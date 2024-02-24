Q3FY24 Review | Nifty 500 firms deliver 25% YoY growth; BFSI, oil & gas shine: IOC, HDFC Bank among top 5
Q3 Results Review: The earnings growth was fueled by strong performance of BFSI, automobiles, and oil & gas sector which reported 22 per cent, 59 per cent, and 40 per cent YoY growth in Q3FY24 respectively.
Indian corporates reported strong growth in the recently concluded earnings season amid the presentation of Interim Budget 2024 between the final two weeks. The Nifty 500 companies delivered strong performance and reported an earnings growth of 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the October-December quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24).
