Q4 results 2026: Bajaj Finance to Vedanta among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here

Around 50 companies will be declaring their Q4 results 2026 on Wednesday, 29 April. Here's a complete list of companies that will be releasing their Q4 earnings today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published29 Apr 2026, 08:10 AM IST
Bajaj Finance, Adani Power, Indian Bank, Federal Bank, Waaree Energies, and Vedanta are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.
Bajaj Finance, Adani Power, Indian Bank, Federal Bank, Waaree Energies, and Vedanta are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

Q4 results 2026: Amid the ongoing earnings season, around 50 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026, on Wednesday, 29 April.

Bajaj Finance, Adani Power, Indian Bank, Federal Bank, Waaree Energies, and Vedanta are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

“Earnings will remain the key driver for stock-specific action. The spotlight is firmly on Bajaj Finance, widely seen as a critical domestic trigger for today’s session. A strong performance could help offset global concerns and support financials. Other important results include Federal Bank, Adani Power, and Vedanta Limited, which are expected to drive sector-specific momentum,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex Prediction: How Indian stock market is expected to trade today

On Tuesday, the Indian stock market closed in the red, pressured by profit booking in major banking stocks. The Sensex fell 416.72 points, or 0.54%, to end at 76,886.91, while the Nifty 50 dropped 97.00 points, or 0.40%, to settle at 23,995.70.

Bajaj Finance Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Bajaj Finance to post 24% year-on-year (YoY) growth to 5,631 crore in the net profit during the March quarter, meanwhile, anticipates Net Interest Income (NII) to grow 20.7% YoY to 11,832 crore.

“BAF delivered AUM growth of 22% YoY/5% QoQ. Margin is likely to decline ~5bp QoQ to ~9.5%. Credit costs (as % of AUM) may decline to ~1.9%. Commentaries on NIM trajectory and credit costs are the key monitorables,” the firm said in a note.

Vedanta Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Vedanta's net profit likely to rise 51% YoY to 5,265 crore. Meanwhile, EBITDA is likely to surge by 59% to 18,260 crore.

“We forecast (1) aluminum EBITDA to increase qoq by 25% (+88% yoy), primarily due to higher aluminium and lower alumina prices, partially offset by hedged quantities, (2) the oil and gas division with stable EBITDA qoq, (3) Zinc India division EBITDA to increase by 23% qoq (+55% yoy) due to higher zinc/silver prices, partially offset by hedged quantities,” the firm said.

Also Read | Stocks to watch: Bajaj Finance, Eternal, BHEL among 10 shares in focus today

Here's a complete list of companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 on Wednesday, 28 April -

S.no.Company Name
1ACCELYA
2ADANIPOWER
3ADOR
4BAJFINANCE
5BANSALWIRE
6BANSTEA
7BENARAS
8CALSOFT
9CAPITALSFB
10CEMPRO
11COLINZ
12FEDERALBNK
13FGP
14FINOPB
15FORCEMOT
16FUTSOL
17GEOJITFSL
18GRANULES
19HEG
20IBULLSLTD
21IIFL
22INDGN
23INDIANB
24IOB
25JSFB
26JUMBO
27KAMADGIRI
28KFINTECH
29MASFIN
30MODWOOL
31MOIL
32MOTILALOFS
33MPHASIS
34MSECL
35NAVINFLUOR
36NDTV
37ODYSSEY
38RELTD
39RNITAI
40RPGLIFE
41SCHAEFFLER
42SECURCRED
43SHREDIGCEM
44STLTECH
45SUMMITSEC
46SURANASOL
47SYNGENE
48SYSTMTXC
49TOKYOPLAST
50VAKRANGEE
51VEDL
52WAAREEENER
53ZENOTECH

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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