Q3 results today January 27: Investors would be on edge with some of the major companies releasing their Q3 earnings. A slew of companies, including Yes Bank , Macrotech Developers , APL Apollo Tubes , Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Capri Global Solutions, Sanghi Industries and more, will be the focus today as they release their Q3 results .

Frontline indices the Nifty 50 and the Sensex fell about half a percent each on the last close on Thursday, January 25. Market benchmarks resumed their downward march a day after clocking strong gains of one per cent on profit booking in most stocks.

Nifty 50 opened at 21,454.60 against the previous close of 21,453.95 and dipped as much as 207 points to hit the intraday low of 21,247.05. The index, however, pared losses and ended 101 points, or 0.47 per cent, lower at 21,352.60.

The Sensex opened at 71,022.10 against the previous close of 71,060.31 and fell 741 points to hit the intraday low of 70,319.04. The index finally ended 360 points, or 0.51 per cent, lower at 70,319.04.

Mid and small-caps outperformed the benchmarks. While the BSE Midcap index ended with a loss of 0.36 per cent, the Smallcap index bucked the trend and ended with a gain of 0.54 per cent.

Approximately 27 companies will release their Q3 quarter results today - January 27

Abhishek Finlease Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Asian Tea & Exports Ltd, Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd, Captain Pipes Ltd, Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd, Cella Space Ltd, Capri Global Capital Limited, CIL Securities Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, Dodla Dairy Ltd, Glance Finance Ltd, Global Surfaces Ltd, HRB Floriculture Ltd, Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd, Macrotech Developers Ltd, Mangalam Cement Ltd, NB Footwear Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd, Sacheta Metals Ltd, Sanghi Industries Ltd, Sky Gold Ltd, SRU Steels Ltd, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd, Yaan Enterprises Ltd, Yes Bank Ltd.

Yes Bank Q3 results 2024: Shares trade flat, market expects healthy Q3 results today

Yes Bank shares traded flat last ahead as the market is eagerly waiting for the announcement of Q3 results 2024. Trading range-bound throughout the week, Yes Bank's share price registered a marginal gain of ₹0.20 per share in the week gone by and ended at ₹24.90 on NSE on Thursday.

According to stock market experts, Yes Bank may announce a healthy set of numbers in Q3FY24 on Saturday. They said that recoveries in the past few quarters are expected to keep the asset quality of the Yes Bank stable condition. With ARCs submitting bids for its two NPA loan books, the market is expecting healthy bottom-line growth in Q3FY24.

Yes Bank Q3 results 2024 expectations

Expecting healthy Q3 results today, Shreyansh V Shah, Research Analyst at StoxBox said, "We expect Yes Bank to come out with a healthy set of numbers in Q3FY24 as the bank’s asset quality is expected to remain stable due to the improvement seen in the recoveries in the past few quarters. This can be further nominated by the SMA book remaining flattish sequentially. The traction in retail and MSME indicates that the bank is gradually picking up pace in strengthening its retail franchise. Also, traction on disbursements in retail and MSME segments was quite healthy in its Q3FY24 business updates. With ARCs submitting bids for its two NPA loan books, we believe the bank will have healthy bottom-line growth in Q3FY24."

Expecting a bumper rise in net profit of the Yes Bank, Sonam Srivastava, Founder and Fund Manager at Wright Research said, "As of now, the market is anticipating YES Bank's Q3 results with a positive outlook, as reflected in the estimates provided by analysts. The net profit is projected to increase 705.6% year-on-year to Rs. 415.1 crore, if realized, would mark a significant turnaround for the bank, highlighting its recovery and potential for growth. Such a substantial rise in profitability could be indicative of effective cost management, improved asset quality, and successful implementation of strategic initiatives.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!