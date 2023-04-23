One of the largest private sector lenders, ICICI Bank will be in focus on Monday's trading session as its stock price will react to the Q4 earnings for fiscal year FY23, for the first time. This lender beats Street's expectations by posting impressive performance across all fronts in Q4FY23 and that has given enough reasons for analysts to be optimistic about its growth prospects ahead. ICICI Bank has been a star performer in the banking space in overall FY23 and Q4 was just another best quarter.

Manish Chowdhury, Head of Research at Stoxbox said, "ICICI Bank reported an excellent performance in Q4FY23 across all the key parameters, beating market expectations."

ICICI's net profit jumped by 30% YoY to ₹9,122 crore in Q4FY23, while net interest income soared by a whopping 40.2% YoY to ₹17,667 crore in the quarter. Net interest margin expanded sharply to 4.9% in Q4.

On the contrary, Gaurav Jani- Research Analyst Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd said, "NII was a slight miss at Rs176.6 billion (PLe Rs179.6 billion) growing by 10.9% QoQ/32.6% YoY. However, NIM (calc.) Was a beat at 5.31% (PLe 5.21%), +24bps QoQ as yields were better than expected at 9.33% (PLe 9.07%)."

Although the bank saw its provisions rising by 51.5% YoY to ₹1,619.8 crore, its gross NPA dipped by 2.81% compared to 3.07% in December 2022 quarter. The net NPA ratio also plunged to 0.48% in Q4FY23 from 0.55% in the preceding quarter. Notably, provisions dipped by 28.3% QoQ.

In regards to provisions, Chowdhury said, " Provisions declined significantly and stood at Rs. 1,619.8 crore, down 28.3% QoQ/ up 51.5% YoY. It included a contingency provision of ₹1,600.0 crores made on a prudent basis. This is commendable for the bank as it has been able to achieve declining provisions even after it has changed its provisioning norms on NPAs to make them more conservative."

Additionally, Jani said, "Asset quality was better and improved QoQ. While GNPA was better at 2.86% (PLe 3.03%), NNPA was lower by 7bps at 0.5% due to higher PCR" He added, "Gross slippages were lower at Rs43bn (PLe Rs56 billion) while recoveries were better at Rs42.8bn (PLe Rs40bn). Write-offs were controlled at Rs11 billion."

The bank posted 22.7% YoY and 5.4% QoQ growth in the retail loan portfolio. Overall, total advances zoomed by 18.7% YoY to ₹1,019,638 crore in Q4FY23. Total deposits jumped by 10.9% YoY to ₹1,180,841 crore.

Furthermore, in major good news for investors, ICICI Bank's board has recommended a dividend of ₹8 per equity share.

Also, the bank is planning to raise funds by way of issuances of debt securities including by way of nonconvertible debentures in domestic markets up to an overall limit of ₹25,000 crore. Further, the bank is also looking for raising up to $1.50 billion through issuances of bonds/notes/offshore certificates of deposits in overseas markets.

Jani said, ICICI Bank's stock trades at P/core ABV of 2.6x/2.3x FY24/FY25E ABV.

Last week, on Friday, ICICI Bank's share price closed at ₹884.20 apiece down by 1.13% on BSE ahead of its Q4 earnings. Its m-cap is over ₹6.17 lakh crore. Year-on-year, the stock has climbed by nearly 16% on the exchange.

Chowdhary said, "India’s second-largest private sector bank justified its position after delivering outstanding results in Q4FY23 which were beyond street expectations. ICICI Bank delivered strong numbers in terms of profitability, with strength in asset quality showcasing that the bank is a good finisher."

Despite the headwinds for the bank during the past few quarters due to consistent interest rate hikes by the RBI, Chowdhary added, "ICICI managed to sail through it and has been reflected in the bank’s NIM which showed an upward trend in FY23. It is quite notable that the bank was able to have an improved NIM, mainly due to growth in the retail loan portfolio (54.7% of the Total Loan Book) which grew by 22.7% year-on-year and 5.4% sequentially."

Lastly, Chowdhary added, “The management is confident that ICICI Bank’s strategic focus on adopting digitisation in the system will help it to grow the business and provide end-to-end solutions to its customers. We feel that the company is in a sweet spot vis-a-vis peers in the banking industry and has the potential to outperform going ahead."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.