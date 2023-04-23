One of the largest private sector lenders, ICICI Bank will be in focus on Monday's trading session as its stock price will react to the Q4 earnings for fiscal year FY23, for the first time. This lender beats Street's expectations by posting impressive performance across all fronts in Q4FY23 and that has given enough reasons for analysts to be optimistic about its growth prospects ahead. ICICI Bank has been a star performer in the banking space in overall FY23 and Q4 was just another best quarter.

