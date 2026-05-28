Subscribe

Q4 results 2026: Ashok Leyland to Bharat Dynamics among companies to declare Q4 results today; full list here

Q4 results 2026: Around 400 companies will declare their Q4 results 2026 today. Check full list, along with Q4 preview.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated28 May 2026, 08:30 AM IST
Ashok Leyland, Bharat Dynamics, Alkem Laboratories, Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, JSW Holdings, Happiest Minds Technologies are among the companies to declare Q4 results 2026 today.
Ashok Leyland, Bharat Dynamics, Alkem Laboratories, Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, JSW Holdings, Happiest Minds Technologies are among the companies to declare Q4 results 2026 today.(Pexels)
AI Quick Read

Q4 results 2026: Amid the ongoing earnings season, more than 400 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 on Thursday, 28 May.

Ashok Leyland, Bharat Dynamics, Alkem Laboratories, Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, JSW Holdings, Happiest Minds Technologies are among the companies to declare Q4 results 2026 today.

Advertisement

The earnings season is now nearing to end. The Indian stock market will remain closed for trading on Thursday on account of Bakrid. On Wednesday, the Sensex ended 142 points, or 0.19%, lower at 75,867.80, while the Nifty 50 edged down 7 points, or 0.03%, to close at 23,907.15. Meanwhile, broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices, with the BSE 150 Midcap index rising 0.83% and the BSE 250 Smallcap index gaining 0.49%.

Also Read | Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed for Bakrid? Check full list here

Ashok Leyland Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Ashok Leyland's profit after tax (PAT) likely to grow 9% year-on-year (YoY) in the March quarter. It further said that input cost pressures are likely to compress margins by 50bp YoY to 14.5% and poor mix would lead to lower ASP growth.

Advertisement

“Volumes grew 17% in 4Q, with LCV growing 25% and MHCV rising by a lower 17% due to lower bus volumes,” the firm said.

The firm further factor in over 12% rise in EBITDA and 14.5% surge in the EBITDA margin.

Bharat Dynamics Q4 results preview

MOFSL expects Bharat Dynamics' revenue to dip 2% YoY, mainly due to its dependence on various other vendors and imports from Israel. Execution is likely to be led for key projects such as the Akash, Astra Mk-1, and anti-tank guided missile orders.

“We expect margins to expand by 700bp YoY on ramp-up in execution and operating leverage. We cut our revenue and margin estimates due to ongoing supply chain issues and lower TP to INR1,500,” the brokerage firm said.

Advertisement

According to the firm, key monitorables include inflows for Akash-NG (including exports), QRSAM, supply chain management, and conversion of recently announced AoNs into firm orders.

Also Read | Stocks eke out record closing highs, oil slides as markets eye US-Iran peace progress

Here's a list of companies that will declare Q4 results on Thursday, 28 May -

S.No.Company Name
1Ashok Leyland
2Alkem Laboratories
3Apar Industries
4Bharat Dynamics
5Schneider Electric Infrastructure
6Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
7ITI
8Tenneco Clean Air India
9Aegis Vopak Terminals
10Prime Focus
11Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation
12Finolex Cables
13Avanti Feeds
14Graphite India
15JSW Holdings
16TBO Tek
17MMTC
18Lemon Tree Hotels
19Banco Products (India)
20V2 Retail
21RHI Magnesita India
22Gujarat Pipavav Port
23Relaxo Footwears
24Powerica
25Praj Industries
26Ashapura Minechem
27Midwest Gold
28Technocraft Industries (India)
29Happiest Minds Technologies
30Lumax Industries
31Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
32Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
33HG Infra Engineering
34Oriana Power
35The Anup Engineering
36Hawkins Cooker
37Enviro Infra Engineers
38Nalwa Sons Investment
39EFC (I)
40Afcom Holdings
41Pokarna
42TCPL Packaging
43Insecticides India
44BF Utilities
45Network People Services Technologies
46KCP
47Simplex Infrastructures
48Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
49Frontier Springs
50Hi-Tech Pipes
51India Nippon Electricals
52SPML Infra
53Goodyear India
54TIL
55Jagran Prakashan
56Lincoln Pharmaceuticals
57RIR Power Electronics
58Vinyas Innovative Technologies
59Unitech
60Asian Hotels (North)
61Wonder Electricals
62BL Kashyap & Sons
63Updater Services
64Ind-Swift Laboratories
65Renaissance Global
66Amines and Plasticizers
67Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality
68Zelio E-Mobility
69Themis Medicare
70AVT Natural Products
71Keto Motors
72Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global
73IFB Agro Industries
74Nahar Spinning Mills
75Dhampur Sugar Mills
76Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality
77Max India Limited
78Gaudium IVF And Women Health
79Ruby Mills
80IIRM Holdings India
81Kabra Extrusion Technik
82Heranba Industries
83A B Infrabuild
84Rajapalayam Mills
85Shri Ahimsa Naturals
86UP Hotels
87Bigbloc Construction
88Innovision
89SAR Televenture
90Prizor Viztech
91Jagatjit Industries
92Shraddha Prime Projects
93Mallcom (India)
94Nahar Poly Films
95GP Eco Solutions India
96Global Education
97Uday Jewellery Industries
98S J Logistics India
99Hercules Investments
100Magna Electro Castings
101Moneyboxx Finance
102Le Merite Exports
103Triton Valves
104CROPSTER AGRO
105Sayaji Hotels
106V R Woodarts
107Emami Paper Mills
108Starlineps Enterprises
109Tolins Tyres
110Aries Agro
111Hindustan Media Ventures
112Veritas
113Sattrix Information Security
114Nahar Capital and Financial Services
115Shalimar Paints
116Gokul Refoils and Solvent
117Hindustan Motors
118Artemis Electricals and Projects
119Lords Chloro Alkali
120Mangal Credit and Fincorp
121Vraj Iron & Steel

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

Q4 ResultsQ4 Results PreviewStock Market TodayIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsQ4 results 2026: Ashok Leyland to Bharat Dynamics among companies to declare Q4 results today; full list here
Advertisement
Read Next Story