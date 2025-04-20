Q4 results 2025: Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, HUL among firms to declare earnings next week; check list.

Q4 results 2025: The earnings season has finally kicked as more than 100 companies including several marquee companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025.

Investors will closely monitor these updates, including company performance, management insights, and forward-looking statements, as they could play a crucial role in driving stock price movements.

“In the week ahead, a sector- and stock-specific investment strategy is anticipated, driven by upcoming earnings releases and subsequent management commentary, which will play a key role in shaping market sentiment,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Several major companies, including Reliance Industries, Tata Communications, Tata Consumer, Axis Bank, Tata Technologies, IndusInd Bank, HUL, Maruti Suzuki, and Nestle India, are set to announce their Q4 FY25 earnings next week.

April 22 AU Small Finance Bank, Cambridge Technology Enterprises, Cella Space, Choice International, Cistro Telematics, Cyient DLM, Delta Corp, Hathway Cable and Datacom, Havells India, HCL Technologies, Huhtamaki India, JMJ Fintech, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Sampann Infotech, Tata Communications, VSSL AgroTech, Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited.

April 23 360 ONE WAM, ANS Industries, Astec Lifesciences, Bajaj Housing Finance, Can Fin Homes, Dalmia Bharat, DEN Networks, Eimco Elecon (India), Filatex India, Gravity (India), Gujarat Hotels Limited, IIRM Holdings India Ltd, IndusInd Bank, ITI, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers, LTIMindtree, Mahindra Scooters, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, Rallis India, Refex Industries, Supreme Petrochem, Syngene International, Tata Consumer Products, Thyrocare Technologies, Tips Industries, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Wendt (India).

April 24 Aavas Financiers, Accedere, Accelya Solutions India, Artson Engineering, Axis Bank, Cyient, Elecon Engineering Company, Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition, Hindustan Unilever, Indian Energy Exchange, Jayaswal Neco Industries, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Laurus Labs, L&T Technology Services, Mphasis, NELCO, Nestle India, New Market Advanced Trading Technologies, Persistent Systems, Prime Securities, SBI Cards and Payment Services, SBI Life Insurance Company, Shanthi Gears, Sumeru Industries, Supreme Industries, Swelect Energy Systems, Tanla Platforms, Tech Mahindra.

April 25 Aurum PropTech, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, DCB Bank, Jayant Agro-Organics, Kesoram Industries, L&T Finance Holdings, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Oracle Financial Services Software, Reliance Industries, Poonawalla Fincorp, RBL Bank, Shriram Finance, Tata Technologies, VST Industries, Zensar Technologies.

April 26 BEML Land Assets, IDFC First Bank, The India Cements, Manorama Industries, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, SBFC Finance, U GRO Capital.