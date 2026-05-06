Q4 results 2026: Bajaj Auto to Paytm among companies to declare Q4 results today

“Back home, attention will increasingly shift toward the ongoing earnings season. Key results from capital goods major Larsen & Toubro, auto leaders Mahindra & Mahindra and Hero MotoCorp, along with banking major Punjab National Bank, are expected to drive sector-specific momentum and influence broader market direction,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

Bajaj Auto, Meesho, One 97 Communications Paytm, Radico Khaitan, PB Fintech, Shree Cements are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

Q4 results today: Amid the ongoing fourth quarter earnings season, more than 60 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026, on Wednesday, 6 May.

On Tuesday, the Indian stock market closed in the red, with the Nifty 50 slipping below the 24,100 mark. The Sensex declined by 251.61 points, or 0.33%, to finish at 77,017.79, while the Nifty 50 fell 86.50 points, or 0.36%, to end at 24,032.80.

Bajaj Auto Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Bajaj Auto's margins to remain stable QoQ at 20.8%. The brokerage firm further anticipates the company to post 30% earnings growth YoY, led by volume growth and better margins.

“Total volumes grew ~24% YoY largely over a low base of last year. On a QoQ basis, export mix has declined from 45.5% to 44.5%. On the positive front, domestic 3W mix has improved 40bp to 10.1% and pulsar mix has improved 150bp to 27.3%,” the company said in a note.

It further said that company's fourth quarter4Q is expected to be favorable currency movement (2% INR depreciation QoQ), which is likely to offset RM inflation pressure.

Paytm Q4 results preview

MOFSL expects One97 Communications (Paytm) revenue to remain flat in the March quarter, meanwhile, contribution margin to remain steady at 56%.

The brokerage firm further anticipates GMV growth likely to remain healthy, to grow 4% QoQ in the Q4 FY26.

Meesho Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm JM Financial expects order volume growth to be strong (39% YoY growth) aided by improving order frequency and lower AOV.

It further expects the company to take several measures to address inefficiencies through measures such as shedding redundant nodes, refining delivery routes and increasing throughput in the newly scaled nodes to drive down the cost per order.

“Overall revenue is expected to be ~44% in 4Q aided by advertising income. Valmo continues to face network inefficiencies due to rapid scaleup in 2Q and 3Q. We believe the insourcing percentage will either be flat or reduce QoQ in 4Q. CM will improve in 4Q as CM impact of 100bps from 3Q will not be there in 4Q. Adjusted EBITDA margin will improve 120bps QoQ due to lower marketing costs and better operating leverage,” the firm said in a note.