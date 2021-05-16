Q4 earnings, pace of vaccination, global trends to dictate markets this week

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : Equity markets this week are likely to follow the quarterly earnings outcome of listed companies, pace of vaccination drive in the country and global market trends for further direction, according to analysts.

Equity markets this week are likely to follow the quarterly earnings outcome of listed companies, pace of vaccination drive in the country and global market trends for further direction, according to analysts.

Religare Broking Vice-President (Research) Ajit Mishra said, "Needless to say, COVID-19-related updates and progress of the vaccine drive will also be in focus."

On the earnings front, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Indian Oil Corp, Havells, Hindalco and Federal Bank are some of the prominent names who will be announcing their results during the week along with several others, Mishra added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The quarterly earnings from Canara Bank, JK Tyre & Industries, Havells India, JK Lakshmi Cement, JSW Steel and State Bank of India will also be watched by investors this week.

"Going forward, market will track the pace of vaccination, trajectory of active cases curve and management commentary of companies," Shibani Kurian, senior executive vice-president and head (equity research) at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co, said.

Investors would also track the Wholesale Price Index-based inflation data to be announced on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She added that in addition, this fear of inflation flourishing in developed markets may continue to trickle down to India and keep domestic bourses under pressure. "Stock-specific volatility due to quarterly earnings cannot be ruled out."

During the holiday-truncated last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 473.92 points or 0.96 per cent. PTI SUM HRS hrs hrs {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}