Q4 results 2025: Yes Bank Q4 earnings expectations fuel shares. CASA ratio in focus

Q4 results 2025: The board of directors of Yes Bank has fixed a meeting on 19 April 2025 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25. As Friday was a stock market holiday for Good Friday, Thursday was the last trade session ahead of the Yes Bank Q4 results 2025 date. On Thursday, Yes Bank shares finished around one per cent higher at ₹18.07 apiece on the NSE.

According to stock market estimates, Yes Bank's operating performance steadily improves, making it a potential recovery story, though a cautious investment approach is recommended. Based on the Q4FY25 business update, the market estimates deposits and credit growth. However, the CASA ratio will be important as it is directly related to the cost of funding.

Yes Bank Q4 earnings expectations Speaking on the Yes Bank's Q4 results 2025, Kotak Securities said, "We expect NIM at 2.3 per cent (10 bps decline QoQ), but there is likely to be a lot of volatility, given the nature of income booked when security receipts mature and the impact of RIDF investments," adding, "We should see steady traction on recovery and upgrades this quarter, mostly reflected in the changes to the value of security receipts, Earnings impact is difficult to forecast, given the nature of the provisioning policy. The focus is shifting toward rebuilding the business for the Bank."

Asked about Yes Bank's Q4 earnings expectations in FY25, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, "According to the recent Q4 business update, its operating performance shows steady improvement, making it a potential recovery story, though a cautious investment approach is recommended. The Bank’s loan book grew 12.1% YoY to ₹2.46 lakh crore, and deposits rose 6.8% YoY to ₹2.84 lakh crore. An improved CASA ratio of 34.3% and a healthy liquidity coverage ratio of 125% reflect better operational efficiency and liquidity management."

"Yes Bank is focusing on expanding its retail, SME, and microfinance lending sectors with growth potential but higher credit risk. While these developments are positive, the modest sequential growth and lingering investor concerns over past asset quality issues suggest caution. Yes Bank targets 13–14% loan growth and 17–18% deposit growth in FY25, with plans to expand its branch network. For risk-averse investors, waiting for a few more quarters of consistent performance may be prudent before taking a firm investment position," Seema Srivastava added.

Yes Bank share price target Global brokerage Goldman Sachs expects YES Bank's NIMS to be 2.15%, remaining flat on account of stable credit costs. However, Goldman Sachs sees PPOP falling 30% YoY, while PPOP ROA falling to 60%. The global brokerage has slapped a 'sell' tag on YES Bank shares with a target price of ₹15 apiece.