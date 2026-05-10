Q4 results 2026: Bharti Airtel to HAL among companies to declare Q4 results next week; full list here

Q4 results 2026: As the earnings season enters the fifth week, more than 400 companies will release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026, in the coming week.

Bharti Airtel, Indian Hotels, Dr Reddy's, Dixon Technologies, Tata Motors, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, and KEC International are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results next week.

According to Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities, the auto sector was a strong performer led by encouraging April 2026 sales data and Q4 results, and stock-specific action will continue based on Q4FY26 results and management commentary.

On Friday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their decline for a second straight session. The Sensex dropped 516 points, or 0.66%, to close at 77,328.19, while the Nifty 50 fell 151 points, or 0.62%, to settle at 24,176.15.

Bharti Airtel Q4 results preview According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal (MOFSL), Bharti Airtel is likely to report 46.4% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit; meanwhile, EBITDA is expected to 14.6% YoY.

Meanwhile, it expects 1.6% QoQ growth in consolidated revenue driven by robust growth in Homes and Africa, partly offset by two fewer days QoQ.

“Expect modest ~0.8% QoQ growth in India wireless revenue and EBITDA due to two fewer days QoQ. Expect wireless ARPU of INR258 (-0.4% QoQ) and 4m/6m paying wireless/4G-5G net adds,” the brokerage firm said in a note.

Indian Hotels Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Indian Hotels' consolidated revenues of ₹26 billion (+9% yoy) and a flat EBITDA margin of 35%; TajSATs consolidation is now there in the base quarter.

“We build in 6% yoy ARR growth and occupancy of 76% (-360 bps yoy), as we take cognisance of the disruption in March due to the West Asia crisis, despite healthy first two months of the quarter,” it said.

Hindustan Aeronautics Q4 results preview MOFSL expects revenue to decline 4% YoY, mainly due to the delay in deliveries of HTT-40 and LCA Mk1A.

The brokerage firm further anticipates EBITDA margin to contract 840bp YoY due to disrupted supply chains and an increase in the share of manufacturing in overall revenue.

“Key monitorables include the status of deliveries of Tejas Mk1A and HTT-40, updates on CATS warrior drone systems, NWC cycle, as well as execution ramp, any major provisions made, and margin sustainability,” the firm said.

Also Read | How are Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to perform next week?

Here's a full list of companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 from 11 May to 16 May - 11 May

S.no. Company Name 1 Canara Bank 2 JSW Energy 3 Indian Hotels Company 4 Abbott India 5 UPL 6 JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals 7 Nuvama Wealth Management 8 New India Assurance Company 9 Shyam Metalics & Energy 10 Syrma SGS Technology 11 Anant Raj 12 Fractal Analytics 13 Shriram Pistons & Rings 14 JBM Auto 15 Privi Speciality Chemicals 16 Paradeep Phosphates 17 PVR INOX 18 Corona Remedies 19 G R Infraprojects 20 Manorama Industries 21 Archean Chemical Industries 22 Aurionpro Solutions 23 GE Power India 24 DB Corp 25 Rossell Techsys 26 Heritage Foods 27 JTL Industries 28 V-Marc India 29

12 May

S.no. Company Name 1 The Tata Power Company 2 Dr Reddys Laboratories 3 Torrent Power 4 Dixon Technologies 5 Berger Paints India 6 Max Financial Services 7 KPR Mill 8 Neuland Laboratories 9 Pfizer 10 Sagility 11 MTAR Technologies 12 Cohance Lifesciences 13 Ventive Hospitality 14 V-Guard Industries 15 Vinati Organics 16 Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions 17 Inox India 18 Park Medi World 19 Nazara Technologies 20 Elantas Beck India 21 Kalpataru 22 Borosil Renewables 23 Religare Enterprises 24 Sri Lotus Developers and Realty 25 Ethos 26 Keystone Realtors 27 Texmaco Rail and Engineering 28 Thomas Cook (India) 29 NIIT Learning Systems 30 Gopal Snacks 31 Indraprastha Medical Corporation 32 Foseco India 33 Bharat Bijlee 34 Bliss GVS Pharma 35 Euro Pratik Sales 36 Novartis India 37 Dynamic Cables 38 Vidya Wires 39 M & B Engineering 40 Stove Kraft 41 Sai Silks Kalamandir 42 GTL Infrastructure 43 One Mobikwik Systems 44 Seshasayee Paper and Boards 45 Kross 46 Platinum Industries 47 Huhtamaki India 48 Alicon Castalloy 49 Sakar Healthcare 50 BirlaNu 51 Ratnaveer Precision Engineering 52 Accent Microcell 53 Madras Fertilizers 54 Master Trust 55 Avadh Sugar & Energy 56 Taneja Aerospace and Aviation 57 NR Agarwal Industries 58 JITF Infralogistics 59 Enkei Wheels (India) 60 ZF Steering Gear (India) 61 Saurashtra Cement 62 Subex 63 Effwa Infra & Research 64 HLV 65 High Energy Batteries (India) 66 Kamat Hotels (India) 67 Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Co. 68 SIL Investments 69 Ugar Sugar Works 70 A-1

13 May

S.no. Company Name 1 Bharti Airtel 2 TVS Motor Company 3 Tata Motors 4 Power Finance Corporation 5 DLF 6 Cipla 7 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 8 Bharti Hexacom 9 Oil India 10 Tube Investments of India Ltd 11 NLC India 12 GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals 13 LIC Housing Finance 14 Kaynes Technology India 15 TVS Holdings 16 Inventurus Knowledge Solutions 17 ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India 18 OneSource Specialty Pharma 19 DCM Shriram 20 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical 21 Redington 22 Gabriel India 23 eClerx Services 24 Kirloskar Brothers 25 JSW Dulux 26 SignatureGlobal India 27 Metropolis Healthcare 28 Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation 29 Sharda Cropchem 30 Quality Power Electrical Equipments 31 SKF Ind

14 May

S.no. Company Name 1 Hindustan Aeronautics 2 JSW Steel 3 Indian Railway Finance Corporation 4 Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles 5 United Spirits 6 Vishal Mega Mart 7 Housing & Urban Development Corporation 8 Voltas 9 Endurance Technologies 10 Global Health 11 Apollo Tyres 12 Kirloskar Oil Engines 13 Sai Life Sciences 14 Data Patterns (India) 15 Great Eastern Shipping Company 16 Kalpataru Projects International 17 Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation 18 Carborundum Universal 19 TD Power Systems 20 Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals 21 Allied Blenders & Distillers 22 LT Foods 23 Caplin Point Laboratories 24 Alivus Life Sciences 25 Shadowfax Technologies 26 P N Gadgil Jewellers 27 Clean Science & Technology 28 KRBL 29 KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration 30 Dilip Buildcon 31 India Glycols 32 EPL 33 Pricol 34 Pearl Global Industries 35 Saregama India 36 Galaxy Surfactants 37 Prism Johnson 38 Hindustan Construction Company 39 Centum Electronics 40 Senores Pharmaceuticals 41 JTEKT India 42 Restaurant Brands Asia 43 Pitti Engineering 44 Sundaram-Clayton 45 Deep Industries 46 Patel Engineering Company 47 Standard Engineering Technology 48 Deccan Gold Mines 49 Venkys 50 Mukand 51 Nilkamal 52 Indian Hume Pipe Company 53 Meghmani Organics 54 Allcargo Logistics 55 Andhra Paper Limited 56 NIIT 57 Matrimony.com 58 Borana Weaves 59 Gayatri Projects 60 Wanbury 61 Dwarikesh Sugar Industries 62 RBZ Jewellers 63 WS Industries 64 Forbes Gokak 65 Vraj Iron & Steel 66 Nicco Park and Resorts 67 Atal Realtech 68 Poddar Pigments 69 Sharp India 70 Aviva Industries 71 Graviss Hospitality 72 Sanjivani Parenteral 73 Sadhav Shipping 74 Kritika Wires 75 Winsome Textile Industries 76 Chemcrux Enterprises 77 Ganges Securities 78 Resonance Specialities 79 GTL 80 Hindcon Chemicals 81 Par Drugs & Chemicals 82 Fiberweb India 83 Fervent Synergies 84 Abhinav Capital Services 85 Shubham Polyspin 86 B. N. Rathi Securities 87 Atlas Cycle Industries 88 Aatmaj Healthcare 89 Hardcastle and Waud Manufacturing Company 90 Mangalam Drugs & Organics 91 Walchand Peoplefirst 92 Biogen Pharmachem Industries 93 Elnet Technologies 94 Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) Ltd 95 Paragon Finance 96 Venmax Drugs and Pharmaceuticals 97 Jai Mata Rolled Glass 98 Kunststoffe Industries 99 Saptak Chem And Business 100 Moongipa Capital Finance 101 Ashish Polyplast 102 Evoq Remedies 103 Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab) 104 Padmanabh Industries

15 May

S.no. Company Name 1 Power Grid Corporation of India 2 Tata Steel 3 Solar Industries India 4 NHPC 5 Steel Authority of India 6 Hindustan Copper 7 Cochin Shipyard 8 Premier Energies 9 Godfrey Phillips India 10 ITC Hotels 11 Gland Pharma 12 SJVN 13 Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences 14 Deepak Nitrite 15 NAVA 16 Cupid 17 Aether Industries 18 Alembic Pharmaceuticals 19 Devyani International 20 Thangamayil Jewellery 21 Arvind 22 NCC 23 Balrampur Chini Mills 24 Triveni Engineering and Industries 25 Gokul Agro Resources 26 Symphony 27 Bajaj Electricals 28 VST Tillers Tractors 29 PDS 30 Sanathan Textiles 31 Aarti Drugs 32 Balmer Lawrie & Co 33 Fineotex Chemical 34 Greenpanel Industries 35 Imagicaaworld Entertainment 36 Jain Irrigation Systems 37 Monarch Networth Capital 38 Solara Active Pharma Sciences 39 Somany Ceramics 40 Rane Holdings 41 Omaxe 42 Hester Biosciences 43 Arihant Superstructures 44 Zuari Agro C

16 May

S.no. Company Name 1 UNO Minda 2 KEC International 3 Dodla Dairy 4 Rolex Rings 5 Styrenix Performance Materials 6 Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem 7 Maithan Alloys 8 Mangalam Cement 9 Sportking India 10 Atul Auto 11 Precot 12 Chembond Chemicals 13 Sahaj Solar 14 Rikhav Securities 15 Duncan Engineering 16 Siddhika Coatings 17 G M Polyplast 18 Rishiroop 19 Creative Castings 20 Anmol India 21 3P Land Holdings 22 Krishna Ventures