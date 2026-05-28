Q4 results 2026: Ashok Leyland to Bharat Dynamics among companies to declare Q4 results today; full list here

Q4 results 2026: Amid the ongoing earnings season, more than 400 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 on Thursday, 28 May.
Ashok Leyland, Bharat Dynamics, Alkem Laboratories, Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, JSW Holdings, Happiest Minds Technologies are among the companies to declare Q4 results 2026 today.
The earnings season is now nearing to end. The Indian stock market will remain closed for trading on Thursday on account of Bakrid. On Wednesday, the Sensex ended 142 points, or 0.19%, lower at 75,867.80, while the Nifty 50 edged down 7 points, or 0.03%, to close at 23,907.15. Meanwhile, broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices, with the BSE 150 Midcap index rising 0.83% and the BSE 250 Smallcap index gaining 0.49%.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Ashok Leyland's profit after tax (PAT) likely to grow 9% year-on-year (YoY) in the March quarter. It further said that input cost pressures are likely to compress margins by 50bp YoY to 14.5% and poor mix would lead to lower ASP growth.
“Volumes grew 17% in 4Q, with LCV growing 25% and MHCV rising by a lower 17% due to lower bus volumes,” the firm said.
The firm further factor in over 12% rise in EBITDA and 14.5% surge in the EBITDA margin.
MOFSL expects Bharat Dynamics' revenue to dip 2% YoY, mainly due to its dependence on various other vendors and imports from Israel. Execution is likely to be led for key projects such as the Akash, Astra Mk-1, and anti-tank guided missile orders.
“We expect margins to expand by 700bp YoY on ramp-up in execution and operating leverage. We cut our revenue and margin estimates due to ongoing supply chain issues and lower TP to INR1,500,” the brokerage firm said.
According to the firm, key monitorables include inflows for Akash-NG (including exports), QRSAM, supply chain management, and conversion of recently announced AoNs into firm orders.
|S.No.
|Company Name
|1
|Ashok Leyland
|2
|Alkem Laboratories
|3
|Apar Industries
|4
|Bharat Dynamics
|5
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|6
|Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
|7
|ITI
|8
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|9
|Aegis Vopak Terminals
|10
|Prime Focus
|11
|Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation
|12
|Finolex Cables
|13
|Avanti Feeds
|14
|Graphite India
|15
|JSW Holdings
|16
|TBO Tek
|17
|MMTC
|18
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|19
|Banco Products (India)
|20
|V2 Retail
|21
|RHI Magnesita India
|22
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|23
|Relaxo Footwears
|24
|Powerica
|25
|Praj Industries
|26
|Ashapura Minechem
|27
|Midwest Gold
|28
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|29
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|30
|Lumax Industries
|31
|Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
|32
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|33
|HG Infra Engineering
|34
|Oriana Power
|35
|The Anup Engineering
|36
|Hawkins Cooker
|37
|Enviro Infra Engineers
|38
|Nalwa Sons Investment
|39
|EFC (I)
|40
|Afcom Holdings
|41
|Pokarna
|42
|TCPL Packaging
|43
|Insecticides India
|44
|BF Utilities
|45
|Network People Services Technologies
|46
|KCP
|47
|Simplex Infrastructures
|48
|Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
|49
|Frontier Springs
|50
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|51
|India Nippon Electricals
|52
|SPML Infra
|53
|Goodyear India
|54
|TIL
|55
|Jagran Prakashan
|56
|Lincoln Pharmaceuticals
|57
|RIR Power Electronics
|58
|Vinyas Innovative Technologies
|59
|Unitech
|60
|Asian Hotels (North)
|61
|Wonder Electricals
|62
|BL Kashyap & Sons
|63
|Updater Services
|64
|Ind-Swift Laboratories
|65
|Renaissance Global
|66
|Amines and Plasticizers
|67
|Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality
|68
|Zelio E-Mobility
|69
|Themis Medicare
|70
|AVT Natural Products
|71
|Keto Motors
|72
|Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global
|73
|IFB Agro Industries
|74
|Nahar Spinning Mills
|75
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|76
|Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality
|77
|Max India Limited
|78
|Gaudium IVF And Women Health
|79
|Ruby Mills
|80
|IIRM Holdings India
|81
|Kabra Extrusion Technik
|82
|Heranba Industries
|83
|A B Infrabuild
|84
|Rajapalayam Mills
|85
|Shri Ahimsa Naturals
|86
|UP Hotels
|87
|Bigbloc Construction
|88
|Innovision
|89
|SAR Televenture
|90
|Prizor Viztech
|91
|Jagatjit Industries
|92
|Shraddha Prime Projects
|93
|Mallcom (India)
|94
|Nahar Poly Films
|95
|GP Eco Solutions India
|96
|Global Education
|97
|Uday Jewellery Industries
|98
|S J Logistics India
|99
|Hercules Investments
|100
|Magna Electro Castings
|101
|Moneyboxx Finance
|102
|Le Merite Exports
|103
|Triton Valves
|104
|CROPSTER AGRO
|105
|Sayaji Hotels
|106
|V R Woodarts
|107
|Emami Paper Mills
|108
|Starlineps Enterprises
|109
|Tolins Tyres
|110
|Aries Agro
|111
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|112
|Veritas
|113
|Sattrix Information Security
|114
|Nahar Capital and Financial Services
|115
|Shalimar Paints
|116
|Gokul Refoils and Solvent
|117
|Hindustan Motors
|118
|Artemis Electricals and Projects
|119
|Lords Chloro Alkali
|120
|Mangal Credit and Fincorp
|121
|Vraj Iron & Steel
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.
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