Q4 results today: Godrej Properties, IOB, Marico, V Mart Retail, others to declare earnings on May 2

Q4 Results Today; Godrej Properties, Marico Indian Overseas Bank or IOB, V Mart retail are among key companies to watch for as they will be declaring their Q4FY25 results today. As their performance will remain watched for Other prominent will also be declaring their Q4 Results today

Besides Q4 Results 2025, other businesses companies will take along with declare Q4 Results Today.

Other key businesses to be undertaken along with Q4FY25 Results Godrej Properties also to consider raising funs- While the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, May 02, 2025, will consider and approve the Q4FY25 results today and also Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, Godrej Properties Board will also consider Raising of funds by issue of Debt securities by way of private placement, up to such limit as maybe deemed appropriate and approved by the Board of Directors, subject to such approval(s) as may be applicable;

Indian Overseas Bank to consider Capital plan along with Q4 Results 2025- IOB also has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2025 , to consider and approve Q4FY25 results and for the financial year 2025. There will also be Consideration of Capital Plan of the Bank for the FY 2025-26

IOB said that its Board will consider the Capital Raising Plan of the Bank for FY 2025-26 through issue of Equity Shares by way of Follow-on Public offer (FPO)/Rights issue/ Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) / Preferential issue/ESPS or any other mode or combination thereof and /or through issue of BASEL III compliant Tier II Bonds or such other securities

