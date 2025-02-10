Q3 results today on February 10: The Q3FY25 earnings season, which kicked off in January 2025, has nearly come to an end. However, around 108 companies are set to declare their financial results for the December quarter next week.

Among these, Apollo Hospitals, Bata India, CRISIL, Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries, Ramco Industries, Patanjali Foods, Allcargo Terminals, and Varun Beverages are among at least 240 companies that will announce their earnings report on February 10.

Q3 results schedule — February 10 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Avanti Feeds, Bata India, CRISIL, Eicher Motors, Elgi Equipments, Engineers India, Esab India, Escorts Kubota, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Galaxy Surfactants, Garware Technical Fibres, Gillette India, Grasim Industries, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, HBL Engineering, National Aluminium Company, Patanjali Foods, PNC Infratech, Saregama India, Signatureglobal (India), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Varroc Engineering, Ramco Industries, Yatra Online, Allcargo terminals, and Varun Beverages, are among the 243 companies that will declare their Q3FY25 results today, on February 10.

Stock Markets Today — February 10 The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open lower on Monday tracking weak global market cues.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,561 level, a discount of nearly 54 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Friday, the domestic equity benchmark ended lower after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a 25 bps repo rate cut, with the Nifty 50 slipping below 23,600 level.

The Sensex dropped 197.97 points, or 0.25%, to close at 77,860.19, while the Nifty 50 settled 43.40 points, or 0.18%, lower at 23,559.95.