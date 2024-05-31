Welspun Corp stock drops 8% on lower-than-expected FY25 guidance
Welspun Corp's stock dropped 8% on Friday due to lower-than-expected guidance for FY25. The company reported a 19.7% YoY increase in net profit for Q4FY24, with revenue growing by 9.6%. EBITDA decreased by 21.9% in Q4FY24 compared to the previous year.
Shares of Welspun Corp dropped by 8 percent in intra-day trading on Friday following the release of the company's March quarter (Q4FY24) results and its guidance for the financial year 2025, which did not meet market expectations.
