NEW DELHI : Indian companies reported sales gains in the March quarter as they pushed through price hikes but saw their profit margins squeezed because of soaring energy and raw material costs, with smaller companies bearing the brunt of cost increases.

While the impact of rising costs was relatively mild on large companies, analysts said their smaller rivals bore the pain of surging inflation as they lacked the power to pass on cost increases to consumers.

The disappointment was more on the earnings growth of small-cap and mid-cap companies, said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities Ltd. The overall topline growth was lower than that in the December quarter despite inflation remaining high and March being a peak season for most industries, Jasani added.

“For Nifty 50 companies, revenue growth was 2% lower than estimates, despite inflation and higher prices. Net profit was 5% lower than consensus estimates. Thus, it was a miss on revenues and the bottom-line front for Nifty 50," said Mitul Shah, head of research at Reliance Securities.

Data compiled for 2,100 companies, excluding banks and financial firms, showed March quarter revenue grew 25.5% from a year ago, but total expenses also rose at a similar rate.

Analysts said the full impact of higher costs would be felt in the June quarter as the Russian invasion of Ukraine happened in late February, sending crude oil and commodities prices soaring. Interest expenses are also set to rise as the Reserve Bank of India raises rates to cool prices. In April, inflation soared to an eight-year high of 7.79%, prompting the central bank to raise policy rates by 40 basis points in an off-cycle monetary policy meeting.

March quarter earnings also varied sharply depending on how much the sector was exposed to the inflationary pressures, analysts said. Auto, consumer, consumer durables, steel and cement companies saw a surge in raw material costs. However, they said input cost pressures were relatively mild in sectors such as telecom and commodities.

Nitin Bhasin, co-head and head of research at Ambit Institutional Equities, said even the IT sector, which is not affected by raw material cost increases, saw margin pressure and growth disappointments in many pockets. Perhaps growth and cost normalization post-covid could have been the reason. In the case of cement, though input costs rose sharply, pricing and better volumes led to a positive surprise, Bhasin added.

Despite the third wave of the pandemic in January, economic activity bounced back quickly to pre-covid levels across sectors. “At the overall index level, there hasn’t been too much of an impact of March quarter results on our FY23 and FY24 earnings estimates, which are for approximately 19% and 11% year-on-year growth, respectively," said Pratik Gupta, chief executive and co-head, institutional equities, Kotak Securities Ltd.

Consumer durables, fast-moving consumer goods and some capital goods firms disappointed because of weaker margins, Gupta said. “On the other hand, we’ve seen sectors like banks, NBFCs, telecom, commodities and chemicals doing somewhat better than expected, and they have cushioned the impact," Gupta said.