feb-26
532839Dish TV India Ltd6-Feb-26
526315Divyashakti Ltd6-Feb-26
506405DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd6-Feb-26
531035Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd6-Feb-26
526703Ecoplast Ltd-$6-Feb-26
500128Electrosteel Castings Ltd6-Feb-26
543725Elin Electronics Ltd6-Feb-26
500136Ester Industries Ltd6-Feb-26
543532Ethos Ltd6-Feb-26
508906Everest Industries Ltd6-Feb-26
544617Excelsoft Technologies Ltd6-Feb-26
543252Fairchem Organics Ltd6-Feb-26
508954Finkurve Financial Services Ltd6-Feb-26
523672Flex Foods Ltd-$6-Feb-26
523696Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd6-Feb-26
543652Fusion Finance Ltd6-Feb-26
526367Ganesh Housing Ltd-$6-Feb-26
543489Gateway Distriparks Ltd6-Feb-26
535431GCM Securities Ltd6-Feb-26
539486Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd6-Feb-26
505250G. G. Dandekar Properties Ltd6-Feb-26
532716Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd6-Feb-26
505255GMM Pfaudler Ltd6-Feb-26
543490GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd6-Feb-26
540124G N A Axles Ltd6-Feb-26
532734Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd6-Feb-26
532015Gravity India Ltd-$6-Feb-26
501455Greaves Cotton Ltd6-Feb-26
506076Grindwell Norton Ltd-$6-Feb-26
543317G R Infraprojects Ltd6-Feb-26
530469GSL Securities Ltd6-Feb-26
530001Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd6-Feb-26
506858Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd6-Feb-26
500292HeidelbergCement India Ltd6-Feb-26
532774Inspirisys Solutions Ltd6-Feb-26
505737International Combustion India Ltd6-Feb-26
522245Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd6-Feb-26
539119Jain Marmo Industries Ltd6-Feb-26
538564James Warren Tea Ltd6-Feb-26
524330Jayant Agro Organics Ltd6-Feb-26
520066Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd6-Feb-26
540311JITF Infralogistics Ltd6-Feb-26
530007JK Tyre & Industries Ltd6-Feb-26
544118Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd6-Feb-26
530019Jubilant Pharmova Ltd6-Feb-26
500234Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd6-Feb-26
544423Kalpataru Ltd6-Feb-26
543278Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd6-Feb-26
500236Kanel Industries Ltd6-Feb-26
502933Katare Spinning Mills Ltd6-Feb-26
539599Kotia Enterprises Ltd6-Feb-26
543542Kesar India Ltd6-Feb-26
543308Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd6-Feb-26
530215Kings Infra Ventures Ltd6-Feb-26
523323Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd6-Feb-26
544263KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration Ltd6-Feb-26
511728KZ Leasing & Finance Ltd6-Feb-26
539814LE Lavoir Ltd6-Feb-26
541233Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd6-Feb-26
523248Machino Plastics Ltd-$6-Feb-26
540650Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd6-Feb-26
502157Mangalam Cement Ltd6-Feb-26
544008Max Estates Ltd6-Feb-26
534338Max heights Infrastucture Ltd6-Feb-26
511401Munoth Communication Ltd6-Feb-26
544088Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd6-Feb-26
511738Mehta Securities Ltd6-Feb-26
538942Mercantile Ventures Ltd6-Feb-26
538668Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd6-Feb-26
517344Mindteck (India) Ltd6-Feb-26
522036Miven Machine Tools Ltd6-Feb-26
500290MRF Ltd6-Feb-26
531821Munoth Financial Services Ltd6-Feb-26
500298Naperol Investments Ltd6-Feb-26
526616National Plastic Industries Ltd6-Feb-26
534615North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd6-Feb-26
511632Olympic Management & Financial Services Ltd6-Feb-26
532880Omaxe Ltd6-Feb-26
531092OM Infra Ltd6-Feb-26
531626Orosil Smiths India Ltd-$6-Feb-26
523483Pacific Industries Ltd6-Feb-26
517230PAE Ltd6-Feb-26
532900Paisalo Digital Ltd6-Feb-26
524136Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd6-Feb-26
500126Procter & Gamble Health Ltd6-Feb-26
532808Pearl Global Industries Ltd6-Feb-26
523620Phaarmasia Ltd6-Feb-26
531454Polylink Polymers India Ltd6-Feb-26
532933Porwal Auto Components Ltd6-Feb-26
500540Premier Ltd6-Feb-26
524580Priya Ltd-$6-Feb-26
500338Prism Johnson Ltd6-Feb-26
512461Punctual Trading Ltd6-Feb-26
514316Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd6-Feb-26
530699Raj Rayon Industries Ltd-$6-Feb-26
522281Ram Ratna Wires Ltd-$6-Feb-26
520111Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd-$6-Feb-26
533294Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd6-Feb-26
542333RPSG Ventures Ltd6-Feb-26
539267Samsrita Labs Ltd6-Feb-26
544314Sanathan Textiles Ltd6-Feb-26
524703Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd6-Feb-26
530073Sanghvi Movers Ltd6-Feb-26
543397Sapphire Foods India Ltd6-Feb-26
532663Sasken Technologies Ltd6-Feb-26
533259Sastasundar Ventures Ltd6-Feb-26
523598Shipping Corporation of India Ltd6-Feb-26
535602Sharda Motor Industries Ltd6-Feb-26
530549Shilpa Medicare Ltd6-Feb-26
539450S H Kelkar and Company Ltd6-Feb-26
503837Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd-$6-Feb-26
502180Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd-$6-Feb-26
500387Shree Cement Ltd6-Feb-26
508961Shricon Industries Ltd6-Feb-26
539252Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd6-Feb-26
530439Siddha Ventures Ltd6-Feb-26
539983Sidh Automobiles Ltd6-Feb-26
500550Siemens Ltd6-Feb-26
507998Simmonds Marshall Ltd6-Feb-26
526839Shelter Infra Projects Ltd-$6-Feb-26
539494Smart Finsec Ltd6-Feb-26
532419Smartlink Holdings Ltd6-Feb-26
538635Snowman Logistics Ltd6-Feb-26
541540Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd6-Feb-26
532221Sonata Software Ltd6-Feb-26
523826Sovereign Diamonds Ltd6-Feb-26
541890Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd6-Feb-26
542337Spencers Retail Ltd6-Feb-26
531359Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd6-Feb-26
535601Sreeleathers Ltd6-Feb-26
534680SRG Housing Finance Ltd6-Feb-26
506105Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd6-Feb-26
540575Star Cement Ltd6-Feb-26
531509Step Two Corporation Ltd6-Feb-26
544243Baazar Style Retail Ltd6-Feb-26
544619Sudeep Pharma Ltd6-Feb-26
543711Sula Vineyards Ltd6-Feb-26
590072Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd6-Feb-26
537253Sunil Healthcare Ltd6-Feb-26
532733Sun TV Network Ltd6-Feb-26
503310Swan Corp Ltd6-Feb-26
538987Talbros Engineering Ltd6-Feb-26
543399Tarsons Products Ltd6-Feb-26
500470Tata Steel Ltd6-Feb-26
532262TCI Industries Ltd6-Feb-26
505400Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd6-Feb-26
523120Thrive Future Habitats Ltd6-Feb-26
503663Tilak Ventures Ltd6-Feb-26
500421TPI India Ltd6-Feb-26
519367Transglobe Foods Ltd6-Feb-26
508963Trustwave Securities Ltd6-Feb-26
541358Unifinz Capital India Ltd6-Feb-26
500429Uniphos Enterprises Ltd6-Feb-26
504212Universal Cables Ltd6-Feb-26
522091United Van Der Horst Ltd6-Feb-26
543514Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd6-Feb-26
517015Vindhya Telelinks Ltd6-Feb-26
526075Rekvina Laboratories Ltd6-Feb-26
500238Whirlpool of India Ltd6-Feb-26
509910Southern Gas Ltd6-Feb-26

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

