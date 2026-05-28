Q4 results 2026: Ashok Leyland to Bharat Dynamics among companies to declare Q4 results today; full list here

Q4 results 2026: Amid the ongoing earnings season, more than 400 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 on Thursday, 28 May.

Ashok Leyland, Bharat Dynamics, Alkem Laboratories, Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, JSW Holdings, Happiest Minds Technologies are among the companies to declare Q4 results 2026 today.

The earnings season is now nearing to end. The Indian stock market will remain closed for trading on Thursday on account of Bakrid. On Wednesday, the Sensex ended 142 points, or 0.19%, lower at 75,867.80, while the Nifty 50 edged down 7 points, or 0.03%, to close at 23,907.15. Meanwhile, broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices, with the BSE 150 Midcap index rising 0.83% and the BSE 250 Smallcap index gaining 0.49%.

Ashok Leyland Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Ashok Leyland's profit after tax (PAT) likely to grow 9% year-on-year (YoY) in the March quarter. It further said that input cost pressures are likely to compress margins by 50bp YoY to 14.5% and poor mix would lead to lower ASP growth.

“Volumes grew 17% in 4Q, with LCV growing 25% and MHCV rising by a lower 17% due to lower bus volumes,” the firm said.

The firm further factor in over 12% rise in EBITDA and 14.5% surge in the EBITDA margin.

Bharat Dynamics Q4 results preview MOFSL expects Bharat Dynamics' revenue to dip 2% YoY, mainly due to its dependence on various other vendors and imports from Israel. Execution is likely to be led for key projects such as the Akash, Astra Mk-1, and anti-tank guided missile orders.

“We expect margins to expand by 700bp YoY on ramp-up in execution and operating leverage. We cut our revenue and margin estimates due to ongoing supply chain issues and lower TP to INR1,500,” the brokerage firm said.

According to the firm, key monitorables include inflows for Akash-NG (including exports), QRSAM, supply chain management, and conversion of recently announced AoNs into firm orders.

Here's a list of companies that will declare Q4 results on Thursday, 28 May -

S.No. Company Name 1 Ashok Leyland 2 Alkem Laboratories 3 Apar Industries 4 Bharat Dynamics 5 Schneider Electric Infrastructure 6 Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care 7 ITI 8 Tenneco Clean Air India 9 Aegis Vopak Terminals 10 Prime Focus 11 Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation 12 Finolex Cables 13 Avanti Feeds 14 Graphite India 15 JSW Holdings 16 TBO Tek 17 MMTC 18 Lemon Tree Hotels 19 Banco Products (India) 20 V2 Retail 21 RHI Magnesita India 22 Gujarat Pipavav Port 23 Relaxo Footwears 24 Powerica 25 Praj Industries 26 Ashapura Minechem 27 Midwest Gold 28 Technocraft Industries (India) 29 Happiest Minds Technologies 30 Lumax Industries 31 Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation 32 Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing 33 HG Infra Engineering 34 Oriana Power 35 The Anup Engineering 36 Hawkins Cooker 37 Enviro Infra Engineers 38 Nalwa Sons Investment 39 EFC (I) 40 Afcom Holdings 41 Pokarna 42 TCPL Packaging 43 Insecticides India 44 BF Utilities 45 Network People Services Technologies 46 KCP 47 Simplex Infrastructures 48 Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts 49 Frontier Springs 50 Hi-Tech Pipes 51 India Nippon Electricals 52 SPML Infra 53 Goodyear India 54 TIL 55 Jagran Prakashan 56 Lincoln Pharmaceuticals 57 RIR Power Electronics 58 Vinyas Innovative Technologies 59 Unitech 60 Asian Hotels (North) 61 Wonder Electricals 62 BL Kashyap & Sons 63 Updater Services 64 Ind-Swift Laboratories 65 Renaissance Global 66 Amines and Plasticizers 67 Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality 68 Zelio E-Mobility 69 Themis Medicare 70 AVT Natural Products 71 Keto Motors 72 Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global 73 IFB Agro Industries 74 Nahar Spinning Mills 75 Dhampur Sugar Mills 76 Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality 77 Max India Limited 78 Gaudium IVF And Women Health 79 Ruby Mills 80 IIRM Holdings India 81 Kabra Extrusion Technik 82 Heranba Industries 83 A B Infrabuild 84 Rajapalayam Mills 85 Shri Ahimsa Naturals 86 UP Hotels 87 Bigbloc Construction 88 Innovision 89 SAR Televenture 90 Prizor Viztech 91 Jagatjit Industries 92 Shraddha Prime Projects 93 Mallcom (India) 94 Nahar Poly Films 95 GP Eco Solutions India 96 Global Education 97 Uday Jewellery Industries 98 S J Logistics India 99 Hercules Investments 100 Magna Electro Castings 101 Moneyboxx Finance 102 Le Merite Exports 103 Triton Valves 104 CROPSTER AGRO 105 Sayaji Hotels 106 V R Woodarts 107 Emami Paper Mills 108 Starlineps Enterprises 109 Tolins Tyres 110 Aries Agro 111 Hindustan Media Ventures 112 Veritas 113 Sattrix Information Security 114 Nahar Capital and Financial Services 115 Shalimar Paints 116 Gokul Refoils and Solvent 117 Hindustan Motors 118 Artemis Electricals and Projects 119 Lords Chloro Alkali 120 Mangal Credit and Fincorp 121 Vraj Iron & Steel