Q4 earnings to dictate ICICI Bank's stock price on Monday. What should investors know?3 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 03:17 PM IST
- ICICI's net profit jumped by 30% YoY to ₹9,122 crore in Q4FY23, while net interest income soared by a whopping 40.2% YoY to ₹17,667 crore in the quarter. Net interest margin expanded sharply to 4.9% in Q4.
One of the largest private sector lenders, ICICI Bank will be in focus on Monday's trading session as its stock price will react to the Q4 earnings for fiscal year FY23, for the first time. This lender beats Street's expectations by posting impressive performance across all fronts in Q4FY23 and that has given enough reasons for analysts to be optimistic about its growth prospects ahead. ICICI Bank has been a star performer in the banking space in overall FY23 and Q4 was just another best quarter.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×