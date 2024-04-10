Q4 Earnings Preview: From Tata Steel to Airtel, these 5 companies are likely to post over 15% decline in net profit
Earnings Preview: Five Nifty50 constituents are expected to post a decline of 15-60% year-on-year in the net profit for the March quarter (Q4FY24).
As the March quarter (Q4FY24) earnings season approaches, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal (MOSL) forecasts a 6 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Nifty earnings for the period. However, it notes that margin tailwinds are likely to narrow due to a high base. MOSL projects that the EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) margin (excluding financials) for the Nifty will remain flat at 19.8 percent (+10bp).
