Q4 results 2025: HUL share price gains before Q4 results today

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) share price rose nearly 2% ahead of its Q4 results today. The company announced in its filing that it will disclose its financial results for the March Quarter and Financial Year 2025 on Thursday, April 24, 2025. Management will hold a teleconference/webcast on Thursday, at 16:00 IST.

Advertisement

HUL share price began flat at ₹2,422.15, matching its previous closing value, but surged by 1.8% to reach an intraday high of ₹2,465. By around 9:35 IST, HUL share price was trading 0.92% higher at ₹2,444.35. Meanwhile, the benchmark equity index, Sensex, was down by 0.10% at 80,036 at that time.

Continuing its upward trend for the second consecutive session, the FMCG stock finished 0.96 percent higher at ₹2,422.15 on the BSE on Wednesday, marking an increase of over 7% in April so far, following a 3% rise in March.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments stated that HUL share price corrected 28.83% in 23 weeks and formed a 6-week rectangle, which saw a breakout around the 2,300 level. HUL share price is now heading toward the 50% retracement of the entire fall, placed at 2571. Notably, institutional volumes were visible during the base formation, breakout, and follow-through move—indicating strong accumulation and suggesting that the upside is likely to sustain.

Advertisement

Q4 Preview HUL has experienced lackluster volume growth in recent quarters, and analysts predict another quarter of disappointing earnings for the consumer goods leader due to increasing commodity prices, weak urban demand, and intensified competition.

While some predict the company will show flat to low single-digit volume growth, a handful of analysts believe that HUL might be the poorest performer regarding volume growth in the FMCG sector.

Jefferies anticipates that HUL will report stagnant volumes, positioning it as one of the weakest among its FMCG competitors.

Also Read | HUL Q4 preview: Another tepid quarter as volume growth stays elusive