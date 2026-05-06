Q4 results 2026: Bajaj Auto to Paytm among companies to declare Q4 results today

Q4 results 2026: Around 60 companies will declare their March quarter results on Wednesday. Checkout Q4 previews, along with full list of companies to release Q4 results today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated6 May 2026, 08:38 AM IST
Q4 results 2026: Bajaj Auto, Meesho, One 97 Communications Paytm, Radico Khaitan, PB Fintech, Shree Cements are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.
Q4 results 2026: Bajaj Auto, Meesho, One 97 Communications Paytm, Radico Khaitan, PB Fintech, Shree Cements are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

Q4 results today: Amid the ongoing fourth quarter earnings season, more than 60 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026, on Wednesday, 6 May.

Bajaj Auto, Meesho, One 97 Communications Paytm, Radico Khaitan, PB Fintech, Shree Cements are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

“Back home, attention will increasingly shift toward the ongoing earnings season. Key results from capital goods major Larsen & Toubro, auto leaders Mahindra & Mahindra and Hero MotoCorp, along with banking major Punjab National Bank, are expected to drive sector-specific momentum and influence broader market direction,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

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On Tuesday, the Indian stock market closed in the red, with the Nifty 50 slipping below the 24,100 mark. The Sensex declined by 251.61 points, or 0.33%, to finish at 77,017.79, while the Nifty 50 fell 86.50 points, or 0.36%, to end at 24,032.80.

Bajaj Auto Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Bajaj Auto's margins to remain stable QoQ at 20.8%. The brokerage firm further anticipates the company to post 30% earnings growth YoY, led by volume growth and better margins.

“Total volumes grew ~24% YoY largely over a low base of last year. On a QoQ basis, export mix has declined from 45.5% to 44.5%. On the positive front, domestic 3W mix has improved 40bp to 10.1% and pulsar mix has improved 150bp to 27.3%,” the company said in a note.

It further said that company's fourth quarter4Q is expected to be favorable currency movement (2% INR depreciation QoQ), which is likely to offset RM inflation pressure.

Paytm Q4 results preview

MOFSL expects One97 Communications (Paytm) revenue to remain flat in the March quarter, meanwhile, contribution margin to remain steady at 56%.

The brokerage firm further anticipates GMV growth likely to remain healthy, to grow 4% QoQ in the Q4 FY26.

Meesho Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm JM Financial expects order volume growth to be strong (39% YoY growth) aided by improving order frequency and lower AOV.

It further expects the company to take several measures to address inefficiencies through measures such as shedding redundant nodes, refining delivery routes and increasing throughput in the newly scaled nodes to drive down the cost per order.

“Overall revenue is expected to be ~44% in 4Q aided by advertising income. Valmo continues to face network inefficiencies due to rapid scaleup in 2Q and 3Q. We believe the insourcing percentage will either be flat or reduce QoQ in 4Q. CM will improve in 4Q as CM impact of 100bps from 3Q will not be there in 4Q. Adjusted EBITDA margin will improve 120bps QoQ due to lower marketing costs and better operating leverage,” the firm said in a note.

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Here's a full list of companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 on Wednesday, 6 May -

S.no.Company Name
1Bajaj Auto
2CG Power and Industrial Solutions
3Polycab India
4Godrej Consumer Products
5Meesho
6Shree Cements
7PB Fintech
8One 97 Communications (Paytm)
9Radico Khaitan
10Blue Star
11Hexaware Technologies
12CESC
13KPIT Technologies
14Brigade Enterprises
15Aditya Birla Real Estate
16Kansai Nerolac Paints
17Firstsource Solutions
18Aptus Value Housing Finance India
19Home First Finance Company India
20South Indian Bank
21Garware Hi-Tech Films
22Birlasoft
23KPI Green Energy
24Avalon Technologies
25Arvind Fashions Limited
26Raymond Lifestyle
27Capillary Technologies India
28eMudhra
29Greaves Cotton
30Muthoot Microfin
31R Systems International
32Rane (Madras)
33Vimta Labs
34Apcotex Industries
35Sula Vineyards
36Bharat Seats
37Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries
38BMW Industries Limited
39PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery
40RSWM
41Fairchem Organics
42Snowman Logistics
43Pajson Agro India
44Akme Fintrade India
45JTL Defence
46Regency Fincorp
47Game Changers Texfab
48Apex Ecotech
49Parshva Enterprises
50Hindustan Hardy
51Panasonic Carbon India
52Cinevista
53Indus Finance
54Viji Finance
55EMA India
56Spinaroo Commercial
57Rajnish Retail
58Cyber Media (India)
59Tanfac Industries
60Asia Capital
61Unipro Technologies
62Vikalp Securities

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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