Q4 results 2026: Bharat Electronics to BPCL among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: Amid the ongoing earnings season, more than 120 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on 31, 2026, on Tuesday, 19 May.
Bharat Electronics, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Mankind Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises are among the companies declaring their Q4 2026 results today.
“Stock-specific action is also expected to remain elevated due to key Q4 earnings announcements scheduled today. Major companies to watch include BPCL, Bharat Electronics (BEL), and Zydus Lifesciences, where earnings commentary and forward guidance may influence sectoral momentum,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 closed marginally higher on Monday, May 18, recovering sharply from intraday lows amid buying interest in select heavyweight stocks. The 30-share Sensex gained 77 points, or 0.10%, to end at 75,315.04, while the Nifty 50 edged up 6 points, or 0.03%, to settle at 23,649.95.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects BEL's revenue growth of 14% YoY, led by the healthy execution of the opening order book of ₹730 billion. It further anticipates margins to contract 320bp YoY to 27.4% on a high base but remain at strong levels for FY26.
The company released provisional figures reporting orders worth INR300 billion, including export orders valued at $346 million. Revenue, excluding other operating income, stood at ₹268 billion, marking a 16% year-on-year (YoY) increase, while export revenue rose 34% YoY to $142 million.
“Key monitorables include updates on orders for QRSAM, Uttam radars, next-gen corvettes, Shatrughat EW, and Akash-NG missile systems, as well as the status of EoI for AMCA, execution improvement, and further indigenisation,” the firm said in a note.
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects 10% YoY sales growth rate for Mankind's organic domestic business in 4QFY26, compared to the 9% YoY growth rate (adjusted for Mahananda divestment) in 3QFY26.
The brokerage firm is also factoring in 5% YoY growth in Mankind's organic international business and accordingly expect Mankind's overall organic business to grow 9% YoY in 4QFY26.
“For BSV, we expect its quarterly sales to grow 10% yoy (-1% qoq) due to the impact of the West Asia conflict on its international business (-7% qoq in 4QFY26). We bake in 13% yoy and 10% yoy sales growth for Mankind's overall Rx and OTC segments, respectively. Overall, we expect 4QFY26 sales to grow 9% yoy (-6% qoq),” the firm said.
The firm also forecasted 110 bps yoy decline in gross margin to 70.5% in 4QFY26 for Mankind. With BSV completely included in the base, it expects Mankind's consolidated reported EBITDA to grow 11% YoY (-18% QoQ) to ₹7.6 billion, with EBITDA margin at 22.5% (+30 bps YoY and -330 bps QoQ).
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|Bharat Electronics
|2
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|3
|Mankind Pharma
|4
|Zydus Lifesciences
|5
|PI Industries
|6
|Anthem Biosciences
|7
|Hatsun Agro Product
|8
|Godawari Power and Ispat
|9
|BASF India
|10
|Fine Organic Industries
|11
|PG Electroplast
|12
|Trident
|13
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|14
|BLS International Services
|15
|RITES
|16
|Viyash Life Sciences
|17
|BlackBuck
|18
|Eureka Forbes
|19
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|20
|Karnataka Bank
|21
|ASK Automotive
|22
|Orkla India
|23
|TSF Investments
|24
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|25
|Dynamatic Technologies
|26
|Safari Industries (India)
|27
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|28
|Nephro Care India
|29
|PTC India
|30
|PNC Infratech
|31
|C.E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia)
|32
|Dhanuka Agritech
|33
|WPIL
|34
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|35
|Bosch Home Comfort India
|36
|Kirloskar Industries
|37
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|38
|Share India Securities
|39
|Dishman Carbogen Amcis
|40
|Shankara Building Products
|41
|Prince Pipes and Fittings
|42
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|43
|KDDL
|44
|Mayur Uniquoters
|45
|Borosil
|46
|Automotive Axles
|47
|Dredging Corporation of India
|48
|Alembic
|49
|KSE
|50
|Kwality Pharmaceuticals
|51
|Hindware Home Innovation
|52
|DISA India
|53
|Exicom Tele-Systems
|54
|Asian Energy Services
|55
|United Foodbrands
|56
|AYM Syntex
|57
|Bluspring Enterprises
|58
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|59
|Synergy Green Industries
|60
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|61
|Kopran
|62
|Advent Hotels International
|63
|Petro Carbon and Chemicals
|64
|United Polyfab Gujarat
|65
|Nurture Well Industries
|66
|SPEL Semiconductor
|67
|Mindteck (India)
|68
|Om Power Transmission
|69
|Innovassynth Technologies (India)
|70
|Investment and Precision Castings
|71
|ANB Metal Cast
|72
|Shri Jagdamba Polymers
|73
|ZIM Laboratories
|74
|Indo SMC
|75
|Amanta Healthcare
|76
|Speciality Restaurants
|77
|Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
|78
|Orient Bell
|79
|RK Swamy
|80
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|81
|Sigma Solve
|82
|Banswara Syntex
|83
|GTV Engineering
|84
|Transworld Shipping Lines
|85
|Dev Accelerator
|86
|Jost's Engineering Company
|87
|Kaycee Industries
|88
|Adcounty Media India
|89
|Jayshree Tea and Industries
|90
|Surana Telecom and Power
|91
|DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals
|92
|Ace Alpha Tech
|93
|Ducol Organics and Colours
|94
|SD Retail
|95
|Digicontent
|96
|BSL
|97
|BCPL Railway Infrastructure
|98
|Escorp Asset Management
|99
|Chetana Education
|100
|Ultracab (India)
|101
|WSFx Global Pay
|102
|Mega Corporation
|103
|Future Market Networks
|104
|Waa Solar
|105
|IB Infotech Enterprises
|106
|Presstonic Engineering
|107
|Sofcom Systems
|108
|Flex Foods
|109
|Jindal Hotels
|110
|Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports)
|111
|Manugraph India
|112
|Poona Dal and Oil Industries
|113
|Franklin Industries
|114
|Challani Capital
|115
|Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services
|116
|Ramsons Projects
|117
|Megri Soft
|118
|Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance
|119
|Laxmi Cotspin
|120
|Ventura Textiles Corporation
|121
|Shivamshree Businesses
|122
|Regal Entertainment and Consultants
|123
|Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills
|124
|UR Sugar Industries
|125
|DCM Financial Services
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.