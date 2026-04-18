Q4 results 2026: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, six others to declare Q4 results today

Q4 results 2026 today, 18 April 2026: After ushering in the new financial year, the Indian stock market investors are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the Q4 results 2026. According to experts, in the wake of the US-Iran war, investors are more inclined to rely on the guidance of listed entities, as they provide business projections from company management that reflect the company's financial health.

Q4 results today In line with the Q4 results for the 2026 season, nine listed companies have informed the Indian exchanges of their respective board of directors' meetings on 18 April 2026 to consider and approve the financial results for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26. Those nine listed companies are HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Bharat Coking Coal, Network 18, Mangalam Global Enterprise, Nilachal Refractories, Dolphin Kitchen, and Virgo Global.

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Here is a preview of the three major Indian private banks that will announce their Q4 results today.

HDFC Bank Q4 results 2026 preview Along with the fourth-quarter earnings for FY26, the board of directors of HDFC Bank will also consider a dividend for the financial year 2025-2026. The Q4 results today will be crucial, as India's largest private lender will announce its Q4 earnings after the resignation of its Part-time Chairman and Independent Director, Atanu Chakraborty, in March 2026.

Analysts expect HDFC Bank to report net profit growth of 5-10% YoY, while NII is expected to grow 3-6% YoY. Healthy fee income growth and modest Opex growth are estimated to offset the drag from lower treasury income.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects HDFC Bank’s Q4 net profit to rise 9% to ₹19,200 crore from ₹17,616 crore in the year-ago period, while its NII is expected to grow 5% to ₹33,660 crore from ₹32,070 crore, YoY.

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ICICI Bank Q4 results 2026 preview The board of directors of India's third-largest bank by market capitalisation has informed Indian exchanges to consider and approve the Q4 results 2026 on 18 April 2026. The bank's board is also expected to consider a proposal to raise funds through the issuance of debt securities, including non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in domestic markets via private placement, as well as bonds, notes, or offshore certificates of deposit in overseas markets.

According to the market estimates, the ICICI Bank is likely to report stable numbers, with no new surprises on provisions. Profit may see healthy double-digit growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, while net interest income (NII) may also register a decent increase.

However, the net interest margin (NIM) may decline slightly on a yearly and quarterly basis, also.

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"Results are expected to be positive, with net profit likely to register healthy double-digit growth, driven by robust core operating trends," said Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities.

Yes Bank Q4 results 2026 preview Private sector lender Yes Bank is expected to remain in focus on Saturday, 18 April, as the company is scheduled to announce its financial performance for the March quarter and the fiscal year ended 31 March.

Analysts broadly expect Yes Bank to report steady net interest income (NII) growth of around 9–12% YoY, supported by modest loan growth and stable margins. Profitability is also seen improving on a yearly basis, with PAT rising 4–44% YoY, though sequential performance may remain mixed due to margin pressures and elevated costs.

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ICICI Securities expects Yes Bank’s net interest income to grow 3.8% QoQ and 12.4% YoY to ₹2,558.4 crore, while pre-provision operating profit to increase 16.7% QoQ and 9.5% YoY to ₹1,439.7 crore.

On the bottom line, it anticipates net profit of ₹1,065 crore, marking a 12% QoQ increase and a sharp 44.4% YoY increase. The brokerage’s estimates suggest that the bank’s net profit could outperform the aggregate net profit growth of private banks, which it expects to rise 2.4% QoQ and 5.7% YoY, excluding IndusInd Bank.

In terms of NIM, it is estimated at 2.7%, around 15 basis points higher than the same period last year.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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