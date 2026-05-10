Q4 results 2026: Bharti Airtel to HAL among companies to declare Q4 results next week; full list here

Q4 results 2026: More than 400 companies are scheduled to release their Q4 results next week. Here's preview and full list companies to declare earnings in the coming week.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published10 May 2026, 03:58 PM IST
Q4 results 2026: Bharti Airtel, Indian Hotels, Dr Reddy's, Dixon Technologies, Tata Motors, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, and KEC International are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results next week.
Q4 results 2026: Bharti Airtel, Indian Hotels, Dr Reddy's, Dixon Technologies, Tata Motors, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, and KEC International are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results next week.(Image: Pixabay )

Q4 results 2026: As the earnings season enters the fifth week, more than 400 companies will release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026, in the coming week.

Bharti Airtel, Indian Hotels, Dr Reddy's, Dixon Technologies, Tata Motors, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, and KEC International are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results next week.

According to Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities, the auto sector was a strong performer led by encouraging April 2026 sales data and Q4 results, and stock-specific action will continue based on Q4FY26 results and management commentary.

Also Read | 22% rally in one month! Why is Vodafone Idea share price skyrocketing?

On Friday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their decline for a second straight session. The Sensex dropped 516 points, or 0.66%, to close at 77,328.19, while the Nifty 50 fell 151 points, or 0.62%, to settle at 24,176.15.

Bharti Airtel Q4 results preview

According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal (MOFSL), Bharti Airtel is likely to report 46.4% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit; meanwhile, EBITDA is expected to 14.6% YoY.

Meanwhile, it expects 1.6% QoQ growth in consolidated revenue driven by robust growth in Homes and Africa, partly offset by two fewer days QoQ.

“Expect modest ~0.8% QoQ growth in India wireless revenue and EBITDA due to two fewer days QoQ. Expect wireless ARPU of INR258 (-0.4% QoQ) and 4m/6m paying wireless/4G-5G net adds,” the brokerage firm said in a note.

Indian Hotels Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Indian Hotels' consolidated revenues of 26 billion (+9% yoy) and a flat EBITDA margin of 35%; TajSATs consolidation is now there in the base quarter.

“We build in 6% yoy ARR growth and occupancy of 76% (-360 bps yoy), as we take cognisance of the disruption in March due to the West Asia crisis, despite healthy first two months of the quarter,” it said.

Hindustan Aeronautics Q4 results preview

MOFSL expects revenue to decline 4% YoY, mainly due to the delay in deliveries of HTT-40 and LCA Mk1A.

The brokerage firm further anticipates EBITDA margin to contract 840bp YoY due to disrupted supply chains and an increase in the share of manufacturing in overall revenue.

“Key monitorables include the status of deliveries of Tejas Mk1A and HTT-40, updates on CATS warrior drone systems, NWC cycle, as well as execution ramp, any major provisions made, and margin sustainability,” the firm said.

Also Read | How are Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to perform next week?

Here's a full list of companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 from 11 May to 16 May -

11 May

S.no.Company Name
1Canara Bank
2JSW Energy
3Indian Hotels Company
4Abbott India
5UPL
6JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
7Nuvama Wealth Management
8New India Assurance Company
9Shyam Metalics & Energy
10Syrma SGS Technology
11Anant Raj
12Fractal Analytics
13Shriram Pistons & Rings
14JBM Auto
15Privi Speciality Chemicals
16Paradeep Phosphates
17PVR INOX
18Corona Remedies
19G R Infraprojects
20Manorama Industries
21Archean Chemical Industries
22Aurionpro Solutions
23GE Power India
24DB Corp
25Rossell Techsys
26Heritage Foods
27JTL Industries
28V-Marc India
29

12 May

S.no.Company Name
1The Tata Power Company
2Dr Reddys Laboratories
3Torrent Power
4Dixon Technologies
5Berger Paints India
6Max Financial Services
7KPR Mill
8Neuland Laboratories
9Pfizer
10Sagility
11MTAR Technologies
12Cohance Lifesciences
13Ventive Hospitality
14V-Guard Industries
15Vinati Organics
16Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
17Inox India
18Park Medi World
19Nazara Technologies
20Elantas Beck India
21Kalpataru
22Borosil Renewables
23Religare Enterprises
24Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
25Ethos
26Keystone Realtors
27Texmaco Rail and Engineering
28Thomas Cook (India)
29NIIT Learning Systems
30Gopal Snacks
31Indraprastha Medical Corporation
32Foseco India
33Bharat Bijlee
34Bliss GVS Pharma
35Euro Pratik Sales
36Novartis India
37Dynamic Cables
38Vidya Wires
39M & B Engineering
40Stove Kraft
41Sai Silks Kalamandir
42GTL Infrastructure
43One Mobikwik Systems
44Seshasayee Paper and Boards
45Kross
46Platinum Industries
47Huhtamaki India
48Alicon Castalloy
49Sakar Healthcare
50BirlaNu
51Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
52Accent Microcell
53Madras Fertilizers
54Master Trust
55Avadh Sugar & Energy
56Taneja Aerospace and Aviation
57NR Agarwal Industries
58JITF Infralogistics
59Enkei Wheels (India)
60ZF Steering Gear (India)
61Saurashtra Cement
62Subex
63Effwa Infra & Research
64HLV
65High Energy Batteries (India)
66Kamat Hotels (India)
67Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Co.
68SIL Investments
69Ugar Sugar Works
70A-1

13 May

S.no.Company Name
1Bharti Airtel
2TVS Motor Company
3Tata Motors
4Power Finance Corporation
5DLF
6Cipla
7Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
8Bharti Hexacom
9Oil India
10Tube Investments of India Ltd
11NLC India
12GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
13LIC Housing Finance
14Kaynes Technology India
15TVS Holdings
16Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
17ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
18OneSource Specialty Pharma
19DCM Shriram
20Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical
21Redington
22Gabriel India
23eClerx Services
24Kirloskar Brothers
25JSW Dulux
26SignatureGlobal India
27Metropolis Healthcare
28Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
29Sharda Cropchem
30Quality Power Electrical Equipments
31SKF Ind

14 May

S.no.Company Name
1Hindustan Aeronautics
2JSW Steel
3Indian Railway Finance Corporation
4Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
5United Spirits
6Vishal Mega Mart
7Housing & Urban Development Corporation
8Voltas
9Endurance Technologies
10Global Health
11Apollo Tyres
12Kirloskar Oil Engines
13Sai Life Sciences
14Data Patterns (India)
15Great Eastern Shipping Company
16Kalpataru Projects International
17Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
18Carborundum Universal
19TD Power Systems
20Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals
21Allied Blenders & Distillers
22LT Foods
23Caplin Point Laboratories
24Alivus Life Sciences
25Shadowfax Technologies
26P N Gadgil Jewellers
27Clean Science & Technology
28KRBL
29KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
30Dilip Buildcon
31India Glycols
32EPL
33Pricol
34Pearl Global Industries
35Saregama India
36Galaxy Surfactants
37Prism Johnson
38Hindustan Construction Company
39Centum Electronics
40Senores Pharmaceuticals
41JTEKT India
42Restaurant Brands Asia
43Pitti Engineering
44Sundaram-Clayton
45Deep Industries
46Patel Engineering Company
47Standard Engineering Technology
48Deccan Gold Mines
49Venkys
50Mukand
51Nilkamal
52Indian Hume Pipe Company
53Meghmani Organics
54Allcargo Logistics
55Andhra Paper Limited
56NIIT
57Matrimony.com
58Borana Weaves
59Gayatri Projects
60Wanbury
61Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
62RBZ Jewellers
63WS Industries
64Forbes Gokak
65Vraj Iron & Steel
66Nicco Park and Resorts
67Atal Realtech
68Poddar Pigments
69Sharp India
70Aviva Industries
71Graviss Hospitality
72Sanjivani Parenteral
73Sadhav Shipping
74Kritika Wires
75Winsome Textile Industries
76Chemcrux Enterprises
77Ganges Securities
78Resonance Specialities
79GTL
80Hindcon Chemicals
81Par Drugs & Chemicals
82Fiberweb India
83Fervent Synergies
84Abhinav Capital Services
85Shubham Polyspin
86B. N. Rathi Securities
87Atlas Cycle Industries
88Aatmaj Healthcare
89Hardcastle and Waud Manufacturing Company
90Mangalam Drugs & Organics
91Walchand Peoplefirst
92Biogen Pharmachem Industries
93Elnet Technologies
94Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) Ltd
95Paragon Finance
96Venmax Drugs and Pharmaceuticals
97Jai Mata Rolled Glass
98Kunststoffe Industries
99Saptak Chem And Business
100Moongipa Capital Finance
101Ashish Polyplast
102Evoq Remedies
103Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab)
104Padmanabh Industries

15 May

S.no.Company Name
1Power Grid Corporation of India
2Tata Steel
3Solar Industries India
4NHPC
5Steel Authority of India
6Hindustan Copper
7Cochin Shipyard
8Premier Energies
9Godfrey Phillips India
10ITC Hotels
11Gland Pharma
12SJVN
13Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
14Deepak Nitrite
15NAVA
16Cupid
17Aether Industries
18Alembic Pharmaceuticals
19Devyani International
20Thangamayil Jewellery
21Arvind
22NCC
23Balrampur Chini Mills
24Triveni Engineering and Industries
25Gokul Agro Resources
26Symphony
27Bajaj Electricals
28VST Tillers Tractors
29PDS
30Sanathan Textiles
31Aarti Drugs
32Balmer Lawrie & Co
33Fineotex Chemical
34Greenpanel Industries
35Imagicaaworld Entertainment
36Jain Irrigation Systems
37Monarch Networth Capital
38Solara Active Pharma Sciences
39Somany Ceramics
40Rane Holdings
41Omaxe
42Hester Biosciences
43Arihant Superstructures
44Zuari Agro C

16 May

S.no.Company Name
1UNO Minda
2KEC International
3Dodla Dairy
4Rolex Rings
5Styrenix Performance Materials
6Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
7Maithan Alloys
8Mangalam Cement
9Sportking India
10Atul Auto
11Precot
12Chembond Chemicals
13Sahaj Solar
14Rikhav Securities
15Duncan Engineering
16Siddhika Coatings
17G M Polyplast
18Rishiroop
19Creative Castings
20Anmol India
213P Land Holdings
22Krishna Ventures

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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