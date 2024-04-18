Q4 results 2024: Should you buy Infosys shares as market expects 'modest' numbers
Q4 results 2024: Infosys management may deliver a 'modest' guidance for the the financial year 2024-25, say experts
Q4 results 2024: After the announcement of Tata Consultancy Services or TCS results for Q4FY24, the market is eagerly waiting for the other Indian IT company's results for the recently ended March 2024 quarter. According to stock market experts, Infosys management may deliver a 'modest' guidance for the the financial year 2024-25. They predicted a healthy deal pipeline and growth for the Indian IT major in Q4 results 2024. However, they also maintained that better utilization rates and the absence of one-time costs might be offset by wage hikes in November 2023. Overall, they predicted better Q4 numbers for the company against the quarterly numbers Infosys delivered in Q3FY24.
