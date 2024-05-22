Q4 result reaction: GSFC stock falls almost 10% as profit drops 89% in the March quarter
GSFC's Q4FY24 results saw a steep 89% YoY drop in net profit and a 16.34% YoY decrease in total income. The company cited challenging conditions in the fertilizers and industrial products segments, leading to sales and EBIDTA de-growth.
Shares of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) fell almost 10 percent in intra-day deals on Wednesday after the firm posted weak results for the quarter ended March 2024 (Q4FY24).
