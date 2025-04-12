Q4 results 2025: HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, Infosys, Wipro, others to declare earnings THIS week | Full list here

Q4 Results 2025: As the earnings season commences this month, companies will be declaring the quarterly results for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2205. Several listed companies are scheduled to announce financial results in the upcoming week.

From tech giants such as Infosys and Wipro to major banks including HDFC Bank, Yes Bank and ICICI Banks are some of the big corporates who will be declaring their Q4 results 2025.

Here's a list of companies declaring earnings next week between April 14 to April 19 —

April 14 – Monday

According to the BSE calendar, Viji Finance Ltd. is the only company scheduled to declare its Q4 2025 results on Monday.

April 15 – Tuesday Bombay Wire Ropes, Delta Industrial Resources, GM Breweries, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), MRP Agro, Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments.

April 17 – Thursday HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Indosolar, Infosys, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Tata Elxsi

April 18 – Friday Amal, Mastek, Network 18 Media & Investments and Orosil Smiths India

April 19 – Saturday HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and Mid East Portfolio Management.

Q4 results 2025 Last week, IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and brokerage firm Anand Rathi started the fourth quarter earnings season. Apart from TCS, other mid-cap companies also declared their financial results for the January–March quarter of FY25 last week.

TCS Q4 result 2025 In quarterly results announced on Thursday, April 10, TCS reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹12,224 crore for Q4FY25, 1.7 per cent down from the profit of ₹12,434 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹64,479 crore, a 5.3 per cent year-on-year increase against ₹61,237 crore in the same quarter last year. TCS also proposed a final dividend of ₹30 per share to be approved at the annual general meeting.