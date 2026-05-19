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Q4 results 2026: Bharat Electronics to BPCL among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: More than 120 companies will release their Q4 results today. Here's preview and full list companies to declare earnings on Tuesday.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated19 May 2026, 08:14 AM IST
Q4 results 2026: Amid the ongoing earnings season, more than 120 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on 31, 2026, on Tuesday, 19 May.
Q4 results 2026: Amid the ongoing earnings season, more than 120 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on 31, 2026, on Tuesday, 19 May.
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Q4 results 2026: Amid the ongoing earnings season, more than 120 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on 31, 2026, on Tuesday, 19 May.

Bharat Electronics, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Mankind Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises are among the companies declaring their Q4 2026 results today.

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“Stock-specific action is also expected to remain elevated due to key Q4 earnings announcements scheduled today. Major companies to watch include BPCL, Bharat Electronics (BEL), and Zydus Lifesciences, where earnings commentary and forward guidance may influence sectoral momentum,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

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Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 closed marginally higher on Monday, May 18, recovering sharply from intraday lows amid buying interest in select heavyweight stocks. The 30-share Sensex gained 77 points, or 0.10%, to end at 75,315.04, while the Nifty 50 edged up 6 points, or 0.03%, to settle at 23,649.95.

Bharat Electronics Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects BEL's revenue growth of 14% YoY, led by the healthy execution of the opening order book of 730 billion. It further anticipates margins to contract 320bp YoY to 27.4% on a high base but remain at strong levels for FY26.

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The company released provisional figures reporting orders worth INR300 billion, including export orders valued at $346 million. Revenue, excluding other operating income, stood at 268 billion, marking a 16% year-on-year (YoY) increase, while export revenue rose 34% YoY to $142 million.

“Key monitorables include updates on orders for QRSAM, Uttam radars, next-gen corvettes, Shatrughat EW, and Akash-NG missile systems, as well as the status of EoI for AMCA, execution improvement, and further indigenisation,” the firm said in a note.

Mankind Pharma Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects 10% YoY sales growth rate for Mankind's organic domestic business in 4QFY26, compared to the 9% YoY growth rate (adjusted for Mahananda divestment) in 3QFY26.

The brokerage firm is also factoring in 5% YoY growth in Mankind's organic international business and accordingly expect Mankind's overall organic business to grow 9% YoY in 4QFY26.

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“For BSV, we expect its quarterly sales to grow 10% yoy (-1% qoq) due to the impact of the West Asia conflict on its international business (-7% qoq in 4QFY26). We bake in 13% yoy and 10% yoy sales growth for Mankind's overall Rx and OTC segments, respectively. Overall, we expect 4QFY26 sales to grow 9% yoy (-6% qoq),” the firm said.

The firm also forecasted 110 bps yoy decline in gross margin to 70.5% in 4QFY26 for Mankind. With BSV completely included in the base, it expects Mankind's consolidated reported EBITDA to grow 11% YoY (-18% QoQ) to 7.6 billion, with EBITDA margin at 22.5% (+30 bps YoY and -330 bps QoQ).

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Here's a full list of companies to report their Q4 results 2026 on Tuesday, 19 May -

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S.no.Company Name
1Bharat Electronics
2Bharat Petroleum Corporation
3Mankind Pharma
4Zydus Lifesciences
5PI Industries
6Anthem Biosciences
7Hatsun Agro Product
8Godawari Power and Ispat
9BASF India
10Fine Organic Industries
11PG Electroplast
12Trident
13Shaily Engineering Plastics
14BLS International Services
15RITES
16Viyash Life Sciences
17BlackBuck
18Eureka Forbes
19Healthcare Global Enterprises
20Karnataka Bank
21ASK Automotive
22Orkla India
23TSF Investments
24Zee Entertainment Enterprises
25Dynamatic Technologies
26Safari Industries (India)
27Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
28Nephro Care India
29PTC India
30PNC Infratech
31C.E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia)
32Dhanuka Agritech
33WPIL
34J Kumar Infraprojects
35Bosch Home Comfort India
36Kirloskar Industries
37Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
38Share India Securities
39Dishman Carbogen Amcis
40Shankara Building Products
41Prince Pipes and Fittings
42Siyaram Silk Mills
43KDDL
44Mayur Uniquoters
45Borosil
46Automotive Axles
47Dredging Corporation of India
48Alembic
49KSE
50Kwality Pharmaceuticals
51Hindware Home Innovation
52DISA India
53Exicom Tele-Systems
54Asian Energy Services
55United Foodbrands
56AYM Syntex
57Bluspring Enterprises
58Jay Bharat Maruti
59Synergy Green Industries
60Tamilnadu Petroproducts
61Kopran
62Advent Hotels International
63Petro Carbon and Chemicals
64United Polyfab Gujarat
65Nurture Well Industries
66SPEL Semiconductor
67Mindteck (India)
68Om Power Transmission
69Innovassynth Technologies (India)
70Investment and Precision Castings
71ANB Metal Cast
72Shri Jagdamba Polymers
73ZIM Laboratories
74Indo SMC
75Amanta Healthcare
76Speciality Restaurants
77Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
78Orient Bell
79RK Swamy
80Shree Rama Newsprint
81Sigma Solve
82Banswara Syntex
83GTV Engineering
84Transworld Shipping Lines
85Dev Accelerator
86Jost's Engineering Company
87Kaycee Industries
88Adcounty Media India
89Jayshree Tea and Industries
90Surana Telecom and Power
91DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals
92Ace Alpha Tech
93Ducol Organics and Colours
94SD Retail
95Digicontent
96BSL
97BCPL Railway Infrastructure
98Escorp Asset Management
99Chetana Education
100Ultracab (India)
101WSFx Global Pay
102Mega Corporation
103Future Market Networks
104Waa Solar
105IB Infotech Enterprises
106Presstonic Engineering
107Sofcom Systems
108Flex Foods
109Jindal Hotels
110Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports)
111Manugraph India
112Poona Dal and Oil Industries
113Franklin Industries
114Challani Capital
115Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services
116Ramsons Projects
117Megri Soft
118Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance
119Laxmi Cotspin
120Ventura Textiles Corporation
121Shivamshree Businesses
122Regal Entertainment and Consultants
123Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills
124UR Sugar Industries
125DCM Financial Services

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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