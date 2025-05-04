Q4 results 2025: L&T, Paytm, Swiggy, M&M, BSE among companies to declare earnings next week; check full list here

Q4 results 2025: The earnings season for Indian companies will set to continue as more than 70 companies will announce their March quarter results next week.

“We expect the market to consolidate in a broad range with a positive bias. Stock-specific action is likely to dominate the market, although some volatility may be expected due to geopolitical tensions. Key results tomorrow include SBI, Kotak Mahindra, Avenue Supermarts, CDSL, while M&M, Indian Hotels, Coforge, CAMS amongst others will be announcing results on Monday,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Several marquee companies like Larsen & Toubro, M&M, Swiggy, Coal India, Asian Paints, L&T, Titan, Coforge, One 97 Communication, Pidilite Industries and Dr, Reddy’s Labs—are set to release their quarterly results.

Here's a list of companies to declare earnings next week between 5 May to 10 May - May 5 Capri Global Capital, CCL Products (India), Coforge, Computer Age Management Services, DCM Shriram, Mahindra & Mahindra, The Indian Hotels Company, and The Jammu & Kashmir Bank.

May 6 Aadhar Housing Finance, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Bank of Baroda, BSE, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Godrej Consumer Products, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, JBM Auto, Kajaria Ceramics, Kansai Nerolac Paints, KEI Industries, Mahanagar Gas, One97 Communications, Piramal Enterprises, Poly Medicure, Polycab India, Radico Khaitan, and Vedant Fashions.

May 7 APL Apollo Tubes, Blue Star, Coal India, Craftsman Automation, Dabur India, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, MRF, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, Route Mobile, Sapphire Foods India, Sonata Software, Tata Chemicals, United Breweries, and Voltas.

May 8 Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Asian Paints, Bharat Forge, Biocon, Britannia Industries, Canara Bank, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Escorts Kubota, Fine Organic Industries, IIFL Finance, Jindal Stainless, Kalyan Jewellers India, Larsen & Toubro, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), Pidilite Industries, and Titan Company.

Also Read | Dharmesh Shah recommends THIS stock to buy tomorrow

May 9 ABB India, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Bank of India, Birla Corporation, Cera Sanitaryware, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Grindwell Norton, Intellect Design Arena, K.P.R. Mill, Manappuram Finance, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Navin Fluorine International, Relaxo Footwears, Reliance Power, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Swiggy, and Thermax.

May 10 Triveni Turbine