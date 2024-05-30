Q4 results 2024 effect: Penny stock East West Holdings jumps 10% despite stock market crash
Q4 results 2024 effect: Penny stock today opened upside and touched intraday high of ₹6.44 apiece
Stock market today: Amidst the recent stock market crash, which was triggered by rising US treasury yield and soaring crude oil prices on rising tension in the Middle East, a few stocks are defying the trend and attracting strong bulls' interest. Notably, East West Holdings shares are among them. This penny stock opened with an upside gap and reached an intraday high of ₹6.44 apiece on BSE, marking a significant 10 percent increase from yesterday's close of ₹5.86 per share. The microcap company, with a market cap of ₹76 crore, announced its Q4 results 2024 on Wednesday. Despite the challenging market conditions, the company's total Q4 audited revenue surged from ₹51.45 crore to ₹73.54 crore YoY, reflecting an impressive 43 percent rise on a yearly basis.
