Q4 results 2025: Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, HAL, Cipla among firms to declare earnings next week; check full list here.

Q4 results 2025: Over 500 companies are set to announce their quarterly and full-year earnings for the period ending March 31, 2025, during the week of May 12 to May 18. Since the financial results season began, hundreds of companies have been reporting their earnings each week.

Several major companies like Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, GAIL India, Hero Motocorp, Tata Steel, Godrej Industries, BHEL and others are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings next week.

“Investor will continue to focus on the ongoing Q4 earnings season, with major companies like Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, and Hindustan Aeronautics scheduled to announce results,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here's a list of companies to declare earnings next week between 12 May to 10 May - 17 May, 2025 - May 12 Tata Steel, SRF, UPL, Authum Investment & Infrastucture, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, PG Electroplast, Carborundum Universal, Chalet Hotels, Ventive Hospitality, Jyothy Labs, Ather Energy, Jai Balaji Industries, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Raymond, JM Financial, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, PVR INOX, Usha Martin, Happiest Minds Technologies, TD Power Systems, Bajaj Electricals, Thomas Cook (India), Raymond Lifestyle, KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, CARE Ratings, Artemis Medicare Services, Morepen Laboratories, Siyaram Silk Mills, Sagar Cements, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Venkys, Krsnaa Diagnostics, DCW, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients, Man Industries (India), ADVAIT ENERGY TRANSITIONS and others.

May 13 Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Cipla, GAIL India, Siemens, Bharti Hexacom, Hero Motocorp, Aditya Birla Capital, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Max Financial Services, Honeywell Automation, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Sai Life Sciences, John Cockerill India Ltd., Containe Technologies Ltd., Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd., Dhruva Capital Services Ltd., Duroply Industries Ltd., Dutron Polymers Ltd., Dynamic Cables Ltd., Elnet Technologies Ltd., Eureka Industries Ltd., Everlon Financials Ltd. and others.

May 14 Hindustan Aeronautics, Eicher Motors, The Tata Power Company, Shree Cements, Lupin, Muthoot Finance, Torrent Power, Hitachi Energy India, Berger Paints India, Jubilant Foodworks, Apollo Tyres, Piramal Pharma, Brigade Enterprises, Apar Industries, JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Sagility India, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd., Chemfab Alkalis Ltd., Chpl Industries Ltd., Capital India Finance Ltd., Concord Control Systems Ltd., Dam Capital Advisors Ltd., Davangere Sugar Company Ltd., Dollar Industries Ltd., Dredging Corporation of India Ltd., Eclerx Services Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Eiko Lifesciences Ltd., Eros International Media Ltd., Excel Industries Ltd., Foseco India Ltd. and others.

May 15 JSW Energy, PB Fintech, Abbott India, Patanjali Foods, Tube Investments of India Ltd, Page Industries, Godfrey Phillips India, Cochin Shipyard, ITC Hotels, Godrej Industries, Kaynes Technology India, LIC Housing Finance, Global Health, Endurance Technologies, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, CESC, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, SKF India, Bikaji Foods International, Vinati Organics, SignatureGlobal India, Neuland Laboratories, Jupiter Wagons, Caplin Point Laboratories, BLS International Services, Alivus Life Sciences, NCC, LT Foods, and others.

May 16 Hyundai Motor India, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Emami, Delhivery, CreditAccess Grameen, Jubilant Pharmova, NAVA, Shipping Corporation of India, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., NESCO, Dhanuka Agritech, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, India Glycols, MPS, SG MART, Heritage Foods, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, Bharat Bijlee, Thirumalai Chemicals, Nucleus Software Exports, Repco Home Finance, EIH Associated Hotels, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Sai Silks Kalamandir, Systematix Corporate Services, Shankara Building Products, and others.

May 17 Divis Laboratories, Happy Forgings, Arvind Fashions Limited, Banco Products (India), Uflex, Precision Wires India, BIRLANU, Roto Pumps, ZF Steering Gear (India), TVS Electronics, Premier Polyfilm, Suraj Products, Sunrise Efficient Marketing, Scan Steels, Dhunseri Tea & Industries, Winsome Textile Industries, Brahmaputra Infrastructure, WEP Solutions, Anmol India, Asit C Mehta Financial Services, Solitaire Machine Tools, Madhucon Projects, ST Corporation, Yash Management and Financial Services, Ras Resorts and Apart Hotels, Continental Chemicals and others.