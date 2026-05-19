Q4 results 2026: Bharat Electronics to BPCL among companies to declare Q4 results today; check full list here

Q4 results 2026: Amid the ongoing earnings season, more than 120 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on 31, 2026, on Tuesday, 19 May.

Bharat Electronics, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Mankind Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises are among the companies declaring their Q4 2026 results today.

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“Stock-specific action is also expected to remain elevated due to key Q4 earnings announcements scheduled today. Major companies to watch include BPCL, Bharat Electronics (BEL), and Zydus Lifesciences, where earnings commentary and forward guidance may influence sectoral momentum,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 closed marginally higher on Monday, May 18, recovering sharply from intraday lows amid buying interest in select heavyweight stocks. The 30-share Sensex gained 77 points, or 0.10%, to end at 75,315.04, while the Nifty 50 edged up 6 points, or 0.03%, to settle at 23,649.95.

Bharat Electronics Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects BEL's revenue growth of 14% YoY, led by the healthy execution of the opening order book of ₹730 billion. It further anticipates margins to contract 320bp YoY to 27.4% on a high base but remain at strong levels for FY26.

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The company released provisional figures reporting orders worth INR300 billion, including export orders valued at $346 million. Revenue, excluding other operating income, stood at ₹268 billion, marking a 16% year-on-year (YoY) increase, while export revenue rose 34% YoY to $142 million.

“Key monitorables include updates on orders for QRSAM, Uttam radars, next-gen corvettes, Shatrughat EW, and Akash-NG missile systems, as well as the status of EoI for AMCA, execution improvement, and further indigenisation,” the firm said in a note.

Mankind Pharma Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects 10% YoY sales growth rate for Mankind's organic domestic business in 4QFY26, compared to the 9% YoY growth rate (adjusted for Mahananda divestment) in 3QFY26.

The brokerage firm is also factoring in 5% YoY growth in Mankind's organic international business and accordingly expect Mankind's overall organic business to grow 9% YoY in 4QFY26.

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“For BSV, we expect its quarterly sales to grow 10% yoy (-1% qoq) due to the impact of the West Asia conflict on its international business (-7% qoq in 4QFY26). We bake in 13% yoy and 10% yoy sales growth for Mankind's overall Rx and OTC segments, respectively. Overall, we expect 4QFY26 sales to grow 9% yoy (-6% qoq),” the firm said.

The firm also forecasted 110 bps yoy decline in gross margin to 70.5% in 4QFY26 for Mankind. With BSV completely included in the base, it expects Mankind's consolidated reported EBITDA to grow 11% YoY (-18% QoQ) to ₹7.6 billion, with EBITDA margin at 22.5% (+30 bps YoY and -330 bps QoQ).

Also Read | Nifty may rebound toward 23,800 as FPIs prune bearish bets

Here's a full list of companies to report their Q4 results 2026 on Tuesday, 19 May -

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S.no. Company Name 1 Bharat Electronics 2 Bharat Petroleum Corporation 3 Mankind Pharma 4 Zydus Lifesciences 5 PI Industries 6 Anthem Biosciences 7 Hatsun Agro Product 8 Godawari Power and Ispat 9 BASF India 10 Fine Organic Industries 11 PG Electroplast 12 Trident 13 Shaily Engineering Plastics 14 BLS International Services 15 RITES 16 Viyash Life Sciences 17 BlackBuck 18 Eureka Forbes 19 Healthcare Global Enterprises 20 Karnataka Bank 21 ASK Automotive 22 Orkla India 23 TSF Investments 24 Zee Entertainment Enterprises 25 Dynamatic Technologies 26 Safari Industries (India) 27 Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals 28 Nephro Care India 29 PTC India 30 PNC Infratech 31 C.E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia) 32 Dhanuka Agritech 33 WPIL 34 J Kumar Infraprojects 35 Bosch Home Comfort India 36 Kirloskar Industries 37 Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries 38 Share India Securities 39 Dishman Carbogen Amcis 40 Shankara Building Products 41 Prince Pipes and Fittings 42 Siyaram Silk Mills 43 KDDL 44 Mayur Uniquoters 45 Borosil 46 Automotive Axles 47 Dredging Corporation of India 48 Alembic 49 KSE 50 Kwality Pharmaceuticals 51 Hindware Home Innovation 52 DISA India 53 Exicom Tele-Systems 54 Asian Energy Services 55 United Foodbrands 56 AYM Syntex 57 Bluspring Enterprises 58 Jay Bharat Maruti 59 Synergy Green Industries 60 Tamilnadu Petroproducts 61 Kopran 62 Advent Hotels International 63 Petro Carbon and Chemicals 64 United Polyfab Gujarat 65 Nurture Well Industries 66 SPEL Semiconductor 67 Mindteck (India) 68 Om Power Transmission 69 Innovassynth Technologies (India) 70 Investment and Precision Castings 71 ANB Metal Cast 72 Shri Jagdamba Polymers 73 ZIM Laboratories 74 Indo SMC 75 Amanta Healthcare 76 Speciality Restaurants 77 Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols 78 Orient Bell 79 RK Swamy 80 Shree Rama Newsprint 81 Sigma Solve 82 Banswara Syntex 83 GTV Engineering 84 Transworld Shipping Lines 85 Dev Accelerator 86 Jost's Engineering Company 87 Kaycee Industries 88 Adcounty Media India 89 Jayshree Tea and Industries 90 Surana Telecom and Power 91 DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals 92 Ace Alpha Tech 93 Ducol Organics and Colours 94 SD Retail 95 Digicontent 96 BSL 97 BCPL Railway Infrastructure 98 Escorp Asset Management 99 Chetana Education 100 Ultracab (India) 101 WSFx Global Pay 102 Mega Corporation 103 Future Market Networks 104 Waa Solar 105 IB Infotech Enterprises 106 Presstonic Engineering 107 Sofcom Systems 108 Flex Foods 109 Jindal Hotels 110 Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) 111 Manugraph India 112 Poona Dal and Oil Industries 113 Franklin Industries 114 Challani Capital 115 Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services 116 Ramsons Projects 117 Megri Soft 118 Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance 119 Laxmi Cotspin 120 Ventura Textiles Corporation 121 Shivamshree Businesses 122 Regal Entertainment and Consultants 123 Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills 124 UR Sugar Industries 125 DCM Financial Services

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.