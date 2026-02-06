Q3 results today: Tata Steel, Kalyan Jewellers, BEML among 200 companies to declare Q3 earnings 2026 today

Q3 results today: Around 200 companies will be releasing their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025, on Friday, February 6, in the fifth week of Q3 earnings for FY26.
Tata Steel, Kalyan Jewellers, MRF, BEML, Sun TV, Bosch, Centum Electronics, CESC, Crompton, Delta Corp, Ethos, GMM Pfaudler, Greaves Cotton, Jubilant Pharmova, Procter & Gamble Health, Pearl Global, Shipping Corp, Shilpa Medicare, Baazar Style Retail, and Whirlpool of India are some of the marquee companies set to declare their Q3 results today.
The ongoing Q3 results season will continue to drive the Indian stock market in the near term, according to market experts.
On Thursday, the Indian stock market suffered heavy losses in intraday trade on Thursday, February 5, as investors booked profits across segments amid weak global cues. The Sensex ended with a loss of 504 points, or 0.60%, at 83313.93, while the Nifty 50 closed at 25,642.80, down 133 points, or 0.52%.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index dropped by 0.43%, while the BSE 250 SmallCap Index declined by 0.81%.
Tata Steel is expected to report a steady performance in the December quarter, with higher volumes helping cushion the impact of softer steel prices and elevated input costs. Axis Securities projected Tata Steel’s consolidated revenue to rise 14% YoY and 4% QoQ in Q3 FY26, supported by improved shipment volumes across key markets.
EBITDA was estimated to grow 46% YoY, largely due to a favourable base, while it was seen declining 3% QoQ. Axis Securities attributed the sequential drop in EBITDA to lower price realisations and higher coal costs during the quarter. The brokerage noted that while hot rolled coil (HRC) prices remained under pressure, stronger volume growth was expected to partially offset the impact on consolidated revenue.
According to its quarterly business update, Kalyan Jewellers recorded strong growth in its India operations during Q3 FY25. India revenue increased 41% YoY, while same-store sales growth stood at around 24%. The company expanded its footprint by opening 24 new showrooms, taking the total store count to 349.
In Q2 FY25, Kalyan Jewellers reported a net profit of ₹130 crore, down 3.7% YoY, while revenue from operations rose 37.3% YoY to ₹6,065 crore. In comparison, the company had posted revenue of ₹5,223 crore and a net profit of ₹180 crore in Q3 FY24.
Here is the full earnings calendar for today:
|Security Code
|Company name
|Result Date
|532067
|3B BlackBio Dx Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|532404
|Saven Technologies Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|513513
|Aditya Ispat Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|544200
|Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|532351
|Aksh Optifibre Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|531409
|Alchemist Corporation Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|530973
|Alfa Ica India Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|506260
|Anuh Pharma Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|523716
|Ashiana Housing Ltd-$
|6-Feb-26
|526847
|Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|543737
|Aveer Foods Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|504731
|Azad India Mobility Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|512261
|Bajaj Global Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|523319
|Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|500041
|Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|532645
|Beeyu Overseas Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|500048
|BEML Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|532230
|Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|539660
|Best Agrolife Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|509449
|Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|540073
|BLS International Services Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|501430
|Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|500530
|Bosch Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|533543
|Brooks Laboratories Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|533267
|Cantabil Retail India Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|544614
|Capillary Technologies India Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|530789
|Ceejay Finance Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|500280
|Century Enka Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|500084
|CESC Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|539991
|Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|538786
|Citizen Infoline Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|507833
|Computer Point Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|539876
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|526821
|Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd-$
|6-Feb-26
|542729
|DCM Nouvelle Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|539596
|Delta Industrial Resources Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|540724
|Prataap Snacks Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|544264
|Diffusion Engineers Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|544079
|Digidrive Distributors Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|532839
|Dish TV India Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|526315
|Divyashakti Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|506405
|DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|531035
|Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|526703
|Ecoplast Ltd-$
|6-Feb-26
|500128
|Electrosteel Castings Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|543725
|Elin Electronics Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|500136
|Ester Industries Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|543532
|Ethos Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|508906
|Everest Industries Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|544617
|Excelsoft Technologies Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|543252
|Fairchem Organics Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|508954
|Finkurve Financial Services Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|523672
|Flex Foods Ltd-$
|6-Feb-26
|523696
|Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|543652
|Fusion Finance Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|526367
|Ganesh Housing Ltd-$
|6-Feb-26
|543489
|Gateway Distriparks Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|535431
|GCM Securities Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|539486
|Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|505250
|G. G. Dandekar Properties Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|532716
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|505255
|GMM Pfaudler Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|543490
|GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|540124
|G N A Axles Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|532734
|Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|532015
|Gravity India Ltd-$
|6-Feb-26
|501455
|Greaves Cotton Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|506076
|Grindwell Norton Ltd-$
|6-Feb-26
|543317
|G R Infraprojects Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|530469
|GSL Securities Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|530001
|Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|506858
|Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|500292
|HeidelbergCement India Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|532774
|Inspirisys Solutions Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|505737
|International Combustion India Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|522245
|Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|539119
|Jain Marmo Industries Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|538564
|James Warren Tea Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|524330
|Jayant Agro Organics Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|520066
|Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|540311
|JITF Infralogistics Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|530007
|JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|544118
|Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|530019
|Jubilant Pharmova Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|500234
|Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|544423
|Kalpataru Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|543278
|Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|500236
|Kanel Industries Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|502933
|Katare Spinning Mills Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|539599
|Kotia Enterprises Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|543542
|Kesar India Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|543308
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|530215
|Kings Infra Ventures Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|523323
|Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|544263
|KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|511728
|KZ Leasing & Finance Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|539814
|LE Lavoir Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|541233
|Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|523248
|Machino Plastics Ltd-$
|6-Feb-26
|540650
|Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|502157
|Mangalam Cement Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|544008
|Max Estates Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|534338
|Max heights Infrastucture Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|511401
|Munoth Communication Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|544088
|Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|511738
|Mehta Securities Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|538942
|Mercantile Ventures Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|538668
|Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|517344
|Mindteck (India) Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|522036
|Miven Machine Tools Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|500290
|MRF Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|531821
|Munoth Financial Services Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|500298
|Naperol Investments Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|526616
|National Plastic Industries Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|534615
|North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|511632
|Olympic Management & Financial Services Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|532880
|Omaxe Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|531092
|OM Infra Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|531626
|Orosil Smiths India Ltd-$
|6-Feb-26
|523483
|Pacific Industries Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|517230
|PAE Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|532900
|Paisalo Digital Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|524136
|Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|500126
|Procter & Gamble Health Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|532808
|Pearl Global Industries Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|523620
|Phaarmasia Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|531454
|Polylink Polymers India Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|532933
|Porwal Auto Components Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|500540
|Premier Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|524580
|Priya Ltd-$
|6-Feb-26
|500338
|Prism Johnson Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|512461
|Punctual Trading Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|514316
|Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|530699
|Raj Rayon Industries Ltd-$
|6-Feb-26
|522281
|Ram Ratna Wires Ltd-$
|6-Feb-26
|520111
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd-$
|6-Feb-26
|533294
|Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|542333
|RPSG Ventures Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|539267
|Samsrita Labs Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|544314
|Sanathan Textiles Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|524703
|Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|530073
|Sanghvi Movers Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|543397
|Sapphire Foods India Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|532663
|Sasken Technologies Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|533259
|Sastasundar Ventures Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|523598
|Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|535602
|Sharda Motor Industries Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|530549
|Shilpa Medicare Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|539450
|S H Kelkar and Company Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|503837
|Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd-$
|6-Feb-26
|502180
|Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd-$
|6-Feb-26
|500387
|Shree Cement Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|508961
|Shricon Industries Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|539252
|Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|530439
|Siddha Ventures Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|539983
|Sidh Automobiles Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|500550
|Siemens Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|507998
|Simmonds Marshall Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|526839
|Shelter Infra Projects Ltd-$
|6-Feb-26
|539494
|Smart Finsec Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|532419
|Smartlink Holdings Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|538635
|Snowman Logistics Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|541540
|Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|532221
|Sonata Software Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|523826
|Sovereign Diamonds Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|541890
|Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|542337
|Spencers Retail Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|531359
|Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|535601
|Sreeleathers Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|534680
|SRG Housing Finance Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|506105
|Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|540575
|Star Cement Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|531509
|Step Two Corporation Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|544243
|Baazar Style Retail Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|544619
|Sudeep Pharma Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|543711
|Sula Vineyards Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|590072
|Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|537253
|Sunil Healthcare Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|532733
|Sun TV Network Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|503310
|Swan Corp Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|538987
|Talbros Engineering Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|543399
|Tarsons Products Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|500470
|Tata Steel Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|532262
|TCI Industries Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|505400
|Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|523120
|Thrive Future Habitats Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|503663
|Tilak Ventures Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|500421
|TPI India Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|519367
|Transglobe Foods Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|508963
|Trustwave Securities Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|541358
|Unifinz Capital India Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|500429
|Uniphos Enterprises Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|504212
|Universal Cables Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|522091
|United Van Der Horst Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|543514
|Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|517015
|Vindhya Telelinks Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|526075
|Rekvina Laboratories Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|500238
|Whirlpool of India Ltd
|6-Feb-26
|509910
|Southern Gas Ltd
|6-Feb-26
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions.