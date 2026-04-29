Q4 results 2026: Bajaj Finance to Vedanta among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: Amid the ongoing earnings season, around 50 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026, on Wednesday, 29 April. Bajaj Finance, Adani Power, Indian Bank, Federal Bank, Waaree Energies, and Vedanta are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today. “Earnings will remain the key driver for stock-specific action. The spotlight is firmly on Bajaj Finance, widely seen as a critical domestic trigger for today’s session. A strong performance could help offset global concerns and support financials. Other important results include Federal Bank, Adani Power, and Vedanta Limited, which are expected to drive sector-specific momentum,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

On Tuesday, the Indian stock market closed in the red, pressured by profit booking in major banking stocks. The Sensex fell 416.72 points, or 0.54%, to end at 76,886.91, while the Nifty 50 dropped 97.00 points, or 0.40%, to settle at 23,995.70. Bajaj Finance Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Bajaj Finance to post 24% year-on-year (YoY) growth to ₹5,631 crore in the net profit during the March quarter, meanwhile, anticipates Net Interest Income (NII) to grow 20.7% YoY to ₹11,832 crore. “BAF delivered AUM growth of 22% YoY/5% QoQ. Margin is likely to decline ~5bp QoQ to ~9.5%. Credit costs (as % of AUM) may decline to ~1.9%. Commentaries on NIM trajectory and credit costs are the key monitorables,” the firm said in a note. Vedanta Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Vedanta's net profit likely to rise 51% YoY to ₹5,265 crore. Meanwhile, EBITDA is likely to surge by 59% to ₹18,260 crore. “We forecast (1) aluminum EBITDA to increase qoq by 25% (+88% yoy), primarily due to higher aluminium and lower alumina prices, partially offset by hedged quantities, (2) the oil and gas division with stable EBITDA qoq, (3) Zinc India division EBITDA to increase by 23% qoq (+55% yoy) due to higher zinc/silver prices, partially offset by hedged quantities,” the firm said.

Here's a complete list of companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 on Wednesday, 28 April -

S.no. Company Name 1 ACCELYA 2 ADANIPOWER 3 ADOR 4 BAJFINANCE 5 BANSALWIRE 6 BANSTEA 7 BENARAS 8 CALSOFT 9 CAPITALSFB 10 CEMPRO 11 COLINZ 12 FEDERALBNK 13 FGP 14 FINOPB 15 FORCEMOT 16 FUTSOL 17 GEOJITFSL 18 GRANULES 19 HEG 20 IBULLSLTD 21 IIFL 22 INDGN 23 INDIANB 24 IOB 25 JSFB 26 JUMBO 27 KAMADGIRI 28 KFINTECH 29 MASFIN 30 MODWOOL 31 MOIL 32 MOTILALOFS 33 MPHASIS 34 MSECL 35 NAVINFLUOR 36 NDTV 37 ODYSSEY 38 RELTD 39 RNITAI 40 RPGLIFE 41 SCHAEFFLER 42 SECURCRED 43 SHREDIGCEM 44 STLTECH 45 SUMMITSEC 46 SURANASOL 47 SYNGENE 48 SYSTMTXC 49 TOKYOPLAST 50 VAKRANGEE 51 VEDL 52 WAAREEENER 53 ZENOTECH