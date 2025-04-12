Mint Market

Q4 results 2025: HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, Infosys, Wipro, others to declare earnings THIS week | Full list here

Q4 results 2025: Tech giants such as Infosys, Wipro, and major banks, including HDFC Bank, Yes Bank and ICICI Bank, are some of the big companies scheduled to declare their results for the current fiscal year.

Riya R Alex
Published12 Apr 2025, 11:56 AM IST
Q4 Results 2025: As the earnings season commences this month, companies will be declaring the quarterly results for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2205. Several listed companies are scheduled to announce financial results in the upcoming week.

Here's a list of companies declaring earnings next week between April 14 to April 19 —

 

April 14 – Monday

 

According to the BSE calendar, Viji Finance Ltd. is the only company scheduled to declare its Q4 2025 results on Monday.

April 15 – Tuesday

Bombay Wire Ropes, Delta Industrial Resources, GM Breweries, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), MRP Agro, Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments.

 

April 16 – Wednesday

Angel One, Ballarpur Industries, GTPL Hathway, Heera Ispat, India Cements Capital, Infomedia Press, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Swaraj Engines, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Wipro.

April 17 – Thursday

HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Indosolar, Infosys, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Tata Elxsi

April 18 – Friday

Amal, Mastek, Network 18 Media & Investments and Orosil Smiths India

April 19 – Saturday

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and Mid East Portfolio Management.

Q4 results 2025

Last week, IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and brokerage firm Anand Rathi started the fourth quarter earnings season. Apart from TCS, other mid-cap companies also declared their financial results for the January–March quarter of FY25 last week.

 

TCS Q4 result 2025

In quarterly results announced on Thursday, April 10, TCS reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of 12,224 crore for Q4FY25, 1.7 per cent down from the profit of 12,434 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at 64,479 crore, a 5.3 per cent year-on-year increase against 61,237 crore in the same quarter last year. TCS also proposed a final dividend of 30 per share to be approved at the annual general meeting.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
First Published:12 Apr 2025, 11:56 AM IST
