Q4 results 2025: Power Grid, ONGC, IndiGo, Hindalco, among others to declare earnings next week; Check list

Q4 results 2025: As we move on to another week in the January to March quarter results season for the 2024-25 fiscal, many companies, including some top PSUs and others, are poised to announce their fourth quarter results this upcoming week, starting Monday, 19 May 2025.

Stock market investors will closely monitor corporate updates, including the firms' results announcements, forward-looking statements, revenue outlooks, and share prices, to make calculated investment decisions.

“The recent Q4 FY25 earnings season has brought encouraging signs. Companies in the Nifty 500 have reported 10.5% earnings growth, much better than estimated and marginally better than large caps. This indicates a revival in mid- and small-cap earnings,” said the stock market expert, Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Several major companies, including Power Grid Corporation of India, ONGC, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo), Hindalco, Dixon Technologies India, Dredging Corporation of India, DLF, and Piccadily Agro Industries, are set to announce their Q4 results next week.

List of companies announcing Q4 results next week Monday — 19 May 2025 ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India, DLF, PI Industries, Petronet LNG, NLC India, Gujarat Gas, New India Assurance Company, Jupiter Wagons, and Pfizer, are among 104 other firms which are set to announce their Q4 results on Monday.

Tuesday — 20 May 2025 Hindalco, Solar Industries, Max Healthcare, United Spirits, Torrent Pharma, Dixon Technologies, NHPC, Godawari Power, JK Tyre & Industries, Gabriel India, Kirloskar Industries, Solar Industries India, and Religare Enterprises, are among 134 other companies which will declare their fourth quarter results on Tuesday.

Wednesday — 21 May 2025 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo), Power Finance Corp., Mankind Pharma, NTPC Green Energy, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Colgate, Oil India, IndusInd Bank, NALCO, Star Cement, and Ircon International are among 122 firms set to announce their January to March quarter results on Wednesday.

Thursday — 22 May 2025 ITC, Sun Pharma, Grasim Industries, Container Corporation of India, Ramco Cements, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Gujarat State Petronet, Honasa Consumer, are among the top corporates out of the 131 firms which are set to announce their Q4 results next week on Thursday.

Friday — 23 May 2025 JSW Steel, Ashok Leyland, Glenmark, Afcons Infrastructure, BEML, Finolex Industries, Azad Engineering, Reliance Infrastructure, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC), are among 123 other companies which will announced their Q4 results on Friday.

Saturday — 23 May 2025 J.K. Cement, HBL Engineering, Indigo Paints, and Godavari Biorefineries are among 48 other companies which are set to announce their fourth quarter results on Saturday.